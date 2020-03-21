Most would dream of having the career Angelica (Jelly) Hurley just wrapped up for Pentucket.
The 5-foot-8 sharpshooter from Groveland was an Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer and All-CAL selection last year, averaging a team-high 12.6 points per game to lead the Sachems to the Division 2 state championship. It was the highest scoring average by a Sachem since Kelsi McNamara in 2014-15, which, of course, was just icing on the cake to the ultimate team award in the state title.
This winter, the team success wasn’t exactly the same. But Hurley, our 2019-20 Eagle-Tribune girls basketball MVP, was even better.
She stood out in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, scoring 20 points to beat Central Catholic in the Blue Division title game to earn All-Tourney honors. She then topped 20 points in five more games, including a season-high 25 against Wilmington and a buzzer-beating layup to beat Tewksbury, to lead the Sachems (23-3) to their sixth straight CAL Kinney title and third straight D2 North title game appearance.
Pentucket’s repeat run ended with a loss to North Reading at the Tsongas Center, with the co-captain Hurley scoring 20 points in defeat.
She finished the season averaging a team-high 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game with an area-high 62 total 3s. She took home CAL Kinney MVP honors, and also shot 79% from the free throw line and a solid 38% from deep.
The four-year letterman wrapped up her career with exactly 900 points, over 600 rebounds and 130 total 3s, while helping the Sachems to a combined 85-15 record, three sectional finals, two state semifinals and a state championship.
“She’s one of the best all-around players in the area and by far one of the best players I have coached,” said coach John McNamara.
Hurley will continue her basketball career at St. Joseph’s of Maine — following the path of Kelsi McNamara — where she’ll study Nursing.
Eagle-Tribune MVPs
2019: Brooke Kane, Pinkerton; 2018: Grace Efosa, Whittier; 2017: Alyssa Casey, Andover; 2016: Jess Lezon, No. Reading; 2015: Kelsi McNamara, Pentucket; 2014: Aliza Simpson, Londonderry; 2013: Casey McLaughlin, Central; 2010-12: Nicole Boudreau, Andover; 2009: Katie Zenevitch, Central; 2008: Sam Wheeler, Timberlane; 2007: Stefanie Murphy, Londonderry; 2005-06: Jenny McDade, Pinkerton; 2004: Ashley McLaughlin, Andover; 2001-03: Jenny Muller, Andover; 2000: Jillian Middlemiss, Methuen; 1999: Katherine Curry, Methuen; 1998: Brianne Stepherson, Masconomet; 1997: Charlotte Muller, Andover; 1996: Jamie Cassidy, Methuen; 1995: Kelly Van Huisen, Haverhill; 1994: Amy Veilleux, Haverhill; 1993: Kelley Hunt, Londonderry; 1992: Keri Guertin, Haverhill; 1991: Andrea Sunday, Salem; 1990: Leslie Read, Londonderry
SUPER-TEAM
Tatum Shaw
Andover
5-foot-8, Jr., Guard
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. Averaged team-high 16.1 ppg for co-Division 1 state champion Warriors (19-6). Versatile scorer also made 43 total 3s and added 3.7 steals per game. Scored double figures in 21 of 25 games. Averaged 16.0 ppg during five-game playoff run. Hit clutch free throws to close out Chelmsford in D1 North semis, and drilled huge 3 to put away Cambridge in North finals. Has 828 career points through three seasons.
Emily Downer
Central Catholic
6-foot, Sr., Forward
Two-year co-captain from Methuen. MVC Large co-MVP. Led Raiders (18-4) to third straight undefeated season in MVC with team-highs in points (12.6) and rebounds (8.2) per game. Shot 45% from the floor and 70% from the free throw line. Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic scholarship recipient. Comcast Tournament All-Tourney team. Middlebury commit. Plays AAU for New England Spirit. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for December.
Jordyn Franzen
Salem
5-foot-11, Sr., Guard
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-NH Division 1 Second Team. Tri-captain. Averaged team-best 15.4 ppg and finished second in area with 61 total 3s. Scored season-high 26 points in win over Winnacunnet. Led Salem (15-8) to 32 combined wins over last two years. Finished career with 1,122 points, second all-time in Blue Devil history. Will study Nursing and play basketball at the University of New England. Also plays lacrosse and soccer. National Honor Society.
Grace Efosa
Whittier
5-foot-10, Sr., Guard
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (MVP in 2017-18 as sophomore). CAC MVP. Quad-captain from Haverhill. Potent scorer averaged area-high 24.5 ppg with 35 3s. Had five 30-point games with season-high 34 against Georgetown. Led Whittier (16-5) to D3 North quarters. Missed junior season with torn ACL, but led area as a sophomore at 23.4 ppg. Finished career with 1,356 points in three seasons. Division 1 Providence commit.
ALL-STARS
Shea Krekorian
Andover
5-foot-8, Sr., Guard
Co-captain. MVC All-Star. Four-year letterman. “Shea is the heart and soul of our program,” said coach Alan Hibino. Elite defender. Would guard opposing team’s best player. Also averaged career-best 8.8 ppg with 32 3s. Contributed 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Averaged 9.6 ppg during five-game playoff run for co-Division 1 state champion Warriors (19-6). Incredible 1530 SAT. Perfect 800 on math. Lacrosse midfielder had 31 goals last spring.
Anna Foley
Andover
6-foot-2, Frosh., Forward
Exciting rookie burst onto scene to earn All-MVC honors. Averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Helped Warriors (19-6) to co-Division 1 state championship. Had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in state semifinal win over Bridgewater-Raynham. “She consistently battled with the best the state had to offer,” said coach Alan Hibino. “She was a presence and a force in our postseason run.” Father, Will, played at Boston College.
Brooke Cordes
Brooks
5-foot-9, Sr., Forward
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time All-ISL. Two-year captain from North Andover. Helped Brooks (19-8) to program’s first NEPSAC Class B title since 2006. Averaged 12.9 ppg with 25 3s. “The thing about Brooke is that she is a young women who strives for excellence in everything she does,” said coach Ushearnda Reynolds. Finished with 1,047 career points. Fourth Brooks girl to reach 1,000-point milestone. Will study pre-law at Villanova.
Nadeshka Bridgewater
Central Catholic
5-foot-3, Sr., Guard
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. MVC Large co-MVP. Lawrence resident averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and team-high 3.0 assists per game. One of the best defenders in the state. Averaged 4.4 steals per game. Scored career-high 24 points on six 3s in win over Billerica. Committed to Division 1 Merrimack. Helped Raiders (18-4) to third straight MVC title and the D1 North quarters. Two-time All-MVC. Plays AAU for Lady Rivals.
Adrianna Niles
Central Catholic
5-foot-9, Jr., Guard
All-MVC. From Tewksbury. Averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Shot 72% from the free throw line. Three-year letterman. Often guarded opposing team’s best player. Held Andover’s Tatum Shaw (16.1 ppg) to a combined 14 points in two regular season games. MVC All-Star as sophomore. Scored 5 goals for soccer team in fall. Member of Student Alumni Association, Student Ambassador and Art Club. Owns 4.9 GPA taking three AP courses.
Leandra Kwo
Haverhill
5-foot-8, Sr., Forward
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time All-MVC. Co-captain. Dominant player in the paint averaged 13.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Four-year letterman. Scored season-high 27 points with 16 boards in win over Dracut to lead Hillies (10-11) to second straight tournament appearance. Plays AAU for the NE Spirit. Finished career with 728 points and 814 rebounds. Starting outside hitter for volleyball team.
Angelina Yacubacci
Pentucket
5-foot-5, Sr., Guard
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Co-captain from Groveland. Averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Helped Sachems (23-3) to sixth straight CAL Kinney title and third straight D2 North title appearance. Season-high 22 points against Notre Dame (Hingham). “She changed many games with her anticipation and ball-hawking ability,” said coach John McNamara. Finished with 922 career points.
Avah Ingalls
Pinkerton
5-foot-8, Soph., Guard
From Derry. Burst onto scene averaging team-high 13.5 ppg. Versatile scorer shot 49% on two-point field goals, 77% from the free throw line and made 24 3s in 22 games. Also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for Astros (14-7, 12-6 NH). Dropped season-high 25 points against Salem. Plays AAU for Team Saints. Member of Leadership Council of Athletics. Sister, Alli, a junior for the Astros.
Carly Saif
Salem
5-foot-11, Sr., Forward
Tri-captain. Four-year letterman. Averaged 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Scored 16 points in win over Goffstown. Started every game for Salem (15-8), which made second straight playoff appearance. “She is very quiet and accomplishes the little things that go unnoticed,” said coach Ricky Oliver. Plays AAU for North Shore Blizzards. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner. Ranked No. 1 overall in class of 271. Harvard Book Award winner.
Madison Houghton
Sanborn
5-foot-8, Jr., Forward
Tri-captain from Kingston. Averaged team-high 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Recorded 10 double-doubles. Scored team-high 10 points in Division 2 tournament upset of Kennett. Helped Sanborn (11-8) finish the year on a 6-1 run. “On and off the court, she was a role model for everyone with her leadership and work ethic,” said coach Brian Gray. Involved with Best Buddies Program and Life of a Student Leadership Club. 4.0 GPA.
Sarah Dempsey
Windham
5-foot-10, Jr., Forward
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Fourth in the area averaging 18.0 ppg. Dropped career-high 35 points against Winnacunnet, breaking her own single-game school scoring record. Three-year starter. “The kid is a star,” said coach Anne Haky. Had 28 points, 14 boards in win over Exeter, and 26 points, 12 boards in win over Dover. Plays AAU for the NE Crusaders under Salem coach Ricky Oliver. Has 906 points through three years.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Brooke Hardock, Sr., forward; Amelia Hanscom, Frosh., guard
Bradford Christian — Casey Hunt, Jr., guard, Groveland; Alana Scott, Frosh., guard, Groveland
Brooks — Molly Madigan, Sr., guard, North Andover; Kendall Eddy, Frosh., guard, Haverhill
Central Catholic — Claudia Porto, Jr., guard; Claire Finney, Soph., guard
Fellowship Christian — Ester Mills, Sr., guard; Adrianna Taboucheroni, Frosh., guard
Greater Lawrence — Kyana Pena, Jr., guard
Haverhill — Christina Firek, Sr., guard; Kya Burdier, Soph., forward
Lawrence — Portia Batistine, Sr., guard; Yarleen Betances, Sr., guard
Methuen — Olivia Barron, Sr., forward; Stephanie Tardugno, Jr., guard
North Andover — Caitlin Panos, Sr., guard; Norah Connors, Sr., guard; Hannah Martin, Frosh., guard
Pelham — McKenna Williams, Sr., forward; Lili Rutherford, Sr., forward; Tallie Carney, Jr., guard
Pentucket — Mackenzie Currie, Jr., forward; Arielle Cleveland, Jr., forward
Phillips — Kiley Buckley, Frosh., guard, Methuen
Pinkerton — Jesse Ames, Sr., forward; Sofia Riccio, Sr., guard
PMA — Eva Fabino, Sr., guard; Shannon Collyer, Sr., guard
Salem — Stella Hazelton, Sr., forward; Olivia Murray, Frosh., guard
Sanborn — Ellen McGough, Jr., forward; Grace Merry-Carreiro, Jr., guard
Timberlane — Mia Censullo, Sr., forward; Hannah Collins, Jr., guard
Whittier — Staci Krafton, Soph., forward; Aliyah Talley, Soph., forward
Windham — Livi Tsetsilas, Jr, guard; Abby Husson, Jr., forward
