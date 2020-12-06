Haverhill’s Jada Burdier certainly capped a great career in style this fall.
A four-year starter and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and junior, Burdier was the clear leader for the unbeaten Hillies (11-0), who set a school record for consecutive victories.
Although only a 5-foot-4 outside hitter, Burdier is both tenacious and clever at the net, finishing the season with 144 kills, giving her 684 for her career. But she is also an excellent server and tremendous defensive player who had 157 digs for the year and 890 for her career.
Moreover, Burdier has always been a clutch player, turning in some of her best performances against archrival Lawrence, which did not play this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“She’s the best all-around female volleyball player I’ve witnessed,” said third-year coach Vincent Pettis, who has been involved with the program for a decade. “She has a competitive spirit and she can do it all.”
Burdier, whose mother Ada Colon-Burdier is an assistant coach and who has three sisters who play, is not only a star on the volleyball court, however. In the classroom, she sports a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 13th in a class of 478. She has also played basketball and softball for the Hillies.
But there is no question that despite her short stature for a dominating player up front, it’s volleyball in which she really stands out.
Rachel Holliday
Central Catholic Sr., Outside Hitter
Led 6-2 Raiders team in kills, service points (83) and aces (32). Extremely steady and dependable. Averaged seven kills on team with balanced attack. Captain and three-year starter. Played four years for Latitude 42 and was member of 2018 Bay State Games silver medalist team. Tremendous student with 4.5 GPA, taking four AP classes. Co-head of Passport Club at Central. Enjoys travel. Has applied to schools in England and McGill University in Montreal.
Shiloh Osmer
Haverhill Sr., Libero
Four-year starter and MVC All-Star as sophomore and junior. Had 178 digs in shortened season for unbeaten Hillies, 842 digs for career. “She was the backbone of our defense and a very resilient player,” said coach Vincent Pettis. Reliable server, had 28 aces. Dedicated player, played for EVO club team. Named after Civil War battle. Enjoys participating in strength and conditioning program. Strong student with 3.7 GPA. Wants to major in veterinary science.
KYA BURDIER
Haverhill Jr., Setter
Two-year starter for unbeaten Hillies. Finished season with 197 assists. Also had 47 kills as setter and 99 digs. Can play anywhere on court. “I would take her over any setter we faced this year,” said coach Vincent Pettis. “Her setting stats may be lessened because I have her attack on the front row.” Sister of MVP Jada Burdier. Mother, Ada Colon-Burdier, an assistant coach and former Lawrence great. Top sport may be basketball. Aggressive guard who drives to the basket.
SAM DRIEND
Methuen Soph., Outside Hitter
One of top young front-liners in region. Finished freshman season with 207 kills, compiled 137 this season — on pace to finish with over 300 with full schedule. Combines power with finesse at net. Passionate about sport, plays year-round. Versatile for outside hitter. Also a superb passer and defender, can play any position on court. “As a sophomore, she gained confidence and awareness, and she has not even come close to reaching her peak yet,” said coach Matt Twomey.
Emily SPINA
Methuen Sr., Libero
Anchor of strong Methuen defense. Compiled 236 digs as junior and had 184 this fall in shortened season. “She is by far one of the best defensive players in the league, and is constantly complimented by referees and opposing coaches,” said coach Matt Twomey. Also a superb passer, could be full-time setter. Captain. Brings energy and great awareness onto court. Member of the 2019 Bay State Games Northeast team that won the gold medal.
ELLA Koelb
Pinkerton Jr., Setter
Led Astros to 5-2 record in shortened season. Finished with 160 assists. Can play anywhere on court. Had 32 kills as setter. Strong server, delivered 83 points with 31 aces. Year-round player. Started with Latitude 42 team, now on Dynamo New Hampshire. Credits beach volleyball and grass tournament volleyball for steady improvement. Both parents played college volleyball. Auburn resident. Studied at home as freshman and sophomore with Virtual Learning Academy.
ARIELLE NYSTEN
Windham Sr., Middle Hitter
Captain led Jaguars to successful 7-3 season. Steady presence at the net, led team in kills. Also a strong server. Three-year starter. Added to net talent with all-around skills enhanced by playing beach volleyball and grass tournaments. “She did so much for us and she has great leadership skills,” said coach Jill Bartlett. Tremendous student with 4.1 GPA. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month for October. President of French Honor Society and Passport Club. Owns dual Canadian citizenship.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Abby Ledoux, Sr., MH
Central Catholic — Lily Golden, Sr., MH; Kayleigh Holland, Sr., Setter
Haverhill — Mia Ferrer-Valdez, Frosh., Opposite
Methuen — Erin Smith, Sr., Opposite; Haylee Berry, Sr. OH
North Andover — Madelyn Sweeney, Sr., OH; Kendall Dowdie, Sr., Opposite; Nadine Abdat, Soph., MH
Pelham — Maria Dagher, Sr., MH
Pinkerton — Reese Asselin, Sr., Libero; Lily Heywood, Jr., OH
Salem — Sydney Emerson, Sr., RS; Abby Mulroy, Sr., MH
Timberlane — Genevieve Harnois, Sr., Setter
Windham — Cassie Faria, Jr., OH; Ava Mayo, Jr., MH
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL MVPs
2019: Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton; 2018: Abigail Heredia, Lawrence; 2017: Abby Sullivan, Methuen; 2016: Lexi Sawyer, Windham; 2015: Jillian Boyle, No. Andover; 2013-14: Azita Bakhtyari, Andover; 2012: Elizabeth Wait, Andover; 2011: Alexis Michal, Central; 2010: Katie Schwarz, Londonderry; 2009: Carolyn Eddy, Central; 2008: Jadith Lorenzo, Lawrence; 2007: Meghan Thomann, Andover; 2006: Casey Stoodley, Salem; 2004-05: Samantha Kerivan, Andover; 2003: Ashley McLaughlin, Adover; 2002: Jess Cegarra, Timberlane; 2001: Karen Harrington, Salem; 1999-00: Robin Young, Andover; 1998: Janice Coppolino, Andover; 1997: Samika Hawkins, Lawrence; 1996: Marie Neibert, Salem; 1995: Kendra Welch, Methuen; 1994: Liz Bonfanti, No. Reading; 1993: Jeannie Tamayo, Lawrence; 1992: Kerri Camuso, Salem; 1991: Nathalee Black, Lawrence; 1990: Damarys Rosario, Lawrence; 1989: Shannon O’Donnell, No. Reading
