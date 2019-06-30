Nicole Verrette clearly does not like to talk about her accomplishments, preferring to focus on the team.
But, as Whittier Tech’s starting pitcher the last four years, her accomplishments and those of the team go hand in hand. With the Wildcats going 78-16 during that span, Verrette has played a huge role in that impressive record.
Over the four years, Verrette — our Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year — won 68 games and struck out 644 batters, believed to be the second most in a career after Haverhill’s Brianna Michitson (675) since the mound was moved back. She was incredibly consistent, being honored as the Commonwealth Conference Player of the Year the last three years. She is a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
But Verrette saved her best season for last. Playing with a young squad as a tri-captain, including a new catcher who replaced graduated sister Jackie, she led the Wildcats to an 18-5 record, striking out 226 in 141.0 innings while walking just 14 batters and sporting a 1.61 ERA.
Just as impressive, perhaps, Verrette became a productive hitter and helped her own cause on a steady basis, hitting .403 while driving in 29 runs which was third best in the area.
Moreover, Verrette was at her best against the best competition. She lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Lowell and Gatorade Player of the Year Giana LaCedra and she outdueled Dracut ace Rylie White.
“Nicole had just a great year and did so much for us,” said Whittier coach Cheryl Begin. “I can’t say enough about her.”
It’s likely that her college coach will be saying the same thing in the future. She is headed to Rivier College in the fall.
**********************************
Alexa Pacy
Andover Senior, Shortstop
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Went first eight games without swinging and missing a pitch. Hit .420. Can play several positions but natural shortstop. Has cannon for arm and goes back for bloopers brilliantly. “She’s the best shortstop I’ve had or seen in 25 years of coaching,” said coach Rick Quattrocchi. Transferred from Salem as sophomore. Started as a freshman outfielder for Blue Devils. Also played volleyball and basketball at Salem. Will play softball next year at Pace University.
Anna Zdunczyk
Andover Senior, First Base
Part of Andover’s dynamic one-two punch. Led Warriors with .474 average with 22 runs and 21 RBIs. First Team all-Merrimack Valley Conference. Nominated for league MVP. Missed last few games with torn ACL. Team captain and top player for perennial power field hockey team. Great student with 4.47 GPA in top 10% of class. National Honor Society member. Active with Global Engagement Club. Headed to Union College. Will study politics with international relations focus. Will play softball there after rehab.
Caroline Kukas
Brooks Senior, Shortstop
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and third year hitting over .500. After hitting .560 as sophomore and .532 as junior, finished senior year with a .577 mark. Walked semi-intentionally on regular basis and had on-base percentage of over .700. Superb defensively and also a good baserunner. Outstanding goalie will play hockey at St. Anselm and may try to double with softball. Also a strong field hockey player. North Andover resident. Father, Joe, played two years of baseball at Merrimack College.
Sarah Janco
Central Catholic Senior, Center Field
Heart and soul of team that made late run to tournament and then won three games. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. MVC Player of the Year. Played four different positions at Central. Burst on scene as sophomore, hitting .535 in first varsity season. Hit .452 this year with 25 RBIs — her third straight year over .400. Strong volleyball player in fall. High jumped in the winter. Headed to Salem State, will likely play volleyball or softball there. Methuen resident.
Ari Cruz
Gr. Lawrence Senior, Shortstop/Catcher
Capped terrific career by batting .519 with area-leading 13 home runs. Batted over .500 in three of four years and finished with whopping 35 home runs. “By far the best hitter in my 25 years of coaching,” said coach Jay Santomassino. Terrific defensive catcher hampered by knee problems. Also played shortstop, third base and center field this year. Hits cleanup for Firecrackers out of Dracut in summer. All-league shot putter during indoor track. Excellent welder. Applied to Pipefitters Union.
Kerrin McLaughlin
Haverhill Senior, Third Base
Four-year starter at third. Two-year captain. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. First team All-Merrimack Valley Conference. Started slow but came on strong. Finished at .441 and 26 RBIs, both team highs. Led MVC in hitting as a junior at .525. Very athletic. Played ice hockey as forward for HNAP. Active in weight training. Enjoys biking and other outdoor activities. Headed to Bridgewater State next year to play softball.
Steph Tardugno
Methuen Sophomore, Outfielder
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Leadoff batter and team sparkplug for North champion Rangers. Batted .380. Led area with 38 hits, scored 28 runs, impressive 21 RBIs from leadoff spot. Switched from left field to center and made many hit-saving grabs. Great speed. Pitcher and infielder on summer teams, can play virtually any position. Extremely athletic. Plays varsity soccer and basketball. Talented younger sister Brooke expected to join her next year.
Jillian McCoy
Methuen Junior, Pitcher
Had a state tournament to remember. Went 5-1 with 43 strikeouts and only nine walks in 42 innings, with 0.83 ERA against strong competition. Outdueled Lowell Gatorade Player of Year Giana LaCedra in 1-0 shutout. Struck out 180 in 177 innings for season with a 2.41 ERA. Improving hitter, batted .290 with eight extra base hits. Popular teammate with big smile, positive attitude. “She’s a great teammate who wants the focus on the team,” said coach Jason Smith. Starter on the volleyball team in the fall.
Dana Littlefield
Methuen Junior, Designated Player
Missed all of 2018 recovering from ACL injury suffered in gymnastics. First-ever E-T All-Star not to play position in field. Should start in outfield as senior. Began season deep in batting order, ended as cleanup hitter for North champion Rangers. Lefty with picture perfect swing, tough to strike out. Hit .443 with 20 RBIs. Especially tough in clutch. Plays in the band. Hopes to return to gymnastics next year. Older sister Sydney also did gymnastics and softball at Methuen.
Haley Gove
North Andover Senior, Right Field
Leadoff hitter and team sparkplug. Batted .429 and scored 18 runs. Captain and team leader. Reliable in field and at the plate. “She was rock solid in right field and always on base with an on-base percentage well over .500 because of her speed, ability to bunt and make contact,” said coach Caitlin Flanagan. Former field hockey and basketball player. Terrific student with 4.40 GPA in top 10% of class. Volunteers at North Andover Youth Center and Lawrence General Hospital. Headed to Boston College to study nursing.
Alyssa DiMauro
Pinkerton Junior, Shortstop
Two-year starter at shortstop and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Natural hitter. Batted .447 after hitting .516 as sophomore and .437 as a freshman. Doesn’t see many good pitches but still delivers in clutch. Consistent defensively, rarely makes errors. Always working to improve. “If she keeps working and developing she’s going to be one of the best I’ve seen at short,” said coach Kristen Abbott.
Rachel Moore
Phillips Senior, Shortstop
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Batted .453, hit three home runs, scored 26 runs and struck out only once all year. Terrific fielder at shortstop with strong arm. Atkinson resident, began high school at Timberlane before transferring. Made team primarily as pitcher as sophomore before focusing on shortstop. Pitched in with 3-0 record and 25 strikeouts in 21 innings this spring. Will play next year at Tufts. Older sister Leslie a standout player at Central Catholic and Babson College.
Hannah Cuff
Phillips Sophomore, Third base
After solid freshman season (.322) really took off. Finished the season on a tear to hit .563. Great leadoff batter only struck out four times all year. Came up as shortstop but made switch to third base last year and now prefers third. Plays for Raiders out of Concord in summer. Andover resident. Also a superb field hockey player, starting on New England prep championship team last fall. Three-sport athlete, played basketball in winter.
Sydney Emerson
Salem Sophomore, Center Field
Burst onto scene as freshman, hitting .381 with 22 RBIs. and stepped it up a level this year. Finished season with 32 hits and .485 average. Consistent contact hitter. Good range in center field but versatile. Played second base as freshman, shortstop in middle school. Had memorable three homers in one game as freshman. Baseball/softball family as older brothers Ben and Jake were baseball standouts and father also played at Salem. Also plays volleyball and basketball for Blue Devils.
Alicia Habib
Whittier Sophomore, Shortstop
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Terrific contact hitter, batted .444 after hitting .458 as a freshman. In two years, already has 75 hits. Had two hits off Dracut ace Rylie White. Has scored 67 runs in two years. Excellent shortstop but also superb pitcher who should be team’s top hurler next year. Fine volleyball player, was school’s first-ever sophomore volleyball captain last fall. Also plays basketball. Father, David, former football player at Whittier. Haverhill resident.
Peyton Gravell
Windham Junior, Centerfielder
Superb leadoff batter. Led Windham in first year in Division 1 with 32 hits, a .410 average and 27 runs scored. Great contact hitter but also has some power. Good speed in outfield, gets good jump on ball. Tri-captain along with sister and right fielder Kendall, a senior and two-year captain. Father, Leo, is the head baseball coach at Windham. Plays for Methuen Rangers in summer. Runs sprints for indoor track team in the winter. President of class for second straight year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Ashley Cocchiaro, Sr., P.; Scarlett Gillette, Sr., 3B
Brooks — Sara Moeller, Frosh., P
Central Catholic — Alyssa Fusco, Jr., OF; Kaitlyn Sawyer, Jr., 1B; Hayley Rapaglia, Frosh., P
Greater Lawrence — Lexi Malenfant, Soph., P; Tayah Gourley, Soph., OF
Haverhill — Brianna Constabile, Sr., OF; Jadynne Hill, Sr., SS; Alyssa Wilson, Jr., P/1B
Lawrence — Lynsey Lawrence, Sr., OF; Mikayla Rivera, Jr., C; Maria Lopez, Jr., OF
Methuen — Nyah Mazzone, Sr., SS; Cori Rizzo, Sr., 1B
North Andover — Samantha Ahlholm, Sr., P; Talia Brown, Sr., OF; Olivia Rondeau, Jr., 2B
Pelham — Abey Bevens, Jr., SS; Jessica Slaton, Jr., CF; Skyy Ortega, Soph., OF
Pentucket — Madelyn Schubert, Sr., 1B
Phillips Academy — Brooke Fleming, Sr., INF
Pinkerton — Alyssa Ouellette, Sr., P; Hannah Sundberg, Soph., C
Presentation of Mary — Katy Quinn, Sr., 3B; Eva Fabino, Jr.; C; Elaina Latino, Jr., P
Salem — Lexi LeFebre, Sr., SS; Becca Simons, Sr., 3B; Kasey Grasso, Jr., P
Sanborn — Grace Dubois, Sr., P; Nicole Castellano, Sr., 3B; Madelyn Schubert, Sr., 1B
Timberlane — Baylee Mlocek, Jr., OF; Maeve Perras, Soph., 3B; Hannah Collins, Soph., SS
Whittier — KJ Campbell, Sr., 1B; Alyssa Michel, Jr., 3B
Windham — Abby Bedient, Jr., P; Aislinn Milner, Jr. 3B; Larissa Piessens, Soph., SS; Makayla Panich, Soph., C;
Former Eagle-Tribune MVPs
2018: Caroline Kukas, Brooks; 2017: Sarah Ratcliffe, Pelham; 2016: Jaime Cleasby, Windham; 2015: Ravenne Nasser, Phillips Academy; 2014: Amanda Bickford, Salem; 2013: Masha Lange, Timberlane; 2011-12: Kaylay Maloney, Phillips; 2010: Nora Galvin, Salem; 2009: Britt Hart, Brooks; 2008: Steph Barrett, Timberlane; 2007: Britt Hart, North Andover; 2006: Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton; 2005: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2004: Renee Clavette, Timberlane; 2003: Krista Michalczyk, Salem; 2001-02: Karen Harrington, Salem; 2000: Emily Chaput, Amesbury; 1998-99: Michelle Ridings, North Reading; 1997: Nikki Savastano, Amesbury; 1996: Lauren Russell, PMA; 1995: Sara Jewett, Haverhill; 1994: Jennifer Arrajj, Lawrence; Katie King, Salem; 1991: Shawna Currier, Lawrence; 1990: Sue Habinowski, Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.