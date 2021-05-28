Eagle-Tribune Scholar Athlete finalist: Logan Krahn, Salem High School

NAME: Logan Krahn
AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Salem High
SPORTS PLAYED: Soccer, Swim, Track and Field, and Tennis
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS: High honors all four years; Ranked 17th in class; 4.10 GPA
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: My best accomplishment as a student was when junior year I advocated for a course to be created and run the following year because I was really interested in it. I got an environmental science course to be made by a teacher and approved by the school. I also recruited many students to take the course to make it possible. It is also taught by one of my favorite teachers Anthony Fusco who made it available for college credit.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Biology because of the fantastic teachers I had and its wide variety of subjects that really interest me. I took two biology courses (Honors and AP) taught by Meghan Fernandes and Mike Courtois and both years I greatly enjoyed the content as well as all the activities, labs, and discussions. Specifically, ecology and genetics are my favorites.
BEST MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Joining the tennis team as a sophomore because it was something completely new and I fell in love with the sport. The team was really inviting and I was able to pick up the sport relatively fast while having an amazing time. It quickly became my favorite sport and I’m always eager to play.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH?: The best advice I got from a coach was that you don't have to like everybody on the team, but while on the field you have to be able to play with everyone on the team if you want to succeed, differences aside. This stands true on and off the field. I have to learn to work with all people if I want the group to succeed.
BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE: I was able to balance being a student athlete by staying focused on all my work and looking at the big picture of how it will all be worth it. It was a lot of work, but knowing how much it benefited so many aspects of my life kept me motivated to continue being a student athlete.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: I’d tell them to stay involved because those most involved in academics, athletics, and extracurriculars are typically the most successful and tend to live better lives.
COLLEGE PLANS: I’m going to Paul Smith’s College in New York for Wildlife & Fisheries Science because I love the outdoors and the environment, which the college utilizes in its courses. The college is in the Adirondacks and the overall school environment is very appealing to an outdoorsman.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: I’ve learned that not everything will go as planned, but with a strong vision and tons of dedication the goal will be achieved. I saw this while completing my Eagle Scout Project as well as while altering the 2019-2020 Key Club Make-A-Wish Fundraiser with COVID-19.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: To me, being a leader is being a servant leader in which you lead by example and are a part of the team, not above them. Servant leadership is crucial to any team that wants to perform and is in the best interest of everyone participating.
IN 10 YEARS ... I hope to be working as a Conservation Officer for NH Fish & Game so I can help people and the environment at the same time while being outdoors.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Make-A-Wish because of the amazing opportunities they provide for children with life threatening illnesses. Through the community service club at my school, Key Club, which I am the president of this year, we host an annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser and every year we have been able to raise over $10,000 to a local wish. This year I have put in countless hours planning and executing an online raffle that mocks the one we did last year due to the changes with COVID-19. Our third round is currently ongoing where we are auctioning off signed footballs by Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Devin McCourty.
REFERENCE: "Logan is a highly motivated, intelligent, goal-oriented and driven young man. I have known Logan for four years and I have had the pleasure of being his teacher in three different science classes at Salem High School -- Integrated Science, Intro to Meteorology and Environmental Science. There is so much to tell about Logan. He has been employed at a local grocery store, McKinnon’s, for one and half years. He works as a stocker and he works this job on top of his rigorous academic schedule along with all the athletics, clubs and extra-curricular activities including Boys Scout that Logan participates in. It’s truly impressive how dedicated Logan is to so many different activities. Logan is one of those students who a teacher is blessed with only a few times in their career." -- Anthony Fusco, Salem High science teacher
