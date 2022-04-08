Lauren Adams
Andover, Sr., Forward
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led Golden Warriors with 18 goals and added 11 assists. Scored all three goals in win over Newburyport, twice in a tourney win over Franklin and two goals in victory over rival HPNA. In four varsity seasons, tallied 70 career goals and 50 assists. Midfielder for soccer team that advanced to Division 1 Round of 16. Defender for lacrosse team.
Rose MacLean
Andover, Jr., Forward
Scored twice in one victory over HPNA, and key goal in another win over rival. Tallied tying goal in win over Shrewsbury and winner against Billerica/Chelmsford. Finished winter with 14 goals and 11 assists. Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey midfielder helped Golden Warriors go 21-0-1 and win Division 1 title. Lacrosse midfielder. Member of National Honor Society.
Brooke Rogers
Brooks, Sr., Forward
Was Eagle-Tribune All-Star as sophomore. Junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. This winter scored 12 goals, including hat trick in win over Tilton, two goals in win over Middlesex and winner against St. Marks. All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention. North Andover resident. Scored 52 career goals. Also tri-captain in field hockey. From accomplished hockey family.
Megan Malolepszy
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward/Defense
All-MVC/DCL Division 2 first team. Scored team-highs in goals (15) and assists (20) for Raiders that finished with best record in program history (14-5-2). Scored all four goals in win over Lincoln-Sudbury, both goals in upset of Stoneham/Wilmington and winner against Brookline. Scored twice in state tourney against Framingham. Also plays soccer and tennis.
Julianna Taylor
Haverhill, Frosh., Goalie
“Julianna was huge for us this year,” said coach Gary Kane. “It’s been fun to see her progression from start to finish, and just her poise for a freshman.” Delivered area-leading 1.60 goals-against average. Had five shutouts, one against Methuen/Tewksbury, and allowed more than three goals just twice. Made 20 saves in tourney Round of 16 shutout of Reading. North Andover resident. Also plays golf and lacrosse.
Molly Fahey
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Moved from forward to defense and helped lead Astros to state semifinals for second straight season. Still scored 11 goals, third most on team, and added 14 assists. All-New Hampshire second team. Four-year varsity player finished career with school-records in goals (50) and assists (32). “She did so much for us on both sides of the ice,” said coach Scott Dunn.
