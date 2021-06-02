Eagle-Tribune Scholar Athlete finalist: GWENYTH DAHLINGER Pelham High

SPORTS PLAYED:
Field hockey, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS:
Ranked 6th in her class; GPA of 4.33; National Honor Society, Member and Officer of FBLA; Highest honors all four years.
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: My best accomplishment as a student is maintaining a GPA above a 4.0 while being a three-sport athlete.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Business because I really enjoyed my accounting class and I plan on majoring in business administration.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: My favorite moment as a high school athlete was when my teammates and I won the 4x200 relay at the state championship last winter.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: My track coach has told me that I cannot control the uncontrollable.
HOW DID YOU BALANCE STUDENT AND ATHLETE?: I make use of all of my free time in school to do homework and studying so I have plenty of time to train and take care of my body after school without any stress.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: Just work hard all the time, it doesn’t matter if it’s in or out of school.
COLLEGE PLANS: I am attending the University of New Hampshire this fall. I chose UNH because the Peter T. Paul College is a highly ranked business program. I am also grateful for the opportunity that UNH has given me to continue my track career.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: I really enjoyed volunteering with the Parks and Recreation Track and Field Program in Pelham. It was incredible to instill excitement for the sport I love in so many young kids. I’ve learned that giving back and helping others is much more rewarding than anything that I’ve done for myself.
WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN? Being a leader is about bringing together a team and making everyone want to perform at their highest level.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... In 10 years, I hope to have a stable accounting job and stay active.
REFERENCE: “Gwenyth has been a student of mine in two college level, honors weighted classes. She is an active member in Future Business Leaders of America for three years and her continued high-level participation and accounting skill led me to select her as Treasurer of FBLA in this her senior year.
“As an officer, Gwenyth is a role model. Not only has she challenged herself by taking advanced classes, but she has an impressive GPA at 4.25. She always conducts herself in a professional manner when dealing with staff, peers, and the public. She is a well-rounded young lady who not only is an honor student, but a member of four ‘Honor’ societies. She has never missed a deadline nor struggled on any exam. Her athletic accomplishments are well-documented. The best is yet to come with her.” -- Wendy Dorval, Pelham High Academic Dean and FBLA adviser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.