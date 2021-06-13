SPORTS PLAYED:

Football, Baseball, Chess

BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS STUDENT:

My best accomplishment as a student was being admitted to Johns Hopkins University.

FAVORITE SUBJECT:

My favorite subject is mathematics because it grants the ability to make sense out of the nonsensical.

FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE:

My favorite moment as a high school athlete was dominating Sanborn football at home with four inches of snow on the field (in the New Hampshire Division 2 quarterfinals).

BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH:

The best advice that I have ever received from a coach is to let my energy flow. Generate as much energy as possible and let it transfer freely through your movements.

ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE:

I balanced my life as a student and an athlete by simply spending less time doing other things. Success takes sacrifice.

ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN:

Set very high expectations. You will be astonished at how hard you will work to avoid disappointing yourself.

COLLEGE PLANS:

I am going to Johns Hopkins University because they have some of the best STEM programs in the world.

FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: 

My favorite community service is any sort of youth work, because I feel like the most influence (good and bad) can be done on the impressionable youth. Teaching kids what it’s like to be a successful adult causes the most change out of any service.

LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE:

The best lesson that I have learned through my community service is to never underestimate the power you have to make a change in someone else’s life.

WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN TO YOU?:

Being a leader means shaping the environment for a group of people. A group’s productivity is heavily based on the expectation and intensity set by the leader.

IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO … Have access to clean, renewable energy.

 

