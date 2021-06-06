SPORTS PLAYED:
Football, Basketball and Lacrosse
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS:
4.642 weighted GPA. Ranked within the top 5% of students in the Class of 2021 at North Andover High School. 4 AP classes taken during senior year. High honors all four years.
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: Winning the Scarlet Knights Award, selected by my school principal, Mr. Jackson. The award is given to a member of the senior class who exemplifies outstanding service in the high school. It was earned through being in a leadership role for Student Council, being a member of National Honor Society, being a three-sport captain for the football, basketball and lacrosse teams, and demonstrating academic excellence throughout my four years at NAHS.
FAVORITE SUBJECT:
The two AP classes I took during my junior year, which were Chemistry and United States History. My chemistry teacher, Mr. Swanson, made the rigorous course very enjoyable for my classmates and me, which brought us closer together and further ignited my passion for the subject. Meanwhile, having Mr. Van Horn for United States History completely changed the way I viewed and analyzed history, and his passion for the subject and the work ethic he displayed on a daily basis inspired me to display the same passion and motivation as a student.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Being voted as team captain for the football, basketball, and lacrosse teams. I have always strived to be a leader who brings out the best in not just myself, but my teammates and those around me as well, and I do this through my passion, commitment, and work ethic that I display in all facets of my life. Earning the trust and respect of my teammates in all three sports that I play to be their leader both on and off the field/court is something that I never take for granted.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: Honor and Legacy. These two words have come from all three of my high school coaches (Coach Dubzinski, Coach Tanglis and Coach Zella). Whenever I put on a North Andover uniform, it’s deeper than just suiting up for a game. For me, it’s about honoring those who have come before me by giving 110% day in and day out, and it’s also about leaving behind a legacy for those who will come after me in the future.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE: Being successful both in the classroom and on the playing field takes a tremendous amount of hard work, self-discipline and sacrifice. It requires a surplus of early morning workouts, late night study-sessions, and the desire from within to push oneself further than one could ever think possible, no matter how challenging or difficult the circumstances may become. The same effort I put into preparing for a Friday night football game also goes into studying for a big unit test in school, and vice versa. Being a student-athlete for all three seasons at NAHS has been the most rewarding experience of my life so far.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: Have a vision for yourself, dream of being successful, and then work hard to make those dreams a reality. Understand that success in academics always comes first, get involved with clubs and activities both in your school and in the community, and work to become the best student-athlete you can possibly be, because some of life’s greatest lessons are learned through the community and through athletics.
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending the United States Naval Academy for my college education. However, after undergoing surgery for a torn ligament in my left foot, which happened during football season, my acceptance has been deferred for one year. Therefore, I now will be pursuing the incredible opportunity to attend Suffield Academy for a postgraduate year, where I will play all three sports and be assigned to their most challenging academic courses as I prepare myself for college.
FAVORITE COMMUNITY SERVICE/CHARITY: I have had the opportunity to work with numerous charities through being a member of the leadership group “Youth Council” at the North Andover Youth Center, and one of my favorites has been the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club. Through serving Thanksgiving dinner for those in need, helping kids with their schoolwork and much more, it has been an honor to witness and be a part of the difference that the LBGC makes on the youth and members of the community and the countless lives it has changed over the years.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: Whether it’s the smile on a kid’s face when I help them solve a difficult math problem or the gratitude in the eyes of an adult when we help them with an important fundraiser, I’ve learned that there is no better feeling than to help make a difference in someone’s life, no matter how big or small the action may be. Giving back to the communities that I am a part of and also to everyone who has helped me become the person I am today will always be a top priority of mine.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS TO ME: Leadership is more than a title or position of power. It’s the ultimate pillar of service where one commits to something far bigger than themselves, and where the success or failure of the team or community depends on them. Leaders must carry themselves with the highest level of commitment and dedication, because they are the ones who set the standard and who everyone looks up to during times of challenge or controversy. Finally, a good leader is able to sacrifice their individual motives and act for the common benefit of the team or community they represent.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... Your legacy is not determined by your accomplishments, but rather by the impact that you left on the lives of others, and I am committed to using whatever I achieve or am part of in life to improve the lives of everyone around me and beyond. I hope to be living a life dedicated to the service of others, while also being a role model and being a positive influence for myself, my family, and everyone else who will be in my life. Therefore, my ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the communities that I am a part of and impact and inspire as many people around the world as possible.
REFERENCE: "When I am asked to write a recommendation for a young person I usually have to spend time crafting what I want to say but writing this recommendation for Jake is not only an honor but also so easy to write because of who he is. Jake has an unparalleled work ethic but his self-motivation and drive has become legendary. He also has traits that so impress people. He has the highest character, ethics and integrity. His empathy towards others is inspiring and the way he is respected by his peers in every social group is incredible. I have been the youth leader in this community for 32 years and I have probably written 1,200 recommendations. I can say without hesitation Jake is one of the finest individuals I have ever had the pleasure to work with." -- Rick Gorman, North Andover Youth Center director
