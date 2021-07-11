When it comes to experience and all-around play, few can match Andover senior Jyles Amirault.
Our 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP has played all over the court and played impressively wherever he’s been set up. As a freshman starter, he was more of a defensive player, but this year the 6-foot-2 outside hitter had evolved into the Warriors’ go-to guy at the net and a feared presence around the Merrimack Valley Conference.
While leading the team to its first MVC title (Division 2) since 2017, Amirault averaged 21 kills and 14 service points per match and was named MVC Division 2 Player of the Year. He had a career-high 38 kills in a 3-2 victory over Central Catholic. An honor roll student, he will play volleyball at Emmanual College next year.
He will definitely leave a huge void for head coach EJ Perry to fill.
“Jyles did everything for us and he was a great role model for our younger players,” said Perry. “He’s going to be tough to replace.”
Moreover, he will leave a void in the volleyball community as well. Passionate about the sport, he’s been a volleyball coach for middle school students at the Cormier Youth Center as well as being an activity leader there.
A former avid soccer player, Amirault opted to focus on volleyball after his sophomore year, but he remains involved in the sport as a soccer official for youth games — as long as it didn’t interfere with volleyball.
Jack Roderick
Central Catholic Sr., Setter
Captain and leader for inexperienced Raiders. Only returning starter from 2019. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. First team All-MVC. Averaged 29 assists, 11 digs and 10 service points per match. Member of North Regional District All-Stars in 2019. Started as freshman. Lives in Salem, N.H. Started playing volleyball in eighth grade at Sacred Hearts. Brother Eric played volleyball at Rivier College and father, Kevin, started playing in college. Headed to Wentworth Institute to study architecture, hopes to play volleyball there.
CoNNOR Buscema
Haverhill Sr., OH
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Started as freshman and made major jump as sophomore when he led team in passing, digs (207) and aces (44) and was second in kills (193). Relied on as main hitter this year, had 246 kills. Outside hitter who can play anywhere on the court. First team All-MVC. Plays for Mill City Club. Always practicing. Has net in backyard. Starting midfielder for soccer team. Enjoys biking. Headed to UMass Amherst where he will play club volleyball.
Liam ROSS
North Andover Sr., OH
Team MVP led North Andover to its best season ever and a trip to the North finals. Efficient and powerful at the net, led team with 192 kills but also had 32 aces and 116 digs. First started playing as freshman but quickly became year-round player. MVC first team all-conference. All-Scholastic. All-District North honorable mention. Strong student with 4.1 GPA. Founded Ping Pong Club at North Andover. Competitive body builder. Will play volleyball at Endicott College, where he will major in business management.
matt McCloskey
Salem Jr., MH
One of the most improved players in the region. Just started playing volleyball as a freshman. Led the Blue Devils in kills and was second in blocks. Had memorable 26-kill performance in five-set win over Pinkerton. “He’s just a good athlete who is getting better and better the more he plays,” said Salem coach John Roemer. Starter and one of the best players on Salem’s basketball team. Older sisters Nicole (Central Catholic) and Lauren (Salem) standout volleyball players. Lauren currently plays for Stonehill College.
Lucas Lizotte
Pinkerton Sr., Setter
Captain and returning starter from 2019. Led team with 363 assists. Also a strong and consistent server, led team with 66 aces. Voted NHVCA first team all-state and voted Region 2 Player of the Year. Strong mentor with younger players. Mom, Charlene, played volleyball at Masconomet. Will continue volleyball career next year at Colby-Sawyer, where he will major in graphic design. Younger sister, Haley, a promising athlete in basketball and softball as a middle schooler.
ethan Stewart
Timberlane Jr., OH
Terrific all-around athlete, considers football his main sport. Filled in at quarterback last year but normally a wide receiver/cornerback. Also a starter in basketball. Powerful hitter. Led team in kills and played pivotal role as Owls made state semifinals. Started playing volleyball as freshman in footsteps of older brother Jacob, now at UNH. Terrific student with 4.3 GPA, ranked 14th in class of 250. Participates in Project Hope. Member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and English Honor Society.
Jeff Draper
Windham Sr., OH
Team leader for state champion Jaguars in kills, improved dramatically in all-around skills. “He was the best player in the state of New Hampshire all year,” said coach Matt Bynon. “He led the team to the state championship.” Older brother Thomas was a middle hitter for the Jaguars, graduating four years ago. Plays in offseason for Mill City Volleyball. Headed to URI to major in pharmacy. Had one main goal for the year — “to win the state championship.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Edward Lai, Sr., Libero; Owen Chanthaboun, Jr., MH; Tim Ahn , Sr., DS
Central — Sean McCarthy, Sr., RSH
Gr. Lawrence — Eddy Herrera, Jr., OH; Adanel Diaz, Jr., MH; Adrian Suarez, Jr., Setter
Haverhill — Jackson DiFloures, Sr., Setter; Fionis Llupo, Jr., MH
Methuen — Mitchell Crowe, Sr., Libero; Andrew Lussier, Sr., Opp.; Chris Hyunh, Sr., OH
North Andover — Clay Urso, Sr., OH; Jacob Colon, Sr., Setter
Pinkerton — Wil Mills, Sr., OH; Dan Collins, Sr., MH
Salem — Kai Esker-Greenhalge, Sr., Setter
Timberlane — Devon Perelgut, Sr., RSH; Trevor Baggett, Sr., Libero
Windham — Jared Stivala, Sr., Opp.; Kyle Gschwend, Jr., Setter
BOYS VOLLEYBALL MVPs
2019: Roman Fabrizio, Salem; 2018: Sam Hovan, Timberlane; 2017: Devin Dean, Andover; 2016: Janci Soto, Lawrence; 2014-2015: Andy Henriquez, Lawrence; 2013: Anibal and Jeyson Henriquez, Lawrence; 2012: Zach Sindoni, Haverhill; 2011: Brett Pettis, Haverhill; 2009-10: Jason Kinney, Salem
