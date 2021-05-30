NAME: Jackson DiFloures
HIGH SCHOOL: Haverhill High School
SPORTS PLAYED: Golf, Wrestling, Volleyball
BEST ACADEMIC ACCOMPLISHMENT: Maintaining a 3.75 GPA throughout all four years while also competing in a sport every season.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Computer Science because I learned how to solve problems in a different manner than how we’re taught throughout school. I improved as time went learning coding language. The class really interested me in majoring in computer science in college.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Being part of an undefeated Sectional Champion wrestling team my sophomore year. We had worked so hard and so close an entire year. To go undefeated and win the sectional was a perfect way to end it. We were so dedicated and were rewarded for it.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: Hard work beats talent every day. I know it sounds boring and is said a lot, but it really resonated with me when my wrestling coach Tim Lawlor said it. When the season starts, talent usually wins. But as time goes on, hard work can beat talent.
BALANCE ACADEMICS AND SPORTS: Placing highest importance on school and reminding myself that my grades are what’s going to get me into college. These are sacrifices you have to make. It wasn't easy. I did not have much free time. But I don't regret it one bit.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: You can accomplish any goal you desire if you put in the hard work and dedication. I remember being a freshman, looking at a senior, how am I ever going to get to that level? Take it one day at a time, better yourself. The hard work and focus will make you better and you will achieve your goals.
COLLEGE PLANS: University of Connecticut because I loved the campus and it just seemed like the best fit for me. The minute I drove onto the campus I knew. It was the only school I visited that I imagined myself going to.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: This past year I did Meals on Wheels, delivering lunch and dinner to elderly households in Haverhill. I enjoyed that a lot.
WHAT LESSON DID LEARN FROM COMMUNITY SERVICE?: Nothing compares to the fulfillment you feel when helping other people.
WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN?: Setting an example and helping everyone around me to become the best versions of themselves inside and outside of athletics.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... I hope to be happy regardless where life takes me.
Reference: Jackson checks all of the important boxes of a high-achieving, well-rounded student. He is a rare student whose academic background includes success in a mix of subjects between STEM and humanities. The fact that he not only is an excellent three-sport athlete while balancing his academic commitments, he also volunteered at a local food bank a few hours per month. Jackson is one of the highly respected students among his fellow students and faculty. I taught him in AP statistics as a junior and I am very happy he expressed interest in math and science, particularly computer science." -- Daniel Tanguay, Dean of Mathematics, Haverhill High
