Asked to describe star Katharine Duren’s spectacular spring, Central Catholic’s hurdles guru, Mike Leal, responded simply.
“Unreal!” he said.
No female in New England was faster than Duren in the 100 hurdles this spring, as she dominated her way to Eagle-Tribune MVP honors.
Just a sophomore, Duren won the New England title in the 100 hurdles in 14.48. That after running to gold at All-States (14.33), EMass Division 2s (14.23), the MVC Championship (14.57) and Haverhill Boosters (14.61).
She then set a new Eagle-Tribune area record in the event with a 14.16 at New Balance Nationals. She had previously broken the old area record of 14.65 set by Stacey Lavoie in 1993.
Duren did all of that while battling Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP Jayla Kitchings — who lives right down the road from her in Haverhill — and budding Andover freshman phenom Jodi Parrott in the event.
“Katharine became the first Central Catholic female to ever win an All-State title,” said Central girls coach Andrew Grange. “Her game plan all year was get out fast and attack each hurdle. To be a New England champion is amazing.”
In the winter, Duren won the Division 2 title in the 55 hurdles (8.35).
It wasn’t just the hurdles this spring. Duren also won the EMass. Division 2 Pentathlon (area-leading 2,777 points) and took second in the triple jump at MVCs (35-9, second in area) and the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (35-4.75).
“She had a season you never forget,” said Grange. “The sky is the limit for her.”
All-Time girls spring track MVPs
2017-18: Saige Tudisco, Pentucket; 2014-2016: Wileshka Samuel, Methuen; 2013: Kristen Bourque, Londonderry; 2012: Lanie Jowett, Central; 2011: Lyssa Winslow, Londonderry; 2010: Becca Parascandola, Londonderry; 2009: Kirsten Kasper, No. Andover; 2008: Bree Robinson, Pinkerton;
2006-07: Camille Quarles, Pinkerton; 2005: Meghan Keefe, Andover; 2004: Kiah Quarles, Pinkerton; 2003: Jessica Cegarra, Timberlane; 2002: Esia Johnson, Lawrence; 2001: Courtney MacLaren, Londonderry; 2000: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford; 1999: Amy Mannarini, Londonderry;
1998: Courtney Walker, Pinkerton; 1997: Krista Nelson, Londonderry; 1996: Susan Ashlock, Andover; 1994-95: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1993: Andi Robinson, Masconomet; 1992: Kirsten Johnson, Masconomet; 1991: Heather Weldon, Timberlane; 1990: Jen Kotce, Pinkerton; also 1981: Monica Baker, Methuen
TRINITY TAPPER
North Andover, Sr., 100
Won EMass. Division 2 title (12.39, fifth in area history). Was second at MVCs (12.60) and sixth at All-States (12.50). In long jump, was fourth at EMass. Division 2s (18-0.75). Member of 4x100 that was second at EMass. Division 2s (49.41) and fourth at All-States (49.03) and New Englands (49.45). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 55 dash indoors. Will run track at University of Delaware.
DELIA BARBANTI
Andover, Sr., 200
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Set area record in 200 (24.85) as junior. This spring, took third at EMass. Division 1s (area-best 25.31), second at MVCs (25.61) and first at Weston Twilight Meet (25.38). Won 100 at Andover Boosters (12.74) and Haverhill Invitational (12.63). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 300 indoors. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for March. Will run track at Boston University.
AUTUMN ARONOFSKY
Salem, Frosh., Sprints
Delivered monster debut season. Won titles at Meet of Champions (12.74) and Division 1s (12.40, 6th in area history). Placed second in 400 at Meet of Champions (57.28) and Division 1s (57.63, seventh in area history). Ran opening leg of 4x400 that was runner-up at Meet of Champions (area-leading 4:01.42). Was second in 55 dash (7.45) and sixth in 300 (43.50) at indoor Division 1s.
SYEIRA CAMPBELL
Pentucket, Soph., 400
Set school record with 57.18 (fifth in area history) for second at EMass. Division 4s. Repeat CAL champ (58.40). Was 10th at All-States (59.66). Took third in 200 at Haverhill Invitational (26.83) and ran 26.52, third best in area. Member of 4x400 that was fifth at CALs (4:26.66) and 1,600 sprint medley relay that set school record for ninth at Weston Twilight Meet (4:28.11). Team girls track MVP.
SARA FRAGIONE
Methuen, Sr., 800
Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Ran area-leading 2:16.07 (fifth in area history) for fourth at EMass. Division 1s. Was second at Andover Boosters (2:18.65) and MVCs (2:19.55) and eighth at All-States (2:16.34). Ran 2:14.17 as junior. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 1,000 indoors. Class salutatorian. Will run track and cross country at Dartmouth.
ABBY MASTROMONACO
North Andover, Soph., Mile
Won MVC title (5:19.67). Took eighth at EMass. Division 2s (5:16.41, second in area). Ran anchor leg of 4x800 that was fourth at All-States (9:27.30) and EMass. Division 2s (9:38.52) and seventh at New Englands (9:35.86). Member of 1,600 spring medley that won Andover Boosters title (4:15.21). Eagle-Tribune All-Star in indoor track, winning MVC title in mile, and cross country.
MEGHAN CROSS
Pinkerton, Jr., 2-mile
Earned area-leading 11:17.21 (11:13.30 in 3,200), eight seconds better than No. 2 in region. Took fourth at Meet of Champions (11:17.52), fifth at Division 1s (11:22.83) and was 24th at New Englands (11:41.48). In mile, was fourth at Nashua North Invitational (5:27.80, sixth in area) and Haverhill Invitational (5:28.25). Two-time Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP and All-Star in 2-mile indoors.
JAYLA KITCHINGS
Haverhill, Sr., 110 Hurdles
Capped historic career in style. Won EMass. Division 1 title (14.76, fourth in area history). Was third at All-States (14.82), New Englands (15.18) and Andover Boosters (15.51). In long jump was first at MVCs (17-7.5) and Haverhill Invitational (18-2.5). Reigning Eagle-Tribune girls indoor track MVP after winning All-State title in 55 hurdles. Will attend Northern Essex Community College.
AMELIA GRAVES
Pinkerton, Sr., 300 hurdles
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Placed third at Division 1s (46.17). Suffered fall at Meet of Champions, but recovered to place seventh (47.42). Ran area-best 45.83. Won 400 hurdles (1:08.38, second in area) at Haverhill Invitational. Placed third in javelin (101-2) at Division 1s. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for November. Eagle-Tribune volleyball All-Star. Will attend Montana State. Sister Macy top 800 runner.
KATYA ROJCO
Salem, Jr., Hurdles
In first season running 100 hurdles, won Meet of Champions title (15.80), was sixth at New Englands (15.70) and fourth at Division 1s (15.92). In 300 hurdles was first at Division 1s (45.94) and third at Meet of Champions. Added third at Division 1s in long jump (17-1). Member of 4x400 that was second at Meet of Champions (4:01.42). Was runner-up at indoor Division 1s in 55 hurdles (8.99).
BECCA OLSEN
Sanborn, Sr., Discus
Threw 101-5 for fifth at Division 2 Meet. Was seventh at Meet of Champions (98-9) and third at Merrimack Valley Invitational (92-11). In shot put, was fourth at Division 2s (34-2.5, second in area), seventh at Meet of Champions (33-5) and won Pelham Invitational (33-7.5). Eagle-Tribune indoor track All-Star in shot put with best throw of 34-11.25. Will compete at Franklin Pierce.
EMILY DEMINICO
Central Catholic, Jr., Shot Put
Threw area-leading 35-4.75 to place third at MVC meet. Was also third at EMass. Division 2s (33-9), added sixth at Andover Boosters (31-5.25) and 15th at All-States (33-9). In javelin, took second at Andover Boosters (109-7, fourth in area) and third at MVCs (107-10). Salem resident. Dad Stephen was Eagle-Tribune track All-Star in 1992 for Central. Brother Andrew a soccer standout for Raiders. Cousin Trevor a basketball/baseball star for Salem High.
LAURA OLSON
Andover, Sr., Javelin
Placed third at EMass. Division 1s with area-leading 117-7, second best in school history. Was second at MVCs (112-1) and Weston Twilight Meet (106-8). Added 17th at All-States (104-1). Threw shot put 31-3.75. Top defenseman for Andover hockey team that surged to first Division 1 semifinal. Scored goal and had two assists in quarterfinal win. Will study computer science UMass Amherst.
SARAH LAVERY
North Andover, Jr., High Jump
Won titles at Weston Twilight Meet (5-8, third in area history), MVCs (5-7) and Andover Boosters (5-7). Was third at EMass. Division 2s (5-4), fifth at All-States (5-6) and 14th in seeded division at New Balance Nationals (5-7). Jumped 5-8.75, second best in area history, as sophomore. Took fourth at MVCs in 100 hurdles (16.09). Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Overcame scoliosis.
JODI PARROTT
Andover, Frosh., Long Jump
Set all-time area record with 20-3 in dual meet against North Andover. Added Andover Boosters title (18-10). In 100 hurdles was second at EMass. Division 1s (14.80, fifth all-time), MVCs (15.33) and Andover Boosters (15.24). Ran 15.24 in 100. Member of 4x100 shuttle hurdles that was second at Andover Boosters. Eagle-Tribune All-Star indoors. Varsity letterman in volleyball.
RACHEL BRIMMER
North Andover, Sr., Triple Jump
Won MVC title with school-record 37-3 (seventh in area history). Added second at Andover Boosters (36-3). Leadoff leg of 4x100 relay that set school record (49.03) for fourth at All-States, then added fourth at New Englands (49.45). Took fifth at EMass. Division 2s in long jump (17-9.75, fifth in area history). Owns seven individual or relay school records. Team’s field MVP. Will attend the University of Arizona.
OLIVIA FOSTER
Andover, Frosh., Pole Vault
Vaulted area-best 9-6 (fourth in school history) for second at EMass. Division 1 Meet. Won MVC title (8-6). Was 14th at All-States (9-0). Ran 13.71 in 100. Member of 4x100 relay that won MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet title (55.41). In winter long jumped 13-3 and ran 7.95 in 55 dash. Close friends with fellow freshman All-Star Jodi Parrott. Former standout youth gymnast.
CARLA BOUCHROUCHE
Central Catholic, Jr., Pentathlon
Placed second at EMass Division 2 pentathlon with 2,576 points (second in area), behind just MVP Katharine Duren (2,777). Led area in 400 hurdles (1:05.23) for second at EMass. Division 2s. Added Andover Boosters title (1:06.76) and was second at MVCs (1:07.95). Took sixth in 100 hurdles (16.18) at MVCs. Member of 4x400 that was sixth at EMass. Division 2s (4:11.10). Midfielder in field hockey.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Julianna Kennedy, Sr., 400; Emma Griffin, Sr., 800; Nicole Major, Jr., mile
Central Catholic — Courtney Collibee, Sr., javelin; Jordan Williams, Sr., 100; Faith Lee, Soph., 400
Greater Lawrence — Christina Wahlgren, Sr., 100; Darian Santos, Jr., 800
Haverhill — Delani Dorsey, Jr., 800; Gabby DeRoche, Jr., distance; Megan Dellea, Soph., pentathlon
Lawrence — Monet Rodriguez, Jr., javelin; Jelenny Rojas, Soph., 400
Methuen — Deangeliz Urena, Sr., 400 hurdles; Abygaelle Silien, Sr., shot put; Geraldine Gomez-Mendez, Sr., Discus
North Andover — Leyla Kvaternik, Frosh., distance; Emma Martin, Jr., pentathlon; Ava Nassar, Soph., 100
Pelham — Gwenyth Dahlinger, Soph., 200
Pentucket — Madi Krohto, Jr., 100 hurdles; Emily Rubio, Frosh., jumps; Phoebe Rubio, Frosh., mile
Phillips — Myra Bhathena, Frosh., 400, Andover; Kiera Suh, Frosh., triple jump, Andover
Pinkerton — Adrianna Buccieri, Jr., discus; Macy Graves, Soph., 800; Emily Lesburt, Jr., high jump
PMA — Liliana Foucault, Sr., triple jump
Salem — Silvia Caddell, Jr., 800; Leeza Vazquez, Sr., relay
Sanborn — Avery Scully, Sr., 1,600; Hannah Ehlers, Jr., high jump; Kaylen LaChapelle, Soph., heptathlon
Timberlane — Sarah Padellaro, Sr., 400
Whittier — Catherine Schwartz, Soph., 100
Windham — Hannah Monahan, Soph., pole vault; Taylor Sawyer, Sr., high jump
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.