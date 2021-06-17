Eagle-Tribune student-athlete finalist: Ella Cotter, Sanborn

SPORTS PLAYED:
Field Hockey, Basketball, and Softball
BEST ACADEMIC ACCOMPLISHMENT: One of my biggest accomplishments has been my overall grades and my GPA. All 4 years, I have worked to maintain my top class rank. I can accredit this to my work ethic and determination. I had a goal to be a top ranking student, and I did everything I could to achieve it.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is world history. The only world history class I have taken in high school was my freshman year social studies class, but I also love to learn about it in my free time. One of my favorite classes I have taken was actually in 8th grade, when we learned about ancient world history and the earliest civilizations.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Athletics has given me so many memories, both with personal gain and the gain of a group. One of my favorite personal memories was scoring the game-winning goal in overtime my junior year for field hockey. It was after a 70-yard sprint to the goal with the ball, dodging three defenders and the goalie to tip the ball into the goal. At that point, I was so tired and relieved, it was like everything around me fell silent. That is until the entire team ran while screaming to give me a hug. Another one of my favorite field hockey memories was my senior game. I was so hyped up for my game, and of course had the incentive to impress since my whole family would be there. That game, we won 6-2, and I scored 4 goals and had 2 assists. It was the best game I had ever played.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: My varsity basketball coach, Brian Gray, is the best coach I have ever had. He cares so much about all of his players and wants to see them succeed in life. The best advice he has given to me was to savor my time because it all goes by so quickly. I have found this to be so true. You can’t sweat the little stuff, you have to focus on the big picture and enjoy every moment. Another piece of advice he has given me was to always have a positive mindset.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE: I had to really fine tune my time management. Taking the high intensity courses I was and having big responsibilities on my sports teams, calendars and lists became my best friends. Every Sunday, I would plan out my week with the assignments I had to complete or work on each day, I kept my agenda with me everywhere I went to write down my homework or other commitments I had to remember, and using time management apps on my phone are all what helped me remember what I needed to do.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: Know your limits. And it’s okay to say no! You will be busy enough as it is, so it is important to not overbook yourself. Be aware of your activities, too. Like I said, I made management tools my best friend and they are definitely helpful, so find a system that works for you and stick to it. Also, savor every single moment you have as a student athlete.
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall! I have grown up around UNH since all of my sisters went there. I always knew that I loved UNH, and my college search was what sealed the deal. I love the campus, the distance from my home, the clubs available, the population size, and the overall student life.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: From a young age I have always been involved in community service. Serving others is one of the most important things to me. It feels good to see people happy after you do something for them. The greatest lesson that I have learned from my community service is that the smallest act of kindness can go the longest way for someone.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: I have loved being a leader. I had the honor of being a captain of all three of my sports this year, and I am beyond grateful for it. To me, being a leader means someone who is always kind and willing to help, keeping a positive attitude, and knows how to give others the confidence to be leaders themselves. Leading is not only about yourself, it is about how you affect everyone around you. Leading is also being a role model.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... Be working at a place where I can be making an impact whether it is socially or environmentally. I have always had a passion for helping people, and in 10 years I see myself continuing that passion. No matter where I end up, I want to be making some kind of difference for the greater good.
REFERENCE: "As far as Ella Cotter the athlete, she was great, a second-team All-State field hockey player and a captain and starter on the basketball team. She's one of our best. As a student, her community service work puts her in a special class. She is the definition of a Sanborn Leader, whether it's attending conferences on behalf of the school, her class rank (3rd out of 174) or leading initiatives for helping others, she is a special person. She is involved in so many great causes in and out of school. I believe she will be pursuing a career path in Political Science at UNH and that is a good thing because we could use someone like her in politics guiding our society in the future." -- Brian Gray, Sanborn Regional Technology Educator and Girls' Basketball Head Coach.
