Windham senior Jacob Kuczynski, our Eagle Tribune Ski MVP, was one busy guy this winter.
In addition to leading all Division 1 skiers in New Hampshire, Kuczynsi also worked out and, when he could, raced with the Jaguars’ indoor track team, primarily on the 4x800 relay.
“It worked out pretty well,” said Kuczynski. “I skied twice a week and worked out (in track) the other days.”
Some might think that skiing and running are incompatible, at least in the same season. But Kuczynski doesn’t feel that way at all.
“I think the running helped me,” he said. “It helped my endurance and helped strengthen my core. That’s important in skiing.”
It certainly didn’t hurt. A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Kuczynski enjoyed his best year yet. He finished first at the Division 1 state meet in the GS, second in the slalom and first overall. Despite having an off day, he came in third in the GS at the Meet of Champions.
A competitive skier at Washington Valley, Kuczynski has been racing since he was 8 years old, has skied in both Utah and Colorado and recently headed with his parents, both of whom are skiers as is older brother Matt, to British Columbia to ski.
Although he puts his main focus on skiing in the winter, Kuczynski is as well-rounded as one can be. He was a top 4 runner in cross country, runs outdoor track, plays the violin in the orchestra and is an outstanding student currently ranked fourth in his class with a 4.42 GPA. He has an SAT combined score of 1,510 that includes a perfect 800 in math.
Kuczynski’s college plans are currently unclear, but he has applied to 10 top schools including dream pick Stanford and Ivy League schools Cornell and UPenn. Wherever he lands, he plans on majoring in mechanical engineering and do club skiing.
It will make for a demanding schedule, but Kuczynski has shown that is something he can more than handle.
Jane Freund
North Andover Junior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dominated league in her specialty, the slalom. Finished second in overall North Shore League standings, an improvement of five places. Also finished second at Interscholastics Meet. Her slalom time beat all girls and all but four boys. Team leader in absence of injured junior Sydney Schwalm. Competes at Wachusett on weekends. Also plays volleyball for Knights and runs track. Younger sister, Mia, a promising skier as seventh grader.
Segev Moritz
North Andover Junior
Made dramatic improvement in his senior season. Terrific in the slalom. Finished fifth in North Shore Ski League standings, 11 places better than his junior campaign. Also finished fifth at Interscholastic Meet. Qualified for state meet. Trains and races at Crotched Mountain. Improving cross country runner, named MVC All-Star. Also runs outdoor track. Younger brother, 5th grader Oser, also skis. Avid participant in robotics. Travels with family yearly to Israel to visit relatives.
CALEB Litster
North Andover Senior
Aggressive skier, almost to a fault. Finished eighth at Interscholastics Meet, 11th in North Shore Ski League standings. Skis regularly at Sugar Bush. Also runs cross country and track. Vice President of class of 2020 for fourth straight year. Also on Student Council. Younger brother Oliver a sophomore on the ski team. Involved in robotics. Leaning toward Environmental Studies in college, either at University of Vermont or McGill University.
Chris Bennett
Pinkerton Freshman
Burst onto the New Hampshire scene in impressive fashion. Placed first for Astros in every boys race. Finished sixth in slalom in Division 1 state meet. Finished fifth in GS at Meet of Champions and qualified for Eastern Nationals. Started skiing at Pat’s Peak, currently races for Franconia Ski Club. Avid mountain biker when not skiing. Also likes to snowmobile. Sister Katelynn a senior for Astros and the top girl skier on team. Another sister, Emma, also skied for Pinkerton.
Patrick healEY
Timberlane Senior
Team captain and leader. Consistent skier. Finished 11th at Division 1 state meet. Part of avid skiing family. Older sister Madison and older brother Tim both skied for Timberlane, younger brother Ryan, a sophomore, also on this year’s team. Skies at Sugar Bush and Sunapee. Avid ultimate frisbee player for both Timberlane and New Hampshire team in the summer. Excellent student with 3.85 GPA, good for Honors with Distinction. Likely headed to WPI to study Areospace Ensgineering.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Sydney Tran, Jr.; Kenny Tong, Jr.
Haverhill — Nick Menezes, Jr.
North Andover — Jack Muse, Sr.; Mia Muse, Jr.
Pinkerton — Katelynn Bennett, Sr.
Timberlane — Ryan Healey, Soph.
Windham — Erica Irvin, Sr.
SKIING MVPs
2017-19: Jason Denoncourt, Andover; 2016: Nicole Gonya, Pinkerton; 2015: Lauren Sullivan, Windham; 2014: Dan Lannan, Pinkerton; 2013: Nicole Taylor, Windham; 2012: Kerry Christopher, Andover; 2010-11: Nick Sherman, Andover; 2009: Emily Husson, Pinkerton; 2007-08: Julia Redman, Timberlane; 2006: Kara Kimball, Haverhill; 2004-05: Alex Zahoruiko, No. Andover; 2003: Matt Marchegiani, No. Andover; 2002: Stephanie Sweeney, Andover; 2001: Shannon Worth, Masconomet; 2000: Adrienne LeClair, Masconomet; 1996-99: Caitlin Carey, Masconomet; 1995: Monique Morneault, Haverhill; 1994: Meghan Carey, Masconomet; 1993: Heather MacLean, Masconomet; 1992: Rick Breen, Haverhill, and Amy Heseltine, Andover
