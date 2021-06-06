SPORTS PLAYED: Indoor and outdoor track; football (freshman/sophomore)
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS: Attended Abbott Lawrence Academy at LHS; 3.6 GPA
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: In the beginning as a freshman I was very focused on school. To be honest, it was easy. But over time, especially when I started taking track seriously, doing extra work after practices, etc., I started to slack on homework as a sophomore. It was then I realized I needed better grades. I knew multiple kids on the track and football teams that were great athletes, but not great students. I wanted to focus on school more and I did. I had a talk with my counselor about taking school more seriously, doing my work right away. I’m proud of that work ethic and it translated to other parts of my life.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math because it’s very simple. Everything has an answer and explanation. I like the clear-cut way of math. It’s like sports ... if you work out and put in the time you will get better.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Setting personal records in my events, especially triple jump, at a state meet. I jumped 44-feet, 10.5 inches. It came out of nowhere. I jumped a crazy PR (personal record) by three feet. I broke through a barrier. At indoor the next year, I long-jumped 22 feet, 4.5 inches, another PR. Now I’m working on the outdoor records. Those records showed what I was capable of.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: Coach Lenny Eddie, my jumping coach at Lawrence High. He taught me about consistency in sports and how that not only contributes to better performance but also relates to things outside of life.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE: I feel that you need to take into account that there will be some days that you don’t have the most free time, but as long as you make a schedule and get things done right away, it’s simple. Getting your schoolwork done is the most important thing, then focus on other things like sports. That’s the balance and discipline you need to succeed in many areas.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: Make lots of friends and try many extracurricular activities. The more you do with friends and at school, the better and more balanced you’ll be as a person.
COLLEGE PLANS: Babson College. It is one of the top business colleges in the country. They eventually gave me a scholarship for all four years. I also was in contact with their track coaches. This is a great place for me.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence. I was struck by how nice and friendly the workers were to the people, many of them poor, who come for meals. Seeing how they treat others who are going through things really was the most impactful community service experience I ever had. It taught me to appreciate what I have.
LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: Don’t complain and appreciate what I have. I truly am grateful to my family for the way they raised me.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: Being a leader means doing things that you feel like will be the most beneficial for you and your team. It’s to not only think of yourself, but others around you.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... I have no idea when it comes to job and family. That will take care of itself. I just want to have a great mindset, to continue what I’ve learned, the habits I’ve learned from school, sports and bring it to the future. I want to show other kids, even my future family, what it takes to be a success.
REFERENCE:
“I’ve had the pleasure of teaching Eddie for three years, in honors and AP chemistry. Eddie attends Abbott Lawrence Academy, an exclusive school within Lawrence High that actively recruits the top performing members of our public school system. Our classes are significantly more challenging than that of the public high schools. He is not only a very good student but he has a heart of gold. He has a number of wonderful qualities. He represents our school’s core values — consistent effort and humility — to a ‘T’. His maturity and ability to overcome obstacles are not normal. He is a special person whose best is yet to come.” — Lawrence High advanced honors and AP chemistry teacher, Alex Chaconas
