Andover senior Tatum Shaw drew plenty of attention this winter.
As the main scorer returning from a Division 1 state co-championship team, the 5-foot-8 Shaw was marked heavily by nearly every team the Warriors faced. In particular, by archrival Central Catholic.
And yet Shaw, our girls MVP, was up to the task. She averaged 22.1 points per game and had outstanding individual games of 31, 35 and 38 points. A three-time Eagle-Tribune all-star, she also hit the 1,000-point plateau during the season.
And, despite all the energy expended on offense, Shaw was a strong defensive player as well, averaging an impressive 4.2 steals a game.
An All-Scholastic player, Shaw was also known for her leadership skills and was a team captain for basketball after captaining the volleyball team.
Despite spending much of her time in basketball, including playing six years for the Evolution Basketball club, Shaw was a true scholar-athlete. A high honor roll student with a 4.31 GPA, she was the Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the month for January.
She's headed to Division 2 Southern New Hampshire University to play basketball next year. Andover coach Alan Hibino has no doubt that "she will find success at anything she puts her mind to."
2021: Tatum Shaw, Andover; 2020: Angelica Hurley, Pentucket; 2019: Brooke Kane, Pinkerton; 2018: Grace Efosa, Whittier; 2017: Alyssa Casey, Andover; 2016: Jess Lezon, No. Reading; 2015: Kelsi McNamara, Pentucket; 2014: Aliza Simpson, Londonderry; 2013: Casey McLaughlin, Central; 2010-12: Nicole Boudreau, Andover; 2009: Katie Zenevitch, Central; 2008: Sam Wheeler, Timberlane; 2007: Stefanie Murphy, Londonderry; 2005-06: Jenny McDade, Pinkerton; 2004: Ashley McLaughlin, Andover; 2001-03: Jenny Muller, Andover; 2000: Jillian Middlemiss, Methuen; 1999: Katherine Curry, Methuen; 1998: Brianne Stepherson, Masconomet; 1997: Charlotte Muller, Andover; 1996: Jamie Cassidy, Methuen; 1995: Kelly Van Huisen, Haverhill; 1994: Amy Veilleux, Haverhill; 1993: Kelley Hunt, Londonderry; 1992: Keri Guertin, Haverhill; 1991: Andrea Sunday, Salem; 1990: Leslie Read, Londonderry
SUPER-TEAM
Ashley Dinges
Central Catholic Frosh., Forward
Began freshman year with plenty of hype and lived up to it. Haverhill resident. At 6-feet, can play any position. Averaged double-double (14 ppg and 10.4 rpg). Also led the team in steals (2.3) and was second in assists (2.8). Consistent and clutch. With MVC Cup on line, sank three free throws to force OT and got game-winner in OT. "And she is determined to get better," said coach Casey Grange. Played last year for Bradford Christian.
Colleen Phiri
Haverhill Frosh., Guard
Exploded onto the scene as freshman. Averaged 22.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists. Had memorable 37-point, 20-rebound game against Dracut. Can score from any place on the court. Shot 80% from free throw line. 5-foot-10. "Every time Colleen stepped on the floor, she demanded attention from the other teams and, even triple teamed, she still found a way to score," said coach Melissa Tarpy. Brother Saul started three years for D-1 LaSalle.
Adrianna Niles
Central Catholic Sr., Guard
Tri-captain and team leader for unbeaten Raiders. Averaged 12.1 ppg and led team in assists (3.0). Averaged 4.6 rebounds. Terrific defender. Consistently kept top opposing scorer under her average. Finished her Central career without losing an MVC regular-season game. 5-foot-8. Will play at WPI next year. Also captain of soccer team and on track team. Terrific student, in top 5% of class taking AP courses. Tewksbury resident.
Sarah Dempsey
Windham Sr., Forward
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Averaged 16.5 ppg despite frequent double teams. Finished career with 1,133 points. Averaged 10 rebounds per game as well as 3 assists and 2.5 steals this winter. Only averaged two turnovers per game despite being involved in virtually every play. "She can do it all," said coach Anne Haky. 5-foot-11. Plays AAU for the NE Crusaders. Will play for Endicott College.
ALL-STARS
Amelia Hanscom
Andover Soph., Guard
MVC All-Star. Only Golden Warrior to start all 12 games this year. Very consistent. Averaged 10.6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Can drive and shoot jump shot equally effective. Two-way player. 5-foot-9. Often guarded other team's best player. Freshman starter for 2020 co-state championship team. Straight-A student. Performed in fall play with the Drama Guild.
Jasmine Becotte
Pelham Frosh., Forward
Came to program with great credentials and didn't disappoint. Led Pythons to Division 2 semifinals with team-high 14.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Has high basketball IQ and also a strong defensive player. Got stronger during the season and played well against best teams. 5-foot-8. Scored 19 points and had 19 rebounds against Bishop Brady in Division 2 semifinals.
Avah Ingalls
Pinkerton Jr., Guard
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led team in scoring for second straight year at 12 ppg and also led in assists and steals. Was second on team in rebounds with seven per game. 5-foot-8. Derry resident. Averaged 13.5 ppg as a sophomore. Developed into strong defensive player. "She was usually tasked with guarding the other team's best guard. She truly became a two-way player this year," said coach Lani Buskey. Sister Alli was a senior starter for Astros.
Hannah Martin
North Andover Soph., Guard
Team leader despite being sophomore. Came on strong late in season. Led team with 13.4 ppg as team's point guard. Scored 21 points in win over Lowell. Also averaged 2.8 steals. "Hannah not only possesses a strong basketball IQ, she is an endless worker," said coach Jessalyn Deveny. 5-foot-6. Plays for Mass Rivals. Father, Ken, played at Brandeis. Strandout in cross country and track. Owns 4.46 GPA. Sister Emma attends MIT.
Madison Houghton
Sanborn Sr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeat tri-captain from Kingston. Averaged team-high 15.3 points and 10.9 rebounds. Also excels defensively. Averaged 2.7 steals. 5-foot-8. Outstanding student. No. 1 overall in class and Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner for February “On and off the court, she was a role model for everyone with her leadership and work ethic,” said coach Brian Gray. Involved with Best Buddies Program and Life of a Student Leadership Club.
Stephanie Tardugno
Methuen, Sr., guard
Standout softball player headed to St. Anselm on scholarship. Had her best season on hardwood. High energy player averaged 12.3 points and hit 17 3-pointers in 10 games. Nerves of steel always ready to take last shot. Won't avoid contact. Playing four varsity sports. Also strong soccer player and is running track in Fall 2 season. 5-foot-2. Outstanding student ranked No. 6 in senior class. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for March. From family of star athletes.
Kaitlyn Tierney
Methuen, Jr., guard
Made remarkable rebound after missing all of sophomore season following surgery for torn ACL. Played with some lingering pain but still averaged team-best 12.8 ppg. Team co-MVP. Scored 9.5 ppg as freshman. 5-foot-5. Terrific shooter but also can drive to the basket. A strong volleyball player who was a captain last fall. Also plays softball. Wants to play college basketball.
Mackenzie Currie
Pentucket, Sr., forward
Two-time All-CAL. Led Pentucket with 11.2 points per game and made nine 3-pointers. Came up big when Arielle Cleveland was out of the lineup. Standout defender will play Division 3 college basketball at St. Joseph’s (Maine). 5-foot-8. Played significant minutes on Pentucket’s 2019 Division 2 state championship team. Also a standout striker in soccer.
Arielle Cleveland
Pentucket, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Senior quad-captain. Led Pentucket to 12-1 season and CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship. Averaged 10.2 points per game and led team with 18 3-pointers. Saw significant time on 2019 Division 2 state championship team as a sophomore. 5-foot-9. Sang national anthem at several big games in her career.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Anna Foley, Soph., forward
Central Catholic — Claudia Porto, Sr., guard; Lily Angluin, Sr., guard
Haverhill — Kya Burdier, Jr., guard
Methuen — Samantha Pfeil, Frosh., forward
North Andover — Katie Robie, Jr., forward; Jackie Rogers, Soph., forward
Pelham — Tallie Carney, Sr., guard; Jordyn Galgay, Sr. guard; Megan Molettieri, Sr., forward
Pentucket — Megan Reading, Sr., center
Pinkerton — Kristina Packowski, Jr., forward
Salem — Sydney Emerson, Sr., forward
Sanborn — Ellen McGough, Sr., forward; Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sr., guard; Ellie Morris, Jr., forward
Timberlane — Hannah Collins, Sr., guard
Windham — Livi Tsetsilas, Sr, guard; Bree Amari, Soph., forward
