Timberlane’s Bella Keogh truly reached rarefied air this fall.
The Owls junior torched opponents to the tune of 37 goals scored in 28 games 2021. That led New Hampshire Division 1 and marks the most for an Eagle-Tribune area female since North Andover’s M.B. Pawlik scored 38 goals in 1988 and 37 in 1989.
After that brilliant season — leading Timberlane to a 14-4 record — Koegh now becomes the first Owl to win Eagle-Tribune girls soccer Player of the Year since the award became an annual honor in 1989. Two Owls have won Eagle-Tribune boys soccer MVP.
“Bella’s clearly a difference-maker on the field for us,” said Timberlane head coach Jeffrey Baumann. “Teams are very much on their heels when the ball is on her feet. Her skill, speed and quickness are off the charts.”
In December, Keogh was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team. She was one of two New Hampshire athletes chosen for the 70-player squad. She was also selected All-New Hampshire Division 1 first team (no MVP was chosen), All-Region (formally known as All-New England) and was nominated for Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year.
Keogh tallied three four-goal games this fall, including the Owls’ season-opening win over Merrimack. She added three more hat tricks and was held without a goal just twice.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star last fall (6 goals in 10 games), Keogh makes up a dynamic offensive duo with her twin sister, two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Sophia Keogh (14 goals, 12 assists this season).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.