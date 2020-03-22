With the biggest win of Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover hockey’s young history within reach, the puck found its way onto Eliana Kane’s stick.
With under a minute left in the game, the senior defenseman took a pass near center ice, dodged one defender, broke into the offensive zone and — with another opponent in her face — fired the puck into the top left corner of the net with 0:20 left to give HPNA its first ever win over defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury.
Whenever her team needed a big play, the senior tri-captain seemed to deliver. Those clutch moments highlighted a stellar season on both ends of the ice for Kane, our Eagle-Tribune girls hockey Player of the Year.
Kane, who led HPNA to its best record (18-1-2) and first MVC/DCL title in program history, becomes the second member of her family to earn the honor. Her sister Michaela Kane was the 2016 Eagle-Tribune MVP.
“Eliana’s a puck-moving defenseman with a tremendous knack for clutch goals and winning goals,” said her father, HPNA head coach Gary Kane.
While dominating on the defensive end, Eliana Kane also stepped up as one of the region’s most dangerous goal-scorers. She netted 17 goals, fifth most for a local girl, giving her 29 goals for her four-year varsity career. She also led HPNA with 23 assists this winter.
The MVC/DCL Division 1 MVP scored the game-winning goal with 85 seconds left to beat Westford Academy 2-1 and scored twice in a 4-2 league title-clinching win over Andover.
Kane, a Haverhill High student and softball captain, will continue her hockey career at the University of New England.
GIRLS HOCKEY MVPs All-Time
2018-19: Kaia Hollingsworth; 2017: Jess Chicko, Haverhill-Pentucket-No. Andover; 2016: Michaela Kane, Haverhill-Pentucket-No. Andover; 2014-15: Amanda Conway, Methuen-Tewksbury
Lauren Adams
Andover, Soph., Forward
All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Scored team-high 19 goals, fourth most for local girl. Scored hat trick in win over defending Division 1 champ Methuen/Tewksbury. Held off the score sheet just once all season. In two varsity seasons has 39 goals. “She brought an intensity like no other,” said coach Tyler Vigue. “Her awareness finding the open girl is terrific.” Plays varsity soccer and lacrosse.
Brooke Rogers
Brooks, Soph., Forward
“Brooke just keeps getting better and better,” said coach Lori Charpentier. “She is really a player to watch.” Scored 21 goals, third most for area girl. Added 19 assists. Scored hat trick in win over Middlesex. Added four more two-goal games. North Andover resident. In two seasons at Brooks and one at HPNA has scored 40 goals. Also plays varsity field hockey and lacrosse.
Jenny Hubbard
HPNA, Sr., Goalie
Led area in shutouts (7) and goals-against average (1.17). All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Allowed more than two goals in a game just once. Made 21 saves in win over Methuen/Tewksbury and 25 stops in MVC/DCL Division 1-clinching win over Andover. Started all 21 games. Pentucket student. Four-year starter. Type-1 diabetic. Will play hockey at University of New England.
Hannah Keating
HPNA, Sr., Forward
Scored area-leading 26 goals. Tallied 42 points. All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Had hat tricks in wins over Lincoln-Sudbury and Acton-Boxboro. Added seven more two-goal games. Four-year varsity player finished career with 49 goals. Shriners All-Star pick. North Andover High student. Will play hockey at Utica College. Brothers Zach and A.J. starred for North Andover boys hockey.
Brenna Greene
Methuen/Tewksbury, Sr., Defense
Rare four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Team co-MVP. Repeat All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Shriners All-Star selection. Known for hard-hitting style. Scored career-high seven goals. Added 12 assists. Will play hockey at Salem State. Methuen resident. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse (44 goals last spring). “She is consistent, decisive, and resilient on the ice,” said coach Sarah Oteri.
Kaia Hollingsworth
Methuen/Tewksbury, Sr., Goalie
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2016-17. Had three shutouts, giving her 24 in six varsity seasons, and 1.64 goals-against average. Co-team MVP. All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Finished career with 104-16-16 record. Never missed start. From Methuen. “She always stepped up to challenges and made big saves when her teammates needed her,” said coach Sarah Oteri.
Molly Fahey
Pinkerton, Soph., Forward
Second in area with 24 goals in just 15 games. Added nine assists. All-New Hampshire honorable mention. Led breakthrough season for second-year Astros (10-5-0) that earned program’s first state tourney berth. Scored four goals in win over St. Thomas. “She did so much for us on both sides of the ice, and was our top goal-scorer,” said coach Scott Dunn. Family owns four horses.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Sara Carleo, Sr., defense; Kate Gemmell, Sr., forward; Vanessa Pierni, Jr., defense
Brooks — Isabela Miller, Sr., defense, North Andover
Central Catholic — Carmella Hillner, Sr., defense; Casey Jackson, Sr., defense; Sarah Biddle, Sr., defense
HPNA — Deanna Bosco, Sr., forward; Liv Cole, Jr., defense
Methuen/Tewksbury — Katelyn DiMambro, Sr., forward; Claudia Crowe, Sr., forward
Phillips — Maddy Silveira, Sr., forward, Andover
Pinkerton — Spencer St. Pierre, Sr., defense; Lauren Riviere, Jr., defense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.