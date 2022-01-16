Ashley Sheldon
Andover, Jr., Defense
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC. First-Team All-Eastern Mass. Led Golden Warriors to 12-5-3 record and trip to Division 1 Round of 16. Centerpiece of defense that allowed just 12 goals all season. “Ashley’s a true leader,” said coach Meghan Matson. “She’s a technical player who has a simplistic, yet effective way of playing the game of soccer.” Triple jumped 33-0.75 in spring track.
Adrianna Marinello
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
Recorded team-highs in goals (13) and points (21). All-MVC. Team MVP. First-Team All-Eastern Mass. Notched six two-goal games, including in two wins over Tewksbury. Scored seven goals as junior. “Adrianna’s job as center-forward was to score goals, and she did exactly what we needed her to do,” said coach Jami Hayden. “She’s so passionate about soccer.”
Zarina Pinto
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
Will play college soccer at Saint Anselm College. All-MVC. Second-team All-Eastern Mass. Second on Raiders in goals (10). Added three assists. Scored hat trick in win over Tewksbury. “Zarina is an amazing forward with one of the best first touches I have seen with a high school player,” said coach Jami Hayden. “She’s been out-juggling every girl in our program since sophomore year.”
Maci Gould
Haverhill, Sr., Forward
“She brought determination, and her ultimate goal was to score goals,” said coach Krystyna Callagy. “She’s a firecracker on the field, and one of the best goal scorers I have ever coached.” Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. First-Team All-Eastern Mass. Scored team-high 15 goals. Tallied five goals in win over Tewksbury. Missed freshman and sophomore seasons to torn ACLs.
Mallory Amirian
Haverhill, Soph., Goalie
Merrimack Valley Conference overall Goalie of the Year. All-MVC. Second-Team All-Eastern Mass. Made league-leading 294 saves. Record three shutouts, including 24 stops to blank MVC Division 2 champ Methuen. “Mallory has a drive to be the best,” said coach Krystyna Callagy. “She has impeccable leadership skills. Her team trusted her in the back and her confidence was impressive.”
Brooke Tardugno
Methuen, Jr., Midfield
Helped lead Rangers to 10-4-5 record and first MVC Division 2 title in program history. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. Second-Team All-Eastern Mass. Scored six goals, including game-winner against Chelmsford. Had team-high nine assists “She’s a true leader that dictates the game on and off the field,” said coach Kayla Grover. Starting guard in basketball. Plays softball. Third sister to star for Rangers.
Courtnee Pickles
Methuen, Frosh., Forward
Burst onto scene with two goals in each of her first two varsity games. Rare freshman Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC. Second-Team All-Eastern Mass. Scored team-high 16 goals. Added three assists. Tallied four goals in tie with Chelmsford. “She has an explosiveness drive with a natural ability to find the back of the net,” said coach Kayla Grover. Sister of fellow Ranger soccer standout Hailee Pickles.
Ella Slayton
North Andover, Sr., Forward
MVC Division 1 MVP. First-Team All-Eastern Mass. Team MVP. Scored team-high 16 goals. Added six assists. Scored lone goal in win over Methuen. Tallied four goals in win over Haverhill and had three other two-goal games. “She was All-State and All New England this fall,” said coach Lisa Rasanen. “Ella isn’t just a great soccer player, but a great leader. She set the bar very high for those that follow her.”
Madeline Jackson
North Andover, Sr., Defense
“Maddie is the backbone of our defense, and is also an outstanding offensive player,” said coach Lisa Rasanen. “She never comes off the field and helps to create offense from the back.” Locked down against opponent’s best player. Shut down Purdue recruit in playoff win over Framingham. Filled in at forward due to injury and scored four goals. All-MVC. First-Team All-Eastern Mass.
Allison Lamphere
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
Top defender for Astros that finished 14-3-2 and advanced to Division 1 semifinals. Helped Astros allow just 17 goals all season, with seven shutouts. All-NH Division 1 second team. Three-year starter. Division 1 Merrimack College lacrosse recruit. Lacrosse midfielder scored 64 goals as junior, leading Astros to Division 1 title game. “She really led our defense,” said coach Danielle Rappa.
Emily Hood
Pinkerton, Jr., Midfield
Tallied team-high 16 goals. Scored three goals, two on breakaways, in Division 1 first round win over Merrimack. Added two-goal games against Manchester Central and Merrimack and lone goal in win over Goffstown. All-New Hampshire Division 1 first team. Scored one goal as sophomore. Three-year varsity player. “She was our top scorer,” said coach Danielle Rappa. Has run track.
Charlotte Hinchey
Salem, Soph., Forward/Midfield
Scored team-high 11 goals, including back-to-back overtime game-winners against Londonderry and Manchester Central. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “She’s a terrific two player for us and played a key role in helping secure our best season since 2009,” said coach Kendrick Whittle. Led Blue Devils to 8-5-1 record. Scored 14 goals as freshman. Starting forward in basketball.
Sophia Keogh
Timberlane, Jr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 14 goals, second on Owls to sister and Eagle-Tribune MVP Bella Keogh. Recorded 12 assists. Scored twice in wins over Memorial and Goffstown. Tallied eight goals in 10 games as sophomore. All-NH Division 1 second team. “Sophia has a scorer’s mentality and her desire to be the best is what makes her who she is,” said coach Jeff Baumann.
