The road to football stardom was a long, and sometimes grueling one for Greater Lawrence’s Shamil Diaz.
But after a life-threatening case of appendicitis as a freshman, a major ankle injury as a sophomore — both of which required two surgeries — and a year as a running back/receiver, Diaz finally won the Reggies’ starting quarterback job this fall.
Now, after leading Greater Lawrence (8-5) to the Division 7 North title, Diaz is the Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year.
Diaz earns the honor after running for a stellar 1,772 yards, becoming the first quarterback to lead the area in rushing since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1994. That also broke the modern area record for rushing yards by a QB, shattering the old mark by a whopping 507 yards.
Diaz — who finished third in the area with 16 touchdowns — is the second Reggie to win Eagle-Tribune football MVP honors since the award was established in 1989. The other was running back Nate Adames in 2007.
“Shamil did everything for this team,” said Greater Lawrence head coach Tony Sarkis. “He ran the ball, threw the ball, and led this team when it needed it the most. His stats speak for themselves.”
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Diaz rushed for more than 100 yards nine times, including three games of over 200 yards. His masterpiece was in the Division 7 North championship game, when he ran for 214 yards and three TDs in a 42-6 drubbing of Manchester Essex.
Diaz also passed for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns, both good for fifth in the area. He threw two touchdowns in the Reggies’ state semifinal loss to Abington.
The carpentry student from Lawrence ended his Reggies career with a bang, returning from a concussion that cost him Thanksgiving to rush for 175 yards and one touchdown and throw two more scores in the Vocational Bowl win over Assabet Valley. He next plans to play in college.
Past Eagle-Tribune football MVPs
2018: Jake McElroy, North Andover, offense; Gannon Fast, Pinkerton, defense; 2017: Jordan Perdomo, Methuen, offense; Ty Donatio, Central, defense; Jared White, Salem, lineman; 2016: E.J. Perry IV, Andover, Overall MVP; Josh Sibanda, Salem, Offense; Pat Freiermuth, Brooks, Defense; Carlos Cabrera, Central, Lineman; 2015: E.J. Perry IV, Andover; Sean Nartiff, Salem; 2014: Brendan McInnis, Windham; Phil Panici, Haverhill; 2013: Manny Latimore, Pinkerton; Markus Edmunds, Central;
2012: C.J. Scarpa, Andover; Ryan Doherty, Central; 2011: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; Jesse Trottier, Pinkerton; 2010: Cal Carroll, Methuen; Brandon Walsh, No. Andover; 2009: Max Jacques, Salem; Zack Lattrell, Central; 2008: Mike Bartlett, Methuen; Joe Esposito, Georgetown;
2007: Nate Adames, Gr. Lawrence; Josh Lane, Pinkerton; 2006: Andrew Foote, No. Andover; Jeff Ragoza, Pinkerton; 2005: Andrew Foote, No. Andover; Steve Boyle, Pinkerton; 2004: Sean Simpson, Pinkerton; Mike Muccio, Andover; 2003: Chris Sharpe, Pinkerton; Jay Stahl, Central;
2002: Matt Maroon, Central; Derrick Marsan, Methuen; 2001: Kyle Harrington, Timberlane; Brian Griffiths, Pentucket; 2000: Mike Grella, Pinkerton; Brad Dick, Georgetown; 1999: Steve Miller, Londonderry; Ian Hendrick, Pentucket; 1998: Niall Murphy, Central; Andy MacInnis, Londonderry;
1997: Tim Gale, Masconomet; Joe Uliano, Central; 1996: Alex Tarr, No. Andover; Ryan Minzner, Londonderry; 1995: Rafael Guzman, Lawrence; Derek Dembkoski, Salem; 1994: John Routhier, No. Andover; Todd Harris, Phillips/Andover; 1993: Matt Jordan, Pinkerton; Todd Kobelski, Central; 1992: Matt Jordan, Pinkerton; Joe Cerami, Methuen; 1991: Ralph Fast, Pinkerton; Eric Domek, No. Andover; 1990: Sean Finneran, Central; Joe Marinaro, Andover; 1989: Sean Finneran, Central
Ayden Pereira
Central Catholic, Soph., Quarterback
All-Scholastic. Tied for area lead with 22 TD passes. Threw for 1,704 yards and only three interceptions. Despite suffering separated shoulder, passed for 234 yards and two TDs and ran for go-ahead TD in North semifinal win over Everett. Threw for 246 yards and two TDs in win over Andover. Ran for 415 yards and 10 TDs, including three in win over North Andover. All-MVC. “He had as strong a sophomore season as I’ve seen,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
Jacob Tamayo
Lawrence, Sr., Quarterback
Led area with 1,847 passing yards. Threw 14 TDs, including game-winner with 0:12 left to beat Haverhill. All-MVC Division 1. Passed for season-high 328 yards against Dennis-Yarmouth. Led Lancers in rushing (542 yards, 7 TDs). Ran for three TDs in win over Methuen. Three-year starter finished career with 3,743 passing yards. “Jacob’s ability to stretch the field with his arm and extend plays with his legs makes him dynamic,” said coach Rhandy Audate.
Peter Cleary
Pentucket, Sr., Quarterback
In first season as QB tied for area lead in TD passes (22) and was second in passing yards (1,715), both believed to be school records. Threw for school-record 330 yards and two TDs in win over unbeaten North Reading, 245 yards and four TDs in victory over Bedford and 228 yards and two TDs in Thanksgiving win over Triton. All-CAL. Former starting defensive back. Three-sport CAL champ. Top pitcher in baseball (5-2, 0.99 ERA) and guard in basketball (8.6 PPG).
Josh Ramos
Andover, Sr., Running Back
“Bibi” led area in touchdowns (24), and was second in rushing yards (1,322) despite missing two games. Tallied eight 100-plus yard rushing games, including season-high 234 yards in win over Billerica and 182 yards in tourney win over Methuen. Delivered five three-touchdown games, including on Thanksgiving. All-MVC. Finished career with 2,374 rushing yards. Suffered broken leg as junior. “He brings the scoring, toughness and leadership,” said coach E.J. Perry.
Freddy Gabin
North Andover, Sr., Running Back
All-Scholastic. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. Ran for team-high 950 yards. Scored 14 TDs. Led Knights to third straight Division 2 North final despite 1-3 start. Ran for 196 yards and two TDs in North semifinal upset of top-seeded Reading. Two three-touchdown games. Top back on 2018 Division 2 state title team. Finished two-year varsity career with 1,905 yards rushing and 29 TDs. “He was our main offensive weapon all season,” said coach John Dubzinski.
Josh Maroun
Salem, Sr., Running Back
After losing entire junior season to torn ACL, returned to rush for 1,133 yards (third in area) and score 16 TDs (second in area). All-NH Division 1 South. Ran for 121 yards and both TDs in win over rival Pinkerton and 115 yards and two TDs to beat defending state champ Bedford. Varsity player since freshman year, ran for 1,883 career yards. Top linebacker. Plays baseball. Member of legendary Maroun athletic family including grandfather, Lawrence great George Maroun.
Osamuyimen Osayimwen
Central Catholic, Jr, Offensive Line
Hulking 6-foot, 260-pound guard anchored offensive line for Raiders that averaged 33.6 points per game. Dominated in Division 1 North semifinal win over Everett. All-MVC Division 1. Two-year starter. “He’s a strong run blocker and athletic pass blocker,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He’s as good an offensive lineman as there is in the area.” Also starting defensive lineman, helped limit Andover to season-low 66 rushing yards. Methuen resident. Nicknamed “Uyi.”
Brandon Grundy
Haverhill, Sr., Offensive Line
Three-year starter. MVC Division 1 All-Star. 6-foot-2, 265-pounds. Led Hillies’ tight double-wing offense that accumulated 1,217 rushing yards during season-ending four-game winning streak. Defensive lineman had 67 tackles, three sacks and two caused fumbles. Recovered blocked punt for TD against Cambridge. “He was the backbone of Hillie football the past few years,” said coach Tim O’Connor. “His grit was second to none.” Shot putter threw 46-11.5 last spring.
Evan Haskins
Pelham, Sr., Offensive Line
All-NH Division 2 South. 5-foot-11, 195-pound center played every snap all season. Opened holes for Python offense that ran for 2,105 yards on the way to 7-3 record. Inside linebacker made 54 tackles, 29 solo, two sacks and two interceptions for defense that allowed 12.6 points per game. “Evan was the heart and soul of the team,” said coach Tom Babaian. “He’s the smartest kid I’ve coached.” Top 170-pound wrestler. Lacrosse attackman scored 47 goals last spring.
Owen Gormley
Salem, Sr., Offensive Line
All-NH Division 1 South. 6-foot, 225-pounder. Three-year starter. Key piece to Blue Devils’ run heavy wing-T offense that rushed for over 300 yards in a game five times. Also starting defensive lineman had key sack against Goffstown. “Owen’s toughness and attitude are exactly what coaches look for in a player,” said coach Rob Pike. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for October ranks seventh in class. Scored 1,380 on SATs. Threw shot put 47-1.5 last spring.
Josh Ozoria
Salem, Sr., Offensive Line
Center opened holes for Blue Devil offense that rushed for 3,076 yards as a team. 5-10, 270-pounder. All-NH Division 1 South. “He’s very intelligent and understands the game,” said coach Rob Pike. “He can help make calls and adjustments to blocking schemes.” Defensive lineman led Blue Devils with six sacks, one against eventual state champ Londonderry and two against defending champ Bedford. Heavyweight wrestler placed second at Division 1s last winter.
Manny Lara
Lawrence, Sr., Receiver
Finished second in area in catches (59) and receiving yards (909), both modern school records. Caught seven passes for season-high 142 yards against Andover and nine passes for 134 yards against Billerica. Had seven TD catches, one on Thanksgiving, and added kickoff return TD. All-MVC Division 1. Three-year varsity, finished career with 103 catches for 1,454 yards. Also defensive back. “Manny’s journey epitomizes growth and maturation,” said coach Rhandy Audate.
Kareem Coleman
Methuen, Sr., Receiver
Caught 41 passes for 517 yards, both third in area, and three TDs. Had nine catches for 124 yards and TD in win over Haverhill and three catches for 91 yards and two TDs in victory over defending North champ Tewksbury. All-MVC Division 1. Filled in at running back, and occasionally QB, rushing for 337 yards and four TDs. As defensive back made 37 tackles and two interceptions. “He showed up the biggest in our most important games,” said coach Tom Ryan.
Jake Etter
Pentucket, Sr., Receiver
Led area in catches (66) and receiving yards (925 yards), both believed to be school records. Caught 11 passes for 163 yards and TD in win over North Reading and seven passes for 169 yards and TD on Thanksgiving. As defensive back had six interceptions. Missed most of junior season with broken leg. Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward in basketball (12.3 ppg) and outfielder/pitcher (.324 average) in baseball. Brother Ryan was receiver on Central Catholic’s 2013 state title team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.