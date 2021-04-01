Salem High's Ryan Pappalardo could have left high school hockey behind and opted for prep school or junior hockey like so many elite players have done.
Instead, Pappalardo chose to remain a Blue Devil for his senior season, and further establish himself as one of the most accomplished players in school history and Eagle-Tribune area history.
The senior scored an area-leading 14 goals and added eight assists in 15 games this winter, leading Salem to its first Division 1 state title game berth since 2005, when he was 2-years-old.
For the second straight season, Pappalardo is our Eagle-Tribune hockey Player of the Year. He becomes the first boy to repeat as hockey MVP since Andover resident Willie Waters of Brooks School repeated in 2000-01.
"Ryan really deserves the honor for his accomplishments and dedication to staying and playing for his high school," said Blue Devils head coach Mark McGinn. "He’s been a force for a few years."
After four prolific seasons, Pappalardo finishes his career ranked near the top of every offensive category in Salem's 22-year hockey history.
Pappalardo's 126 career points rank him second in school history, trailing just former Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year and 2006 graduate Pat "The Hammer" Halligan (89 goals, 81 assists, 170 points). Pappalardo's 58 career goals are fourth in school history — just two behind 2015 Eagle-Tribune MVP Cody Soucy for second all-time — and his 68 career assists are third in Blue Devil history, just 13 behind Halligan's record.
The repeat All-New Hampshire Division 1 pick, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and is the brother of former Salem stars Mattie and Jake Pappalardo, said he would have loved to make even more of a run at the record books, had COVID-19 not caused the season to start more than a month late. He next plans to play junior hockey.
"I wish we could have played a full season so I could have made a push for first place in team history," said Pappalardo after scoring the game-winning goal against Pinkerton in the Division 1 quarterfinals. "It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”
MIKE DINGES
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored key goal in MVC Cup Division 1 title game win over Tewksbury. Finished winter with five goals and team-high 12 assists in 10 games. All-MVC. Haverhill resident. Also plays baseball. Eagle-Tribune boys Moynahan Scholar-Athlete for February. Sister Ashley Dinges a star for Central basketball.
AJ GRENIER
Central Catholic, Sr., Defense
"AJ's a physical defensemen who contributed in all phases of the game including special teams," said coach DJ Conte. A major reason Central went from 4-12-5 two years ago to 8-1-1 and MVC Cup Division 1 champs this winter. Scored goal and had two assists in MVC Cup final. A 6-foot, 180-pounder. Tri-captain. Co-captain as junior.
MICHAEL BROTHERS
Central Catholic, Jr., Goalie
Made 16 saves to deal Tewksbury its only regular season loss, then made 18 stops to beat it in the MVC Cup Division 1 title game. Finished winter with 1.60 goals-against average. Made 24 saves to blank North Andover. Had five shutouts as sophomore. Repeat All-Conference pick. "He comes up big in the big situations" said coach DJ Conte.
ETHAN SCHENA
Methuen, Sr., Forward
Repeat All-Conference. Scored team-high 11 goals and tied for team lead in points (15) in nines games. Netted two goals in win over Dracut and scored twice in victory over Lowell. Tri-captain also led Rangers in points last season with 28 (14 goals, 15 assists). Lacrosse goalie will play at Division 2 Belmont University.
BEN WILLIAMSON
North Andover, Sr., Goalie
Made 31 saves to shut out eventual MVC Cup champ Central Catholic in regular season. Finished winter with .910 save percentage and 2.11 goals-against average. Made 21 saves in win over Billerica and 27 saves in near upset of Central in MVC Cup semis. All-MVC. Replaced 2020 Eagle-Tribune All-Star Patrick Greene.
RICHIE HARDY
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Rare four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Set Pentucket record for points in career (127), tallying 61 goals and 66 assists. This winter scored 11 goals and added six assists in 10 games. Notched hat trick against Triton and two goals each against Rockport and Lynnfield. Repeat All-CAL. Stuck with Pentucket despite offers from juniors and prep schools.
HUNTER DROUIN
Pinkerton, Sr., Forward
Scored team-high seven goals in 11 games. Scored twice in Division 1 first round victory over archrival Londonderry. "He was our key player on the power play and penalty kill," said coach Sam Littlefield. Lacrosse star finished fourth in area with 56 goals as sophomore and his committed to Colgate. Brother of two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Mason Drouin (PA ‘20).
SPENCER DEANE
Salem, Sr., Goalie
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Started all 15 games, leading Blue Devils (13-2-0) to first Division 1 finals appearance since 2005. Delivered 1.92 goals-against average and 0.938 save parentage. Made 27 saves to blank Hanover. Lone goalie on All-NH Division 1 first team. "We don't make the finals without him," said coach Mark McGinn. Will play lacrosse at Caldwell University (N.J.)
AUSTIN SALVETTI
Salem, Sr., Defense
At 6-foot-1 and 250-pounds, perhaps the most physically imposing player in New Hampshire. Delivered crushing hits. Scored tying goal in Division 1 semifinal win over Bedford. Finished winter with three goals and was second on team with 10 assists. Four-year varsity player finished career with 50 points. "He set the tone for our team," said coach Mark McGinn.
****** GIRLS ******
LAUREN ADAMS
Andover, Jr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dynamic playmaker scored 14 goals and recorded 13 assists in just 13 games. Tallied hat trick in win over rival Methuen/Tewksbury and four assists against HPNA. In three varsity seasons has 53 career goals. Also excellent defender, was on the ice for just three opposing goals all season (plus-32). Also plays soccer.
LILLY REEVES
Andover, Sr., Forward
All-MVC. Team's lone captain. Scored career-high eight goals, tied for second on team, and added five assists. Led Andover to 8-4-1 record and trip to MVC Final. Scored goal in MVC Cup semifinal win over rival Methuen/Tewksbury. "She was a tremendous leader and was a big factor in our success," said coach Tyler Vigue. Overcame torn ACL as sophomore.
BROOKE HARB
Methuen, 8th grade, Forward
First eighth grader to make Eagle-Tribune All-Star team since 2016. Scored nine goals and finished second on Red Rangers with 26 points in 12 games. Scored goal in MVC Cup semifinal and in regular season win over Andover. "She really stepped up and logged big minutes for us," said coach Sarah Oteri. Brother AJ Harb plays for Rangers boys team.
MOLLY FAHEY
Pinkerton, Jr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in just nine games for state semifinalists. Scored twice in quarterfinal win over Concord. In three varsity seasons has scored 53 goals. Former state champion youth wrestler and Pop Warner football player. Brother Robbie Fahey (PA '19) was Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman.
LAUREN RIVIERE
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
At just 5-foot a force on blueline. Led Astros to 7-2-0 record and program's first state semifinal berth in third year of existence. Scored goal in semifinal win. Playmaker averaged more than a point per game. “Lauren is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever coached,” said Pinkerton head coach Scott Dunn. Top midfielder for field hockey team.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Andover — Steve Ingram, Sr., forward; Anthony Previte, Sr., forward
Central Catholic — Nick Peters, Sr., defense; Tyler DiBurro, Sr., defense; Sean Gray, Soph., forward
Haverhill — Hunter Lariviere, Sr., forward; Cole Farmer, Sr., forward
Methuen — Colby Scott, Sr., forward
North Andover — Tim Berube, Sr., defense; Adam Heinze, Sr., forward; Nick Herald, Sr., defense
Pentucket — Dom Cignetti, Sr., defense; Carson Purcell, Sr., forward
Pinkerton — Lorenzo Corsetto, Soph., forward; Ethan Burgess, Sr., forward; Nick Plaza, Sr., defense
Salem — Ryan Allard, Sr., defense; Brady Ferriera, Jr., foward
Windham — Charlie Breen, Sr., forward; Owen Brea, Sr., forward
GIRLS
Andover — Kaitlyn Cormier, Sr., defense
HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush, Soph., forward; Katerina Yelsits, Jr., forward
Methuen — Riley Sheehan, Soph., forward
Pinkerton — Madison Gibeault, Soph., forward; Bobby Brodeaur, Sr., goalie; Riley Dunn, Frosh., forward
