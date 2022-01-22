Senior setter-hitter Kya Burdier is a repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star who went out with a bang.
The 5-7 co-captain was Eastern Mass. All-Scholastic and MVC Division 2 MVP. Best of all, she led Haverhill to a brilliant 19-3 campaign, leading the Hillies all the way to the Division 1 state semifinals. This was on the heels of the 2020 unbeaten 11-0 COVID-shortened season.
Burdier's sister, Jada, was our MVP last fall and her younger sister is the youngest Eagle-Tribune All-Star this fall. Mom, Ada Colon-Burdier, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Lawrence High.
Coach Vincent Pettis said, "She wants the ball. It's a mindset I like."
This fall Kya recorded 188 kills, 185 digs, and 358 assists.
Burdier is also a basketball standout currently averaging 14.3 points a game. She is looking at Keene State for basketball or Nichols for both sports.
