You can make a strong case that Katharine Duren is the most dominant girls track athlete in area history.
The Central Catholic senior from Haverhill had a storybook finish at All-States. She crushed the field in the 100-meter hurdles and an incredulous announcer hollered, “She may have beat 14 seconds. She may have done it.”She actually did it with ease, demolishing the state and New England records held by Triton Regional great Deanna Latham (13.93 in 2010). Duren broke the tape in 13.72.
Bound for Division 1 Alabama-Birmingham, Duren was much more than an incomparable hurdler. She was also dominant in the 200 meters (PR 25.17, 5th all-time in area) and the long jump (18-11, 4th all-time). She was a triple winner at MVCs and took a first a second and a third at the Division 1 North meet.
The former area hurdles record was 14.65 by Andover Hall of Famer Stacey Lavoie in 1993. Duren surpassed that too many times to count.
Duren was a 3-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and if not for the pandemic wiping out last spring and cutting way back this winter (we didn’t name a team) Duren easily could have been a 5-time MVP.
Central coach Shawn Dumas said, “The records are great but she was never satisfied. She was so team-oriented. She worked so hard.”
AVA NASSAR
North Andover Sr., 100
Placed third at All-States in 12.38 (5th all-time in area). Runner-up at Division 1 North (12.47) and MVCs (12.64). Soared 18-10 to win D1 North long jump (tied 4th all-time). Fifth at All-States 4x100 (49.77, 14th all-time). Will run at University of Tampa. Older brother Trevor was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star runner and sister Shelby just had a fine sophomore season.
SABRINA CAMPBELL
Pentucket Soph., 200
Won CALs in 26.70. Placed second in Division 2 North (26.41) and 14th at All-States (26.43). Fifth in high jump at D2 North (5-0). Placed fourth in 4x100 at All-States in school-record 49.69 (13th all-time in area). Member of three winning teams (4x100, 4x200, high jump) at Division 4 state relays. Two-year soccer starter scored six goals in 10 games last fall. Groveland resident.
SYEIRA CAMPBELL
Pentucket Sr., 400
CAL champ in 59.88. Division 2 North runner-up in 58.59 and 15th at All-States in 59.65. Never lost a CAL 400 race in four years. Ran a 57.18 as a sophomore (5th all-time in area). Won 4x200 this spring at Division 4 State Relays. Quad-captain. Tribune All-Star in soccer as Pentucket won first CAL title since 1999. Older of the all-star Campbell sisters. Will run at AIC.
ABBY HUGHES
Windham Sr., 800
Won Division 2 States (school-record 2:18.24) and Meet of Champions (2:19.42). At Division 2, took thirds in 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Ran school record 5:16.01 mile at Nashua North Invite. Ran an 11:47.3 3,200 and school-record 61.79 400. Holy Cross recruit. As junior was a four-sport athlete: cross country, indoor and outdoor track, and basketball. Graduated No. 9 in her class.
AISLING CALLAHAN
North Andover Jr., Mile
Blew up this spring, cutting 26 seconds off mile PR. Placed fourth at All-States (5:02.69, 7th all-time in area). Took second at Division 1 North (5:07.74) and Tozzi Invitational (5:07.72). Anchored sixth-place 4x800 team at All-States (9:38.32, 16th all-time in area). MVC 2-mile champ in 11:18.72, a 16.01-second PR. Has run a 3:06.64 1,000 meters. Plays field hockey. A top scholar.
MIANA CARABALLO
Methuen Jr., 2-Mile
Placed third at MVCs (11:36.10), third at Division 1 North (11:23.03) and ninth at All-States (11:15.99). Ran a 5:24.18 mile in May at Gordon College. Placed sixth at MVC in 800 in 2:27.24. Tribune cross country MVP last fall. Junior captain in cross country. Ranked 58th in class of 490. Works at Market Basket. “She competes with the best of them,” said coach Brittany Caprio.
JANESSA DUREN
Central Soph., 400 Hurdles
Won the MVCs in 67.60 and took fourth in Division 1 North in 66.84. Was hand-timed in 68.0 and 67.8 in dual meets. In the 100 hurdles, took fourth at MVCs (16.00) and fifth at D1 North (16.23). Ran a 15.66 with her club team. Triple jumped 33-2. No longer just Katharine’s little sister. Coach Shawn Dumas said, “She’s growing as an athlete. She doesn’t back down.”
EMILY RUBIO
Pentucket Jr., Long Jump
Placed third in Division 2 North (17-10). Division 2 North runner-up in 400 hurdles (school-record 66.22). Unbeaten in CAL in high jump including jumping 5-2 to win league meet. Had a best of 5-4. Team’s leading scorer with 133 points in dual meets. Ran on 4x400 and 4x200 teams. MVP of the CAL Meet. Took a first, a second and a third in individual events at D2 North.
KIERA SUH
Phillips Jr., Triple Jump
Soared 38-8.75 vs. Exeter (3rd all-time in area). Also had a 36-9 week prior. Freshman PR was 34-3.25. Has near-flawless form. Long jumped 17-9.75 vs. Exeter (21st all-time in area). Andover resident. Won PA’s prestigious Sorota Award. Co-captain-elect indoors and outdoors. Played varsity field hockey but switching to cross country manager this fall. Writes for school paper.
KINNEAL DICKENS
Pentucket Sr., Utility
Quad-captain. Won Division 2 North (34-11) and CALs (school-record, 35-3.5). Placed fourth at All-States in 4x100 (school record 49.69). Vaulted 9-0 for third at CALs. Team’s second-leading scorer (125 points in dual meets). Triple winner at D4 State Relays (vault, 4x100, shuttle hurdles). Sixth in D2 North 100 hurdles (17.09). Endicott recruit. Graduated 33rd in class of 204.
OLIVIA FOSTER
Andover Jr., Pole Vault
Cleared 10-feet five times including to win MVCs and to grab third at Division 1 North meet. Soared 10-6 for fourth at All-States. Just missed 11-0 that day. The 10-6 moved her to tied for 8th all-time in area. Ran on 4x100 which took fifth in D1 North (50.66). Cleared 9-6 as a freshman. Plays volleyball. Grandfather is legendary Londonderry High coach Larry Martin.
BRIANA DANIS
Pinkerton Soph., Discus
Won the Division 1 (127-5) and Meet of Champions (124-11) titles. Threw 122-7 in regular season. Five times broke 36-year-old school record (112-5, Cara Gibbons). Has surpassed 130-feet in practice. Holds school freshman indoor shot put record (33-0.5). “She’s really strong. She’s very motivated,” said coach Jon Alizio. 5-foot-10. Hooksett resident. Member Air Force JROTC.
ADRIANNA NILES
Central Sr., Shot Put
Placed second at MVCs (34-5) and sixth at Division 1 North (34-1). Threw 35-10 for win in duel meet vs. Andover. Javelin champ at D1 North (season-best 113-5). Four-sport athlete: soccer, basketball, indoor/outdoor track. Tribune Basketball Super Teamer (top 5 in area). Will play hoops at WPI. Soccer and basketball captain. Graduated 10th in class of 312. Tewksbury resident.
MOLLY OWEN
Haverhill Sr., Javelin
Placed first at MVCs (110-0), third at Division 1 North (107-5) and seventh at All-States (again 107-5). Had a best of 113-10. Placed sixth at MVCs in shot put (31-3.5). Had bests of 32-10 in the shot and 89-11 in the discus. Won all three throws vs. Methuen. Three-sport captain: indoor, outdoor and soccer. Will attend Belmont University. Sister Sydney was a Hillie standout.
OLIVIA SIWICKI
No. Andover Frosh., Pentathlon
Placed fourth out of 11 competitors at Division 1 North with school-record 2,494 points. Scores were 2:40.94, 800; 17.00, hurdles; 22-3.75, shot put; 4-9.5, high jump; 14-9.25, long jump. Had a best of 70.06 in 400 hurdles. Ran shuttle hurdles and 4x400 at D2 State Relays. Battled a stress fracture. Also plays soccer and basketball. Mom (Katie Foss) is in school’s Hall of Fame.
GIRLS SPRING TRACK MVPs
2021, 2019: Katharine Duren, Central; 2017-18: Saige Tudisco, Pentucket; 2014-2016: Wileshka Samuel, Methuen; 2013: Kristen Bourque, Londonderry; 2012: Lanie Jowett, Central; 2011: Lyssa Winslow, Londonderry; 2010: Becca Parascandola, Londonderry; 2009: Kirsten Kasper, No. Andover; 2008: Bree Robinson, Pinkerton;
2006-07: Camille Quarles, Pinkerton; 2005: Meghan Keefe, Andover; 2004: Kiah Quarles, Pinkerton; 2003: Jessica Cegarra, Timberlane; 2002: Esia Johnson, Lawrence; 2001: Courtney MacLaren, Londonderry; 2000: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford; 1999: Amy Mannarini, Londonderry;
1998: Courtney Walker, Pinkerton; 1997: Krista Nelson, Londonderry; 1996: Susan Ashlock, Andover; 1994-95: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1993: Andi Robinson, Masconomet; 1992: Kirsten Johnson, Masconomet; 1991: Heather Weldon, Timberlane; 1990: Jen Kotce, Pinkerton; also 1981: Monica Baker, Methuen
Honorable Mention
Andover — Molly Kiley, Soph., 2-mile; Sara Folan, Sr., triple jump; Shayla Quill, Soph., 100 hurdles; Gabby Bresnick, Frosh., pole vault
Central Catholic — Kate Ciesielski, Soph., 400; Brooke Jankowski, Jr., high jump; Veralie Perrier, Frosh., pole vault
Greater Lawrence — Thaomy Nieves, Sr., discus; Santa Joseph, Sr., 800; Lisette Perez, Jr., 200
Haverhill — Finleigh Simonds, Soph., mile; Meggie Dellea, Sr., pentathlon; Brenna Corcoran, Frosh., 800; Kamilah Cannon, Sr., 100
Lawrence — Tamara Nicholls, Jr., 400; Diana Lantigua, Jr., 800
Methuen — Haylee Berry, Sr., 100; Brianna Aigbogum, Jr., 200; Abby Sapienza, Sr., javelin
North Andover — Abby Mastromonaco, Sr., 400 hurdles; Nevada Fahey, Sr., triple jump; Jenna Bard, Jr., shot put; Courtney Dalke, Sr., 800
Pelham — Gwenyth Dahlinger, Sr., 100; Paige Hurst, Sr., 400
Pentucket — Phoebe Rubio, Jr., mile; Reese Gallant, Soph., 100
Phillips — Myra Bhathena, Jr., 300 hurdles
Pinkerton — Isabelle Groulx, Frosh., 2-mile; Sam Franks, Sr., javelin; Kayla Franks, Soph., javelin; Grace Jellow, Soph., 400
Salem — Emily Plante, Jr., 100 hurdles; Bella Colizzi, Soph., shot put
Sanborn — Kaylen LaChapelle, Sr., high jump; Lucy Colcord, Frosh., pole vault; Lily Tedford, Frosh., 400
Timberlane — Lauren Genest, Soph., 400
Whittier — Cat Schwartz, Sr., 100; Carmen Powers, Jr., javelin Windham — Tessa Parker, Soph., 100; Ava Sanchez, Frosh., pole vault
