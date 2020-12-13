Pentucket’s Jacey Jennings spent her career setting new standards.
As a sophomore, she led Pentucket to its first state tournament berth in seven years. As a junior, she led a squad that entered the tournament as the No. 18 seed on its deepest postseason run in at least 15 years, into the Division 2 North semifinals.
Finally, this fall, the Division 1 University of Vermont soccer recruit was again the go-to player and leader for a Pentucket team that finished 7-2-1 and earned its first Cape Ann League title since 1999.
Now — after scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists in just 10 games this season — Jennings becomes the first Pentucket athlete to win Eagle-Tribune girls soccer Player of the Year since the award was established in 1989.
That’s the latest award in a banner senior season for Jennings, who was one of two local athletes to earn All-New England honors, joining North Andover’s Emma Wennar. Jennings was also named first team All-Eastern Mass., Newburyport News girls soccer MVP and Cape Ann League Kinney MVP. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last fall.
Jennings led Pentucket in scoring in all four of her varsity season, and finished her career with 37 goals.
“Her goals were outstanding and came at key moments when we needed them most,” said coach Daniel Millard. “Without her goals and assists, we wouldn’t have won the CAL title.”
Ashley Sheldon
Andover, Soph., Defense
Took on lead role on defense after starting as freshman for Golden Warriors team that finished 14-3-3 and went to North title game in 2019. All-MVC. Second-team All-Eastern Mass. “She is the backbone to our defense,” said coach Meghan Matson. “She plays every minute. She’s technical, composed and an extremely hard worker. And her speed is amazing.” Impressed for indoor track team last winter, high jumping 5-2 at MVC Meet.
Sydney Wnek
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star, All-MVC and first-team All-EMass. Haverhill resident. Tallied seven goals and nine assists in 11 games. Recorded two-goal games in wins over Tewksbury and Lowell. Scored 11 goals as junior. Quad-captain. Will play soccer at Saint Anselm. “Sydney has blazing fast speed and created several opportunities for us in every game,” said coach Casey Grange. “She’s tiny, yet one of our most aggressive players.”
Adrianna Niles
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
Tied for team high with seven goals and added six assists in 11 games. Led Raiders to 8-1-2 record. Tallied hat trick in win over Tewksbury and two goals in victory over Malden Catholic. Second-team All-EMass. Quad-captain. Eagle-Tribune basketball All-Star averaged 9.7 points last winter. Will play basketball at WPI. “Adrianna is dominant in the air and probably would’ve had many goals if heading was allowed,” said coach Casey Grange.
Maci Gould
Haverhill, Jr., Forward
Delivered breakout fall after two torn ACLs cost her entire freshman and sophomore seasons. Scored seven goals in eight games. Had hat trick and two-goal game in two wins over Dracut. All-MVC and first-team All-EMass. Spent freshman year at Central Catholic. “Maci brought inspiration, goals and leadership to our team,” said coach Fred Tarbox. “She’s a Division 1 (college) talent. Her work ethic and attitude are amazing.”
Meggie Dellea
Haverhill, Sr., Forward
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. First-team All-EMass. “She led our team as a great captain and played great this year,” said coach Fred Tarbox. Tallied four goals and four assists in eight games. Led MVC with 22 points (14 goals, 8 assists) last fall. In indoor track, took sixth in long jump (15-10.75) and seventh in 55 hurdles (9.28) at MVC Championship last winter. As sophomore was sixth at Division 1 East outdoor Pentathlon.
Brooke Tardugno
Methuen, Soph., Midfield
“Brooke is an extremely skilled player that’s our link between defense and offense,” said coach Kayla Grover. “She sets and controls the tempo of our team every game.” Recorded three goals and five assists in eight games. Scored 13 goals as freshman. Captain-elect. Varsity guard in basketball. Top prospect in softball. Third of Tardugno sisters, including Julia (MHS, ‘20), Steph (MHS, ‘21) and Alex (MHS, ‘24), that have excelled for Rangers.
Emma Wennar
North Andover, Jr., Forward
Committed to college power Clemson. All-Scholastic. First-team All-EMass. Scored five goals in four games before season was shut down due to COVID-19. Led Milton (Vt.) High to Division 2 state title as freshman (34 goals). Scored 20 goals for Northfield Mount Hermon last fall. “She’s a dynamic player who is extremely fast and has excellent ball skills and a rocket of a shot,” said coach Lisa Rasanen. “She can break away from a defender with ease.”
Syeira Campbell
Pentucket, Sr., Defense
“Syeira is unbelievable,” said coach Daniel Millard. “I truly think Syeira would be one of the top players on any team in the state. She’s one of the fastest kids in Massachusetts and her technical skills keep improving.” First-team All-EMass. All-CAL. Led defense that allowed just 11 goals in 10 games for CAL Kinney champions (7-2-1). Track star won CAL title in 300 (42.47) and was member of 4x200 that was third at All-States (1:45.26) last winter.
Macy Graves
Pinkerton, Sr., Midfield
Will play soccer at UMass Amherst. Four-time All-New Hampshire Division 1. Scored five goals in seven games this fall before season was shut down due to COVID-19. Tallied two goals in final high school game, a win over Salem. Finished career with 19 goals. Track star placed fourth in 600 (1:41.58) and was member of 4x400 that was third (4:17.87) at Division 1 meet last winter and took third in 800 (2:19.40) at spring Division 1s as sophomore.
Charlotte Hinchey
Salem, Frosh., Midfield
Exploded onto scene with hat tricks against Londonderry and Merrimack. Added two-goal games against Manchester Memorial and Merrimack. Finished season with 14 goals and three assists in 12 games. First freshman Eagle-Tribune girls soccer All-Star since 2016. All-NH Division 1. At 5-foot-11 also a promising basketball player. “She’s a dynamic playmaker that was vital to our attack,” said coach Kendrick Whittle.
Isabella Keogh
Timberlane, Soph., Forward
Recorded team-high 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) for Timberlane (8-1-1) that finished regular season undefeated. Only loss was to eventual Division 1 champ Exeter. Scored twice in win over Trinity and only goal in 1-0 win over Windham. Twin sister of fellow All-Star Sophia. “She has tremendous skill and footwork to go along with her quickness and ability to beat players in 1-on-1 situations,” said coach Jeff Baumann. First-year varsity player.
Sophia Keogh
Timberlane, Soph., Forward
Other half of dynamic Keogh twin duo. Scored team-high eight goals for Owls (8-1-1) that Jeff Baumann called his most talented team in 13 years as head coach. Exploded for four goals in win over Salem and lone goal in 1-0 victory over Londonderry. First-year varsity player. “Like her sister, she has the knack for beating defenders and is always dangerous with the ball on her feet,” said Baumann. “She has a strong desire to succeed and is a natural goal scorer.”
Abby Husson
Windham, Sr., Defense
Will play college soccer at St. John Fisher College (Rochester, N.Y.) First-team All-NH Division 1. Helped Jaguars deliver surprise run to first ever state title game. “Abby anchored a young back line and led the way throughout the spring and summer to help lead us to the state championship,” said coach Matt Bryant. “She is a great player and leader.” Selected to Lions Cup New Hampshire vs. Vermont All-Star game. Basketball captain.
Reagan Murray
Windham, Jr., Forward
“Reagan’s an ever-dangerous attacking threat,” said coach Matt Bryant. “She led the way with tenacity and determination and made those around her better.” All-NH Division 1. Scored nine goals and added two assists. Scored hat trick in win over Salem, two goals in victory over Londonderry and key goal in tourney win over Manchester Central. Scored nine goals for Jags as sophomore. Played for Seacoast United Development Academy as freshman.
Jess Thibodeau
Windham, Sr., Goalie
Made seven saves in regulation, then starred through 14 rounds of PKs in Jaguars’ Division 1 semifinal shutout of Hanover. Made 13 saves in tourney win over Manchester Central and 17 saves in state title game. “Her performances in the postseason, especially against Hanover and in the shootout against Central, were huge reasons we made the title game,” said coach Matt Bryant. “She came up biggest when it counted most.” Three-year starter.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Ashley Kendrigan, Sr., midfield; Emma Azzi, Sr., forward
Central Catholic — Faith Lee, Sr., forward; Lauren Sanchez, Frosh., goalie
Haverhill — Elena Albano, Sr., midfield
Methuen — Bella Keaney, Sr., midfield; Stephanie Henrick, Sr., goalie
North Andover — Madeline Jackson, Jr., defense
Pelham — Madison Curran, Sr., forward
Pentucket — Mackenzie Currie, Sr., forward; Katelyn Sudbay, Sr., defense
Pelham — Adria Forand, Sr., defense; Sam Franks, Sr., midfield
Salem — Melanie Kurmin, Sr., midfield
Sanborn — Madi McManus, Sr., defense; Luce Colcord, Frosh., midfield; Sydney O’Toole, Frosh., midfield
Timberlane — Leal Morrier, Frosh., midfield; Alida Bates, Jr., defense
Windham — Ali Amari, Jr., defense
PAST Girls Soccer MVPs
2019: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover; 2018: Rileigh Cinquegrano, No. Andover; 2015-17: Elayna Grillakis, Central; 2014: Veronica Alois, Andover; 2013: Courtney Walsh, Central; 2012: Sarah Bresette, Brooks; 2011: Gabby Cappello, Andover; 2010: Mikayla Hickey, Central; 2009: Kelley Griffin, Londonderry; 2008: Ashley Evangelista, Central; 2007: Jami Styrczula, Haverhill; 2006: Ashley Evangelista, Central; 2004-05: Emily Pallotta, Andover; 2003: Layal Hanna, Andover; 2002: Jaime Gilbert, Brooks/No. Andover; 2001: Lindsey McArdle, Masconomet; 2000: Katie Kramer, Andover; 1999: Sarah Rahko, Londonderry;
1998: Marianne Hall, Londonderry; 1997: Ali Pappas, No. Andover; 1996: Kathy Cote, Methuen; 1994-95: Susan Cookson, Andover; 1992-93: Becky Blaeser, Masconomet; 1991: Meridith Wilner, Masconomet; 1990: Tracy Noonan, No. Andover; 1989: M.B. Pawlik, No. Andover; also 1980: Paula Stashis, Masconomet
