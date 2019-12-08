Getting over any sort of proverbial hump for a team takes leadership.
Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, our 2019 Eagle-Tribune Girls Soccer MVP, was able to provide that leadership for the Andover girls soccer team this fall.
“She was the best player on our team,” said coach Meghan Matson. “She was the most consistent for us. She played center back and was the top defender in the league.”
Andover has been perennially strong since Matson took over 16 years ago, but the program saw its season come to an end in the Division 1 North quarterfinals in each of the last three seasons. But that changed this fall, as with Schwinn-Clanton leading the way, the Warriors (14-4-3) advanced to their first North final since 2001.
The senior tri-captain still finished tied for the team-high with 7 goals, and none were more clutch than her 30-yard game-winner on a free kick in the North semis to beat Acton-Boxboro.
She helped the Warriors win the MVC Large title, which included season sweeps of North Andover and Haverhill and splits with Central Catholic and Tewksbury. For her efforts, she was named All-MVC and First-Team All-EMass and All-State after the regular season.
Schwinn-Clanton becomes the first Warrior to win our MVP since Veronica Alois in 2014.
2019: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover; 2018: Rileigh Cinquegrano, No. Andover; 2015-17: Elayna Grillakis, Central; 2014: Veronica Alois, Andover; 2013: Courtney Walsh, Central; 2012: Sarah Bresette, Brooks; 2011: Gabby Cappello, Andover; 2010: Mikayla Hickey, Central; 2009: Kelley Griffin, Londonderry; 2008: Ashley Evangelista, Central;
2007: Jami Styrczula, Haverhill; 2006: Ashley Evangelista, Central; 2004-05: Emily Pallotta, Andover; 2003: Layal Hanna, Andover; 2002: Jaime Gilbert, Brooks/No. Andover; 2001: Lindsey McArdle, Masconomet; 2000: Katie Kramer, Andover; 1999: Sarah Rahko, Londonderry;
1998: Marianne Hall, Londonderry; 1997: Ali Pappas, No. Andover; 1996: Kathy Cote, Methuen; 1994-95: Susan Cookson, Andover; 1992-93: Becky Blaeser, Masconomet; 1991: Meridith Wilner, Masconomet; 1990: Tracy Noonan, No. Andover; 1989: M.B. Pawlik, No. Andover; also 1980: Paula Stashis, Masconomet
Izzy Shih
Andover, Sr., Goalie
Led area with 9 shutouts. Named All-MVC, All-EMass and MVC Goalie of the Year. Earned two shutouts each over North Andover and Haverhill and one shutout over Tewksbury. Led Warriors (14-4-3) to first North finals appearance since 2001. Also scored game-winning penalty kick in North quarters win over Lexington. Made 14 stops in North semis win over Acton-Boxboro. Committed to Division 2 Queens University in Kingston, Ontario. Plays club for Global Premier Soccer.
Rachel Souza
Andover, Sr., Forward
Tied for team-high with 7 goals to help Andover (14-4-3) to first North finals appearance since 2001. Also added an assist. All-MVC and Second-Team All-EMass. Scored game-winning goal to beat North Andover and clinch MVC Large title for Warriors. “She is a very skilled forward with a bright future,” said coach Meghan Matson. Committed to Division 3 Keene State. Scored twice in wins over Methuen and Lowell.
Sydney Wnek
Central, Jr., Forward
All-MVC. First-Team All-EMass. Led Raiders (11-5-3) to D1 North quarters with team-high 11 goals and 7 assists. Had six either game-winning goals or assists. “She uses her left and right foot equally and has a rocket of a shot,” said coach Casey Grange. “She is tiny yet one of our most aggressive players.” Scored in playoff win over hometown Haverhill. Committed to Division 2 St. Anselm. MVC All-Star as a sophomore.
Lizzie Dankert
Central, Sr., Defense
From Andover. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time All-MVC selection. Second-Team All-EMass. Defensive MVP for a Central team that recorded six shutouts. Also added 4 goals and 2 assists. Helped Raiders (11-5-3) to D1 North quarters. “She makes several runs a game and can still get back and recover to deny a counter attack,” said coach Casey Grange. Committed to Division 3 Union College. MVC All-Star in track in the 400.
Lisette Perez
Gr. Lawrence, Soph., Forward
CAC MVP. From Lawrence. Led team in scoring with 16 goals and 6 assists. Built on freshman season a year ago where she scored team-high 9 goals. Helped Reggies (11-5-3) qualify for D3 North tournament for just the second time in the nine-year history of the program. “The two of them (Perez and freshman Elainy Rivera) were electric working together,” said coach Kelsey Cartwright. Had hat tricks in wins over PMA and Nashoba Tech.
Meggie Dellea
Haverhill, Jr., Forward
All-MVC. Was finalist for league MVP after leading the MVC with 22 points (14 goals, 8 assists). “Meggie has great technical skill, finishing ability, is excellent playing back to the net and makes great runs behind the defense,” said coach Fred Tarbox. After 2-4 start, was moved to lone striker and helped Hillies (9-7-1) make playoffs for eighth straight year. First-Team All-EMass. Team MVP. Plays National Premier League for Aztecs club team. All-MVC in outdoor track with 4x800 team.
Emily Donovan
Methuen, Sr., Midfield
Two-year quad-captain. Finished with 3 goals and 7 assists. Solid two-way player made dozens of strong tackles each game and helped Rangers earn four shutouts. “She set the tempo for our style of play,” said coach Kayla Grover. “She was a work force in the middle, controlled the game for us and was a great leader on and off the field.” Helped Rangers (6-10-2) earn most wins since 2016. Four-year starting midfielder for lacrosse team.
Olivia Gotobed
No. Andover, Sr., Forward
MVC Large MVP. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star finished with team-high 14 goals. Two-time All-MVC selection scored 12 goals as a junior. Committed to Division 2 St. Anselm. Scored hat trick in a win over Central Catholic. Led Knights (11-6-3) to D1 North quarters. Had two goals in North first round win over Peabody. Helped her NEFC U18 club team win the Massachusetts State Cup. Placed fifth at last winter’s MVC track championship in the 300 (43.12).
Sara Mellody
No. Andover, Sr., Defense
Starting center back for a defense that earned nine shutouts, which included shutout wins over Haverhill and Tewksbury. All-MVC. Helped Knights (11-6-3) to the Division 1 North quarters. Led defensive effort that allowed just 16 goals in 20 game (0.80 goals per game). Knights allowed more than one goal in a game only twice all year. “She was fabulous for us this year,” said coach Lisa Rasanen. Upcoming captain for basketball. Averaged 4.1 ppg last winter.
Mackenzie Currie
Pentucket, Jr., Forward
First-Team All-EMass. All-CAL. Led Sachems (12-7-3) to surprise run to D3 North semis as the No. 18 seed with team-high 23 goals. Had hat tricks against Newburyport, Georgetown and Shawsheen in the Division 3 North prelims. Also scored overtime game-winner to beat North Reading in Sectional semis. Father Wayne was longtime head women’s soccer coach at Emmanuel College. Brother Kaiden is world champion tap dancer. Won state title with girls basketball team last year.
Jacey Jennings
Pentucket, Jr., midfield
First-Team All-EMass. Two-time All-CAL. Helped Pentucket (12-7-3) to surprise run to D3 North semis as the No. 18 seed. Scored 15 goals with 15 assists. Recorded hat trick against Methuen and season-high five points against Ipswich. Also tallied three points in wins against Newburyport, Triton and in the Division 3 North prelims against Shawsheen. Three-year starter now has 30 career goals and is being recruited to play Division 1.
Maddy Silveira
Phillips, Sr., Forward
Co-captain from Andover. Now a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Second on team in scoring with 6 goals. Scored 13 goals as a sophomore and 9 as a junior. Four-year starter. Scored in win over defending Class B champion Rivers. Helped Phillips (12-3-3) to NEPSAC playoffs. Plays club soccer for FC Stars ECNL. Also stars in track and hockey. Will go down as impressive 12-season letter-winner. “Maddy has emerged as a real force of an athlete,” said coach Lisa Joel.
Karoline Conte
Phillips, Jr., Midfield
From Andover. Holding midfielder played more of a defensive role. Anchor of back line that earned four shutouts and allowed just 18 goals in 18 regular season games. Helped Phillips (12-3-3) to “best season in a long time,” said coach Lisa Joel. “She’s a really skilled and smart player,” continued Joel. “She has a really bright future with the sport.” Plays soccer year-round for FC Stars Elite Club National League team.
Catherine Schwartz
Whittier, Jr., Forward
Breakout offensive season after playing some goalie two years ago. Led the area with a whopping 32 goals. Shattered previous school record for goals in a season (19). All-CAC. Had a 5-goal game, two 4-goal games, three 3-goal games and three 2-goal games. From Groveland. “She’s just the hardest worker in the room and comes in every day with an edge and an attitude,” said coach Ryan Richards. Studying carpentry. Broke 100-meter dash school record last spring (12.95).
Livvey Kendzulak
Windham, Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain. Finished with 4 goals and 6 assists. Keyed three-game winning streak at end of regular season to lift Jaguars (6-11) to playoffs. Scored twice in a win over Alvirne. “She’s the creative engine of the team in the midfield,” said coach Matt Bryant. “She’s a true student of the game.” Plays club for Global Premier Soccer. Committed to WPI. Three-sport athlete also plays basketball and lacrosse. National Science Honors Society student has a 4.25 GPA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Ava Trapp, Sr., forward; Nicole Major, Sr., defense; Emma Azzi, Jr., forward
Bradford Christian — Casey Hunt, Jr., defense, Groveland
Brooks — Kat Marchesseault, Jr., forward, North Andover; Sara Moeller, Soph., goalie, Andover
Central Catholic — Kaleigh Lane, Sr., defense; Samantha Andrews, Sr., midfield; Faith Lee, Jr., forward
Greater Lawrence — Jaslyn Abreu, Sr., goalie; Elainy Rivera, Frosh., forward
Haverhill — Delani Dorsey, Sr., forward; Tara Thompson, Sr., defense; Elena Albano, Jr., midfield
Lawrence — Taimara Teixeira, Sr., defense
Methuen — Stephanie Tardugno, Jr., midfield; Stephanie Henrick, Jr., goalie
North Andover — Samantha Klimas, Soph., defense
Pelham — Elyce Jedraszek, Jr., midfield; Colleen Peters, Jr., goalie
Pentucket — Ashlynn Reade, Sr., goalie; Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Soph., forward
Phillips — Myra Bhathena, Soph., forward, Andover
Pinkerton — Mattie Sullivan, Sr., forward; Macy Graves, Jr., midfield;
PMA — Jamie Walsh, Sr., goalie; Liz Vargas, Jr., forward
Salem — Darcy Wright, Sr., defense; Emma Liptrap, Sr., midfield
Sanborn — Kaylen Lachapelle, Jr., forward; Jillian Evans, Soph., goalie
Timberlane — Cassidy O’Connor, Jr., defense; Alida Bates, Soph., forward
Whittier — Madison Dawkins, Frosh., goalie
Windham — Abby Husson, Jr., defense; Reagan Murray, Soph., forward
