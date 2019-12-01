Mac Lee promised to be special from the beginning, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.
In fact, he probably went above and beyond what even he would have expected from himself.
It seems like just yesterday the youth golfing phenom was racking up junior tournament win after junior tournament win before even stepping foot inside Andover High School. And now, it’s only fitting that one of the best ball-strikers to ever come through the area leaves by being named our 2019 Eagle-Tribune Golf MVP.
And make no mistake, this decision isn’t just based on name pedigree.
Lee certainly made the most of his final high school season.
He was unanimously named MVP of the MVC after going 12-1 in match play dual meets. For his marvelous four-year career, where he was named a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, his match play record was a sparkling 47-7-1. He helped Andover (14-1-1) win the MVC regular-season title, and his even-par 72 at Vesper CC during the league championship was the low round of the day.
In the postseason, he followed with a 4-over 76 at the Division 1 North Sectional to help Andover take second as a team, then he fired another 4-over 76 at Division 1 States to lead the Warriors to a sixth-place finish overall.
Late in the year, he committed to continue his playing career at Boston College.
The opportunity to play Division 1 golf was a dream come true.
“For me, I know there’s a stereotype of academics first and then athletics,” said Lee during his Moynihan-Scholar interview last month. “But I’ve found what works best for me is doing what I love first, and that’s golf.”
Lee becomes just the fourth area golfer to be named a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, joining Pinkerton’s Lauren Thibodeau (2014-17), Windham/Central Catholic’s Connor Greenleaf (2010-13) and Andover’s Dave Shaffer (1992-95).
Josh Lavallee
Central Catholic, Junior
From Haverhill. Tied for first at the Division 2 North Sectional with a 2-over 74. Finished 10-4 in dual meets from No. 1 spot with 38.1 stroke average. All-MVC. Third at MVCs with a 77. Finished 17th at D2 States with an 8-over 79. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. 2018 MVP. “To follow up last year’s historic year with another very strong season confirms he’s one of the best golfers in the state,” said coach Eric Boucher.
Mikey Yfantopulos
Central Catholic, Senior
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. From Lowell. Shined in the postseason yet again. Fired a 2-over 74 at Vesper CC to take second at the MVC Championship, helping Raiders share team title with Haverhill. Followed with a 3-over 75 at the Division 2 North Sectional to finish tied for third. Capped season with an 8-over 79 at Division 2 States to finish T17. Went 9-5-1 in dual meets from No. 2 spot.
James Robbins
North Andover, Sophomore
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Fired a 1-under 71 at Renaissance GC to win the Division 1 North Sectional. Followed with a 4-over 76 to finish T11 at D1 States. Had a 9-4-1 dual meet record from No. 1 spot. Sparkling 35.73 stroke average. All-MVC. “He’s one of the best players in the league,” said coach Nick Antonelli. Made the Round of 8 at the Mass. Junior Amateur during the summer. High honors student. 4.3 GPA.
Russell Hamel
Pelham, Sophomore
NH Division 3 individual champion. Started by shooting even-par 72 at Mount Washington CC to help Pelham (28-2) finish fourth as a team. Followed with a 1-under 71 at Beaver Meadow to win D3 individual title by four strokes (72-71—143, -1). Was medalist in 8 of Pelham’s 10 matches, and finished second in the other two. Had a 36.8 stroke average. “He’s the real deal,” said coach Matt Regan. “We will be talking about him for years to come.”
Evan Desjardins
Salem, Junior
Talented lefty shined in the postseason. Shot even-par 72 at Stonebridge CC to sit in tie for second after first day of individual state championship. Followed with another even-par 72 at Beaver Meadow to finish in a tie for second with a two-day total of 144 (two strokes off winner). Salem’s top golfer took medalist honors in four of 10 matches. Fired a 2-under 34 at Hoodkroft.
Jack Pepin
Timberlane, Junior
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (also 2017). Fired 2-under 70 at Stonebridge CC to earn medalist honors at Division 1 team championship. Followed with a 4-over 76 to finish fourth in state individual championship with two-day total of 146 (four strokes off winning score). No. 1 golfer took home medalist in five of Owls’ 10 regular-season matches. Season stroke average of 36.0.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Cade Cederchuk, Jr.; Evan Giggey, Jr.; Nick Ventura, Soph.
Central — Alex Hay, Sr.
Greater Lawrence — Patrick Bernard, Sr.; Jack Andersen, Sr.; Jonathan Stewart, Sr.
Haverhill — Jackson DiFloures, Jr.; Aiden Azevedo, Soph.
Methuen — Zach Alfonso, Sr.
North Andover — Adam Heinze, Jr.
Pelham — Ethan Joncas, Sr.; Peter Gamache, Frosh.
Pentucket — Dom Cignetti, Jr., Ava Spencer, Soph.
Pinkerton — Kyle Raspuzzi, Sr.; Nick Tufts, Sr.; Phil Daniele, Sr.; Cam Leppert, Sr.
Salem — Jason Wong, Soph.
Sanborn — Patrick Sullivan, Sr.; Mack Hanisco, Sr.
Timberlane — Colin Scully, Sr.; Zach Diamond, Soph.
Windham — Aidan Carter, Jr.
Former Eagle-Tribune MVPs
2018: Josh Lavallee, Central; 2017: Lauren Thibodeau, Pinkerton; 2014-16: James McKee, Windham; 2012-13: Connor Greenleaf, Windham; 2011: Joe Leavitt, Central; 2010: Connor Greenleaf, Central; 2009: Jeff Cohen, Salem; 2008: Dan Kish, Pinkerton; 2007: Rich Campiola, Central; 2006: Colin Brennan, Andover; 2004-05: Rich Berberian, Pinkerton; 2003: Ryan Furey, Methuen; 2002: Eric Boucher, Central; 2001: Jon Emerson, Salem; 2000: Dan Koerner, Methuen; 1999: Jeff Castle, Pinkerton; 1998: Jinsoo Joo, Andover; 1996-97: Rob Oppenheim, Andover; 1993-95: Dave Shaffer, Andover; 1992: Jim Doherty, Methuen; 1991: Keith Cutler, Haverhill; 1990: Marc Spencer, Haverhill; 1989: Ryan Ouellette, Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.