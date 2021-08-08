Senior co-captain Jess Thibodeau was brilliant on and off the court for unbeaten state champion Windham.
Thibodeau went 17-0 at No. 1 singles and 13-3 overall (4-0 in playoffs) with freshman Emma Turner at No. 1 doubles. Thibodeau played No. 1 singles as a sophomore (she went 8-5) and No. 2 as a freshman (13-1 record).
Coach Mike Keshigian said, “She’s one of the strongest players in the state.”
Unfortunately for Jess and all the area NHIAA and MIAA players, again there were no individual state tourneys.
Keshigian added, “She had a huge amount of growth. She wanted to go out on top. She has a lot of mental toughness and a strong serve.”
Thibodeau was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie for Windham’s Division 1 state runner-up soccer team and ran the 600 meters in indoor track.
A stellar student, Jess is headed to Baylor University in Texas to study accounting and finance. The senior class treasurer graduated No. 3 in her class and was a National Merit Scholar finalist.
Her sister Jennifer was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in tennis in 2017. Brother Eric (WHS ‘18) was a lacrosse and basketball captain for the Jaguars.
ISABEL ZHOU
Andover Sr., Singles
Went 13-2 at No. 1 for the Division 1 North runner-up Warriors. Tri-captain. MVC Division 1 MVP. Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2019. 31-0 career singles record in MVC. Coach Alan Hibino said, “One of best backhands you’ll see.” Played No. 2 as frosh and No. 1 since. Sang in AHS a capella group. National Honor Society. Terrific 1,470 on SATs. Studying pre-med at Case Western Reserve.
JENNIE WANG
Andover Jr., Singles
Posted unforgettable 3.5-hour win to clinch 3-2 North semifinal win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Went 12-1 at No. 2 including 10-0 in MVC. Coach Alan Hibino said, “She will get every shot back. She’s great at using angles and grinding you down.” Went 5-1 as a freshman. Scored spectacular 1,550 on SATs. National Honor Society. Enjoys making origami cranes. Plays the violin.
ELENA ALBANO
Haverhill Sr., Singles
Went 13-1 at No. 1 with only loss to Andover’s Isabel Zhou (6-2, 6-3). Every win was in straight sets and closest match was 6-3, 6-3. MVC Division 2 MVP. Quad-captain. Was a reserve doubles player as a freshman and played No. 3 singles as a sophomore. Headed to UMass Boston and may play tennis. Home-schooled. Soccer quad-captain. Runs indoor track. One of five athletic siblings.
Katelyn Wojtowicz
Methuen Sr., Singles
Went 11-1 at No. 2. Co-captain since freshman season. 5-foot-1. Coach Joe Perrone said, “She can play aggressive and can play rally ball all day, too.” Played in Methuen Rec. since elementary school and now runs the program. Graduated 12th in class of 492. Attending UMass Lowell on prestigious Dean Scholarship. Plays clarinet and drums. Member of Methuen’s marching band and jazz band.
MADDIE FRANK
Pinkerton Jr., Singles
Went 9-5 at No. 1 singles and 10-4 at No. 1 doubles. Junior co-captain. Was No. 6 singles in 2019. Also plays soccer and skis. Coach Gerry Rosado said, “She’s a lefty so she poses a problem for people. She’s undoubtedly my toughest competitor.” No. 2 in her class academically. Mom, Carol Merchant Frank, is a SUNY Cortland Hall of Famer and well known area field hockey coach.
CAROL YU, EVA McKONE
Andover Juniors, Doubles
Went 10-1 as a team at first doubles. Posted big win over Lincoln-Sudbury in Division 1 North semis. Carol was 11-1 overall and Eva was 12-1. Carol is in Model UN and Eva will be class president in the fall. Eva’s sister Nina was a former AHS star. Coach Alan Hibino said, “Carol has a big serve and a big forehand. Eva is great on volleys and really worked hard at her game.”
CAROLYN WANG, CAM LIVINGSTONE
Windham Seniors, Doubles
A perfect 16-0 at No. 2 doubles for state champs. Carolyn was 17-0 at No. 2 singles and Cameron, a co-captain, was 17-0 at No. 3 singles. Wang graduated No. 5 in the class and will attend the University of Florida. Livingstone, a member of the state champion field hockey team, is headed to UNH. Coach Mike Keshigian said, “Cameron is a great teammate. Carolyn is a technician.”
GIRLS TENNIS MVPs
2021: Jess Thibodeau, Windham; 2019: Isabel Zhou, Andover; 2018: Annette Kim/Caroline Yang, Andover; 2017: Katherine Hu, Phillips/Andover; 2016: Sam Barros, Pinkerton; 2015: Laurie-Maude Chenard/Paige Webster, Andover; 2013-14: Cassie Burbine, Londonderry;
2011-12: Jackie Carroll, Central; 2010: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry; 2009: Lauren Wilmarth, Phillips/Andover; 2008: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry; 2007: Kristina Black-Rikki Sartor, Andover; 2006: Beth Huard, Londonderry; 2005: Katherine Burke, Salem; 2003-04: Marsha Mogilevich, Andover;
2001-02: Jill Harrison, Salem; 1999-00: Jill Oppenheim, Andover; 1998: Kate Harrison, Salem; 1995-97: Heather Young, Andover; 1992-94: Alison Georgian, Andover; 1990-91: Jolie Stadelman, Lawrence; also 1981: Darcy Jones, Masconomet
Honorable Mention
Andover — Rachel Chen, Soph; Sonika Chaudhary, Frosh.; Elysia Yu, Frosh.
Brooks — Anya Sanchorawala, Sr., (North Andover)
Central Catholic — Maria Mataac, Sr.; Maggie Smith, Sr.; Megan Washburn, Frosh.
Greater Lawrence — Anikary Grullon, Sr.
Haverhill — Nadia Sosa, Sr.; Emely Cruz, Sr.
Methuen — Abby Poulin, Sr.; Yamelis Sanchez, Sr.
North Andover — Nicole Fischer, Sr.; Chiara Trafton, Sr.; Jocie Mongell, Sr.
Pelham — Corinne Kelly, Soph.; Brooke Contarino, Jr.; Jessica Bevens, Frosh.
Pentucket — Olivia Colby, Sr.; Parker Greason, Jr.
Phillips — Elizabeth Zhang, Jr. (Andover)
Pinkerton — Skyelar Levesque, Jr.
Salem — Dakota Santo, Sr.; Laura Salamanca, Soph.; Joah DeBrocke, Jr.
Windham — Emma Turner, Frosh; Olivia Chik, Frosh; Sydney Szypszak, Sr.
