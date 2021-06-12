SPORTS PLAYED: Cross country, basketball, indoor/outdoor track and field
WHAT IS YOUR BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT?: Finishing in the top 10 of my class and maintaining high honor status all 4 years.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Psychology. Before my senior year, I had never taken any social science class that focused specifically on the individual. Learning about things like cognition, mental disorders, as well as the effects of the environment on the individual was extremely interesting. Becoming aware of things like group polarization, hindsight bias as well as the spotlight effect changed the way I perceived myself and others.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: When I broke my school record in the 1600 meters on the same track that I raced my first-ever mile my freshman year. For me, this was a moment that truly encapsulated all of my growth and hard work over the past 4 years. I started my high school career running a 6:20 in 1600 meters freshman year to a 5:14 best as a senior.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: It came from my cross country/track coach, who told me consistently to “trust the process.” Up until this year, I had never truly understood their meaning. Track requires patience and persistence. After having no junior year of outdoor, not having any successful time trials in the spring, having an unsatisfactory cross country season and having to train by myself during the winter, these words did not fully resonate until my senior year of track when I hit every goal I set for myself. I had often worried that I was not training right or working hard enough and that I would not reach any of my goals. But I continued on with my training and trusted that my work would eventually show through, and it did. My coach had been right all along.
ON BALANCING ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS: I relied heavily on time management and prioritizing school work. I mostly was able to complete my schoolwork by using the time given in class, during study halls or in advisory. I complete single assignments in the small chunks of time I had throughout the day. This made my work go by faster and made my homework feel less daunting.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: A common trend I see in freshman student-athletes, that I also did, was setting too high of expectations for ourselves without allowances for mistakes. The best advice I would give would be to be patient with yourself, and to allow the mistakes and failures to happen.
COLLEGE PLANS: I am going to the College of the Holy Cross. I decided on Holy Cross mainly for their strong academics, as well as their prominent alumni network and internship opportunities they have available to students. I will be running for the track team as well which was another reason that led me to go there.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: Catie’s Closet is my favorite charity. It is a donation center that provides clothes and toiletries to youth living in poverty. They place an emphasis on allowing children to discreetly pick out the clothes that make them most comfortable, which is something that I really like about them. Allowing autonomy in self expression helps boost self esteem and makes them proud to look/dress the way they do. They also hope that by meeting the needs of children and boosting their self esteem, they may motivate them to go to school, which is another aspect that I really like.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE?: Service to others does not need to be showy or overt -- that is the most important lesson I have learned. True service to others should be done in the moments when no one else is looking, it should never have other motives, and it should be done in earnest. Whether that is dropping off school supplies at a classmate's mailbox who can not access them, buying someone lunch, or cleaning up after others.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: Leadership is a skill that brings about efficiency in group settings and allows people to work together better. Being able to lead and be an example for those around you is an important skill to have.
FINISH THIS SENTENCE ... IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... Have found a career that I am so passionate about that it does not feel like work at all.
REFERENCE: "As a student in my Honors American Studies class that focuses on critical textual analysis, focused writing development, and reflective discussion, Abby consistently found herself near the top of the class. She is extremely motivated when it comes to academics, challenging herself with her course selections and has a drive to be successful as she is ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class. From minor homework to major papers, Abby attacks things with a workman-like approach and values the opportunity to learn. As a 3-sport student-athlete who also held down a job her junior year, her ability to manage her time will serve her well at the university level. Abby is one of my favorite student-athletes that I’ve had the pleasure to teach and coach these past few years." -- Ryan O’Connor, English Department and Head Track & Field Coach at Windham High
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.