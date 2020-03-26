Above all else, Sophia Viger knows how to perform at her best when she is needed the most.
As a junior, Viger came back from a fractured foot to help fuel Pinkerton to its third straight state title with an emotional sixth place in the vault with the chips on the line, while finishing sixth in the all-around.
This year, Viger literally carried the Astros on her back to their fourth straight title, marking the state’s first four-peat since Pinkerton did it from 1994-1997.
A two-year captain, Viger — our Eagle-Tribune Gymnast MVP — was the team’s driving force all season, showing tremendous consistency, which is why she had the highest seasonal all-around average in New Hampshire. And then she helped deliver the Astros to the title.
At the state meet, Viger was third in the vault, third in the bars, third in the beam and finished second in the all-around with a score of 35.35.
“Sophia was fantastic (at state), which is nothing new for her,” said Pinkerton coach Chelsie Burland. “She wanted nothing more than to finish the season having won all four times and she did everything she could to make it happen.
“She was all about the team for four years. She always put the team first — she missed four club meets to be at high school practice, which was typical.”
Viger apparently wanted to save her best for what may be her last competition. An excellent student with a 3.8 GPA, she will concentrate on academics next year at St. Joe’s of Maine, where she will study pre-law.
“We are really going to miss her,” said Burland. “Over the last four years, it has been evident just how dedicated, driven, and most importantly how passionate Sophia is about gymnastics and her team.”
ABBY DRUDY
Pelham, Freshman
Region’s top freshman. Showcased immense talent at state meet. Hampered by hand injury, had only All-Around of season at state meet, placing first with score of 36.35. Also took first in vault (9.45), beam (9.35) and floor (9.45). “She’s a Division 1 (college) caliber gymnast, she strives for perfection,” says Pelham coach Nicole Denomme. Trains at Yellow Jackets Gymastics Club. Mother, Diane, a former field hockey player. Father, Jim, was a talented soccer player.
HANA PHANEUF
Pinkerton, Junior
Came on strong at end of season to help Astros win fourth straight Division 1 title. Came in 3rd at state in bars, finished fifth in all-around. Level 9 gymnast the last three years. First year competing for Astros. Missed sophomore year due to fractured back. Versatile gymnast. Qualified for Eastern Nationals in balance beam. Considers floor strongest event. Younger sister Sophia a freshman for Astros. Strong student, had 4.0 GPA as sophomore.
Adiamis Ramos
Methuen, Senior
Heart and soul of Methuen team that enjoyed turnaround season. Rare three-year captain. MVC Senior Gymnast of Year. Had high All-Around score of 35.7. All-MVC in vault. Has been competing in every event since her sophomore year. Competes for Interstate Gymnastics Club. Elected to represent Mass. in senior national showcase. “She’s the ideal gymnast,” said Methuen coach Stacy Thibodeau. “She’s always trying to get better.” Won Methuen High leadership award.
Kasey Burke
North Andover, Sophomore
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Perhaps top sophomore in state. All-Around champion at MVC meet. Also placed first in vault, bars and floor. Has impressive high scores of 9.7 in vault and bars. Had high all-around score of 38.15. Placed first in bars at North sectional and individual state meet. Committed club gymnast. Grew up in Arlington, moved to North Andover in 7th grade. Competes for GymStreet USA. Multi-time state club champion.
MAREN ERAMO
Haverhill, Senior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Team leader for Hillies. Level 10 gymnast. All-MVC first team and team MVP. Finished second in All-Around in MVC. Finished second in all-around at North sectional. Qualified for New England. Holds school record in vault (9.7), bars (9.5) and floor (9.5). Made huge improvement in bars. Trains with Legends. Qualified for Eastern Nationals as freshman.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Maddy Francis, Sr.
Central Catholic — Meagan Kelly, Sr.; Deirdre Donovan, Frosh.
Haverhill — Jenna Dutton, Sr.; Cailey Simard, Soph.
Methuen — Andrew Monayer, Jr.; Molly Beeley, Jr.
North Andover — Lindsay Neyman, Frosh.; Drew Perry, Frosh.
Pelham — Lauren Lavallee, Sr.; Allison Hardy, Soph.; Alexa Chausse, Soph.
Pinkerton — Allison French, Sr.; Sophia Phaneuf, Frosh.
Salem — Elizabeth Butterworth, Soph.
Timberlane — Rebecca Silva, Frosh.; Emily Ahearn, Frosh.
Windham — Pace McKeon, Sr.; Seirra Draeger, Frosh.
GYMNASTICS MVPs
2019: Isabella Scarpetti, Pinkerton; 2018: Ashlee Loeffler, Pinkerton; 2017: Paige Bukowski, Andover; 2016: Keara Loughlin, Central; 2015: Brittany Capozzi, Pinkerton; 2014: Courtney Carver, Andover; 2013: Brian Manning, Andover; 2012: Courtney Thompson, Pinkerton; 2010-11: Olivia Bogaczyk, Pinkerton; 2009: Leeann Vadala, Salem; 2008: Taylar Carr, Londonderry; 2007: Andy O’Connell, Andover; 2006: Ashley Castagna, Masconomet; 2005: Justine Turner, Salem; 2004: Libby Fortier, Andover; 2003: Heather Tuden, Londonderry; 2002: Kristin Elsmore, Andover; 2001: Kristen Vadala, Salem; 2000: Becky Hass, Andover; 1997-99: Sarah Myers, Pinkerton; 1996: Kim Russo, No. Andover; 1995: Daren Lynch, Londonderry; 1994: Renee Sestito, No. Andover; 1993: Robin Beeley, Methuen; 1992: Robin Beeley, Methuen; Gary Michaud, Salem
