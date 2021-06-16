SPORTS PLAYED:
Soccer, Basketball, Indoor Track and Field, and Softball
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS STUDENT:
My best accomplishment as a student would probably be earning the Dartmouth Book Award as a junior to recognize my hard work academically and through extracurricular activities. I’ve made it a point to prioritize my academics while also balancing multiple sports and doing what I can to be involved in my community through extracurricular activities. This award recognizes my efforts and it is an achievement that makes me very proud.
FAVORITE SUBJECT:
My favorite subject in school has always been science, but specifically biology. Biology is so important in understanding the world around us and how we interact with it and each other. I love how biology can benefit several aspects of human life and how there is always more to discover.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE:
My favorite moment as a high school athlete would have to be winning the 2019 Division 1 North Championship and making it all the way to the state championship in softball. Also during that year, I was selected to the Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic Teams as well as the MVC All-Conference First Team and Eagle Tribune All-Star Team.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH?:
The best advice I got from a high school coach was during my freshman year from Coach Dave Giribaldi. I would always get so nervous when I got in to play in games because basketball didn’t come easy to me and sometimes, I got in my own head. He instilled in me how important it is to keep working hard, be confident and not get down on myself. He told me that if I missed a shot, keep shooting. He always said, “Shooters shoot!” Eventually, I learned that the reason he told me to keep shooting was because he believed in me as a player and I just needed to have confidence in myself as well. From that point on, I’ve always tried to carry his advice with me.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE:
I learned early on that to be a successful student athlete, it is crucial to take advantage of free time and to stay focused. I write out a schedule for the month with all my assignments, tests and practices. I can be crazy busy sometimes, but I always make sure to get the important things done first and build in some down time.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN:
I would tell incoming freshman that the little things will make a huge difference in the long run. Things like getting a good night's sleep, eating healthy and drinking water, putting in the work that nobody sees, as well as having a positive mindset are very beneficial and important in order to succeed as a student and athlete. Everybody has different methods that work for them so find what works for you and stick to it. Also, always stay true to yourself.
COLLEGE PLANS:
I am going to Saint Anselm College because I love the atmosphere and everyone I’ve met so far has been so nice and welcoming. I also really like how it’s a smaller school which will give me the chance to get to know my professors personally and focus on my academics. It felt like the right fit as soon as I walked on campus! Finally, Saint Anselm has an outstanding softball program that finished this season ranked 7th in the nation which I am extremely excited to be a part of!
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE:
My favorite charity/community service is the Lazarus House in Lawrence. The Lazarus House does so much for people in the Merrimack Valley to provide food, clothing, and shelter for those in need. With the Coronavirus pandemic hitting all of us hard, the Lazarus House has been struggling to keep food on the shelves for those in need. I was excited to run a food drive last summer to help them replenish their supplies and was amazed to witness the generosity of our community first hand when we had two car loads of food to deliver!
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE:
The best lesson I’ve learned through community service is how it can truly bring a community together and how important it is to help one another. I have met so many amazing people and have learned so much about how important it is to be an active member in my community. It’s incredible to see what we can do when we work together for the benefit of others!
WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN?:
I have learned so much about being a leader through my involvement in sports. Being a leader means much more than just setting an example for my teammates. It means being there for them whenever they need me, always supporting them and having their backs no matter what. It means always working my hardest and having a positive attitude. I strive to be the best leader I can by the way I work at practice and play on the field, but also in the way I support my teammates emotionally on and off the field.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ...
Take everything I’ve learned throughout high school and have a happy, fulfilled life. I hope to have a career that I love and spend the rest of my life doing it. I also hope to keep sports in my life, specifically softball, and to be an inspiration to younger student athletes through coaching, volunteering, mentoring, and hopefully playing as well.
REFERENCE:
"Passion, enthusiasm and heart make Stephanie one of our most valuable athletes and school community members. I've had the good fortune of working with Stephanie as the Students Against Drunk Driving advisor and as her assistant softball coach. I've seen all sides of her incredible talented personality. Beyond her great talents as a student and athlete, her leadership and involvement in helping others sets her apart. Her involvement in so many extracurricular activities were not about building her resume. It was about being with her peers and helping others. She is truly one of the finest student-athletes I have ever had the privilege of being associated with. -- Jackie Rubino, Methuen English Department
