SPORTS PLAYED:
Football, Baseball, Chess
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS STUDENT:
My best accomplishment as a student was being admitted to Johns Hopkins University.
FAVORITE SUBJECT:
My favorite subject is mathematics because it grants the ability to make sense out of the nonsensical.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE:
My favorite moment as a high school athlete was dominating Sanborn football at home with four inches of snow on the field (in the New Hampshire Division 2 quarterfinals).
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH:
The best advice that I have ever received from a coach is to let my energy flow. Generate as much energy as possible and let it transfer freely through your movements.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE:
I balanced my life as a student and an athlete by simply spending less time doing other things. Success takes sacrifice.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN:
Set very high expectations. You will be astonished at how hard you will work to avoid disappointing yourself.
COLLEGE PLANS:
I am going to Johns Hopkins University because they have some of the best STEM programs in the world.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE:
My favorite community service is any sort of youth work, because I feel like the most influence (good and bad) can be done on the impressionable youth. Teaching kids what it’s like to be a successful adult causes the most change out of any service.
LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE:
The best lesson that I have learned through my community service is to never underestimate the power you have to make a change in someone else’s life.
WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN TO YOU?:
Being a leader means shaping the environment for a group of people. A group’s productivity is heavily based on the expectation and intensity set by the leader.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO … Have access to clean, renewable energy.
