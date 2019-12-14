Through the pouring rain and gusting wind on Thanksgiving Day, one opposing fan could be heard summing up the thoughts of most every offense that faced Andover High this fall.
“Man, No. 2 is everywhere!”
That No. 2 was Michael Slayton, the star Golden Warrior linebacker and 2019 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year. The senior is the first Andover High athlete to win the award since Mike Muccio in 2004.
“Michael is a player that wants to play football at the highest level,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “He had an incredible season.”
After missing all but three games in his junior season due to a stress fracture in his back, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder returned with a vengeance on the way to also earning Merrimack Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Slayton finished the fall with a stellar 118 tackles, 43 solo and 15.5 for a loss. He caused five fumbles, recovered two, and added two interceptions.
Slayton was never more dominant than against Everett, when he made 16 tackles — 5.5 for a loss — leading the Golden Warriors to a 20-16 upset victory. Other big games included a season-high 17 tackles in a win over Methuen, 10 tackles in a victory over Lowell and eight stops on Thanksgiving Day.
As a tight end, Slayton led Andover in receiving yards (417), tied for the team-high in catches (27) and added two touchdown grabs. His key catch on fourth down set up Scott Brown’s game-winning touchdown run against Lowell.
Perry said that Slayton has football offers from Bryant and Bentley University, while Brown is among the colleges that are showing major interest.
Slayton is also a returning starting forward on the Andover High basketball team, and he’s an outfielder for the baseball team.
“I love to hit,” said Slayton of his playing style. “You can’t think too much. You have to go with your instincts.”
Jeremy Rizzo
Greater Lawrence, Sr., Defensive Line
Led Reggies with 12 sacks, one in North semifinal win. All-CAC Large. Dominated in wins over Northeast and Wakefield. Two-year starter. 6-foot, 250 pounds. Co-captain. Guard anchored offensive line that led Reggies to area-leading 3,249 rushing yards. Lawrence resident. CAC All-Star as junior. Forward for basketball team. “Jeremy’s a dominant force on offense and defense,” said coach Tony Sarkis. “He represents what Reggie football is all about.”
Max Wolfgang
North Andover, Jr., Defensive Line
All-MVC Division 1. Made six sacks and 52 tackles. Had sack and QB pressure that led to key interception in North semifinal win. Made eight tackles in North final. 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Played defensive line, linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. Caught 12 passes for 309 yards and two TDs. Also stellar blocker. Member of defending Super 8 champion baseball team. Brothers Patrick (NA ‘14) and Zack (NA ‘16) ran track for Scarlet Knights.
Jacob Codair
Pentucket, Sr., Defensive Line
CAL Kinney Player of the Year. Moved from linebacker to defensive tackle this fall and made 102 tackles and 12 sacks. 6-foot, 225-pounder led defense that allowed 11.6 points per game. Had two sacks in North semifinal. Repeat All-CAL. Guard helped Sachem offense score 28.8 points a game. Played fullback as sophomore (136 yards, TD rushing). “He was awesome for us all year,” said coach Steve Hayden. Top heavyweight wrestler.
Bobby Dicicco
Windham, Sr., Defensive Line
Repeat All-NH Division 1 South. Made 62 tackles. Nose guard filled in at safety when called upon. 6-foot, 205 pounder. Former offensive lineman moved to running back and scored eight TDs. Rushed for 126 yards in win over Manchester Central. “He’s a guy every team had to game plan against on both sides of the ball,” said coach Jack Byrne. Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman in hockey had three goals and 16 assists last winter. Goalie in lacrosse.
Shamus Florio
Andover, Sr., Linebacker
All-MVC Division 1. Made 51 tackles, including 7.5 for loss. Made season-best nine tackles against Wayne Valley (N.J.) and six in win over Everett. Yale recruit as kicker. Kicked six field goals this fall, including 48-yarder against Everett, and 18 for varsity career. Averaged 43.1 yards per kickoff and 41.0 yards per punt. Tight end caught TD in win over Billerica. Forward in basketball. Midfielder in lacrosse. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for November.
Mark Kassis
Central Catholic, Sr., Linebacker
Made team-leading 110 tackles, seven for loss. Had four interceptions and recovered two fumbles. 6-foot, 190 pounds. All-Scholastic. All-MVC Division 1. Running back rushed for team-high 525 yards. Scored four TDs. Ran for game-winning two-point conversion in North semifinal win over Everett. Salem (N.H.) resident. Infielder in baseball. “He’s very consistent and is a great representative for our program,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
Franklyn espinal
Greater Lawrence, Sr., Linebacker
First-year starter. All-CAC Large. Made 68 tackles. Returned interception 35 yards for TD and ran fumble recovery 61 yards for score. Helped Reggies allow just 16.3 points per game. Running back/receiver rushed for 485 yards and caught 15 passes for 268 yards. Scored eight TDs. Filled in at quarterback on Thanksgiving and ran for 137 yards. Caught TD in Vocational Bowl win. Lawrence resident. “He’s a hard hitter and very smart player,” said coach Tony Sarkis.
Anthony Romano
Methuen, Jr., Linebacker
Made 100 tackles, including whopping 41 for loss. Made 11 tackles in win over Division 3 North champion Tewksbury and 13 against North finalist Central Catholic. Had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive TDs. “Anthony is arguably the best linebacker in Massachusetts,” said coach Tom Ryan. 6-foot, 185 pounds. All-MVC Division 1. Tight end and guard on offense. All-MVC midfielder in lacrosse and top 185-pound wrestler.
Jake MacInnis
Pinkerton, Sr., Linebacker
All-NH Division 1 South. Made 70 tackles despite missing two games due to injury. Made 12 tackles against eventual Division 1 champ Londonderry and 10 tackles against defending champ Bedford. Fullback rushed for team-high 775 yards and six TDs. Ran for career-best 164 yards in win over Memorial and 131 yards against Windham. Two-year starter moved to Derry before junior season. Played for Triton as sophomore. 6-foot, 220 pounder nicknamed “Steak.”
Kelvin Davila
Andover, Sr., Defensive Back
Safety recorded 71 tackles, 33 solo and five for loss, and two interceptions. Made season-high 10 tackles in dramatic win over Lowell. Three-year starter finished career with 231 tackles. All-MVC Division 1. 6-2, 155-pounds. Receiver caught 27 passes, tied for team-high, for 348 yards and four TDs. Caught two TDs in win over Haverhill. Returned punts and kickoffs. MVC All-Star wrestler. Brother Jonathan Davila had team-high four interceptions.
Nick Donatio
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Back
MVC Player of the Year. All-Scholastic. Made 91 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. Returned two interceptions for TDs. As receiver caught 26 passes for 476 yards and six TDs. Returned kickoff for TD in North semifinal win over Everett. Has scholarship offer from Merrimack College. “He’s as competitive a player as I have ever coached,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Brother Ty was star linebacker for Central. Father Paul was football captain for Everett.
Teyshon McGee
Haverhill, Jr., Defensive Back
Made 71 tackles and eight sacks. All-MVC Division 1. Had three sacks in win over Cambridge. Made six tackles in victory over Lexington. Receiver/tight end caught 30 passes for 493 yards, fourth most in area, and five TDs. Had 122 yards and two touchdowns receiving against Lawrence. 6-1, 190 pounds. “The potential is endless for Teyshon if he keeps working,” said coach Tim O’Connor. “His growth from sophomore to junior year was outstanding.”
Matt Chicko
North Andover, Sr., Defensive Back
All-MVC Division 2. Excelled in coverage. Made six tackles in North semifinal upset of Reading. Receiver caught 22 passes for 467 yards and seven TDs. Caught TD in six of Knights’ seven games. Made five catches for career-high 124 yards and two TDs in North final. “He’s a very athletic, fast player who was a huge contributor on both sides of the ball,” said coach John Dubzinski. 5-9, 165-pounds. Track standout ran 51.57 in 400 and 58.03 in 400 hurdles last spring.
AJ Espinal
Whittier, Sr., Defensive Back
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-CAC Division 1. Strong tackler. Made key stop in win over Austin Prep. Running back finished fourth in area in rushing yards (985) and touchdowns (15). Scored two TDs in Thanksgiving win over North champion Greater Lawrence. Finished career with 2,323 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. Has studied martial arts since age 9 and won over 200 trophies. “He’s very strong and he’s very determined,” said coach Kevin Bradley.
Honorable Mention
Andover — A.J. Heidtke, Jr., OL; Scott Brown, Frosh., QB; Lincoln Beal, Frosh., RB
Brooks — John Fritz, Sr., WR, Andover; Matt Costantino, Sr., LB, North Andover
Central Catholic — Jermaine Wiggins, Jr., TE; Michael Sader, Sr., OL; Michael Finneran, Sr., DB
Greater Lawrence — Maleek DeJesus, Sr., RB; Adrian Javier, Sr., OL; Sammy Benitez, Sr., LB
Haverhill — Jabari Baptiste, Jr., RB; Carlton Campbell, Sr., LB
Lawrence — Isaias Richards, Sr., WR; Keylan Romain, Sr., OL; Eric Sanchez, Sr., LB
Methuen — Connor Bryant, Sr., QB; Zac Bergeron, Jr., RB
North Andover — Will Schimmoeller, Jr., QB; Jadynn Mencia, Sr., DB; Tim Iannarone, Sr., OL
Pelham — Colby Travis, Sr., DB; Ed Shlimon, Sr., LB; Charlie Katin, Sr., RB
Pentucket — Andrew Joyce, Sr., DB; Keegan O’Keefe, Sr., DB; Andrew Melone, Jr., WR
Phillips — Jake Jordan, Sr., WR, Andover; Michael Thompson, Jr., QB, Andover
Pinkerton — Brandon Roy, Sr., K; Brady Day, Sr., RB; Evan Wilson, Jr., LB
Salem — Jake Brady, Jr., LB; Riley Mulvey, Sr., RB; Brandon Wall, Sr., FB
Sanborn — Jarred St. Jean, Sr., RB; Tavante Thornton, Jr., RB
Timberlane — Robert Olson, Jr., WR; Caleb Vlack, Jr., DB
Whittier — Ethan Burridge, Sr., OL; Joe Iannalfo, Sr., RB
Windham — Riley Desmarais, Sr., LB; Dylan Szostak, Sr., OL; Mason Belsky, Sr., OL
