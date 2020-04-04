WRESTLING
Tug Crozier Award
Bolduc takes Andover to next level
When Mike Bolduc took over the Andover High wrestling program five years ago, there was a consensus among local wrestling coaches in the know.
The feeling was that it wouldn’t be too long before the program rose to the upper level of the rugged Merrimack Valley Conference.
Well, five years later, that prophecy proved accurate, which is why Bolduc is our 2019-2020 Tug Crozier Coach of the Year.
By his third year, Andover was a respectable 13-8, it improved to 20-8 a year ago and this past year was a terrific 21-3 as the Warriors captured the MVC Division 2 title. He also helped guide 160-pound senior Elias Maita to the school’s first-ever sectional and Division 1 individual titles.
Building winners is nothing new for Bolduc. He formerly coached at Salem, N.H., for five years, leading the Blue Devils to two undefeated seasons and the 2003 New England title, an accomplishment he didn’t get to witness because he left the team, as a sergeant major in the army reserves, in mid-season to train units for the Afghanistan War.
A terrific motivator who knows the sport, Bolduc clearly knows how to coach. He was head girls soccer coach at Methuen High for three years at the turn of the century and recently resigned as Central boys soccer coach after five years with a 42-26-10 record.
While he can be as demanding as anyone, Bolduc also likes to make wrestling fun and he enjoys getting others involved. While he has confidence in his coaching abilities, he is lavish in praise for assistant Ken Najem and an active Boosters group that he states is “a class organization and do a great job.”
But, at the head is Bolduc, who turned a losing program into a highly respected winning one.
SKIING
Jerry Marchegiani Award
Marchegiani retains enthusiasm, success
This may be getting monotonous, but there is no getting around it. North Andover’s Jerry Marchegiani is our Ski Coach of the Year for the third time in four years.
In his 48th consecutive season as either the head man or an assistant for North Andover, Marchegiani doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and both his record and the enthusiasm of his skiers attest to that.
Despite a season-long injury to his best skier, he guided the Knights’ girls to 10 wins and second place in the North Shore League behind a deep Masconomet squad, and also led the boys to 10 wins and second place behind powerhouse St. John’s Prep.
Marchegiani likes to win as much as anyone, but he takes a keen interest in the lives of his skiers and is generous in his praise of opposing skiers. Moreover, he is the league correspondent and always helps coordinate and set up the races.
While he is gung-ho for North Andover, he is nearly as passionate about the sport in general. In fact, during the season he stated that he will probably keep coaching until he reaches 50 years on the slopes.
“Why not?” he said. “I still love it and I have the time and the energy to do it.”
This is the sixth time that the affable Marchegiani has received the award named after him. The others — prior to 2017 and 2018 — were 2002 (the first year of the award, 2006 and 2007).
His sons, four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ross, Alex, Justin and Matt, all were standouts for the Knights and loved the sport as well. None, however, have retained their passion like their father.
GYMNASTICS
Thibodeau guides Rangers to historic season
It was a historic season for the Methuen gymnastics team under second-year coach Stacy Thibodeau.
After the Rangers were 4-4 in Thibodeau’s first season, they improved to 6-2 this year and captured the MVC Division 2 crown. It was Methuen’s first league title since 1998.
But Thibodeau, who was an assistant for five years before taking over the program, not only led the Rangers to their best season in more than 20 years. She also increased participation, which may have helped create it. From 15 gymnasts her first year, there were 25 this year.
Thibodeau, who is our 2020 gymnastics Coach of the Year, has plenty of experience with gymnastics and has learned along the way. She started training as a 5-year-old, and three years later began competing. At 10, she joined Interstate Gymnastics and has been competing or coaching there ever since.
In high school, Thibodeau competed for Salem for four years, three of which resulted in state championships. She began coaching and judging in college.
As a coach, Thibodeau stresses — in addition to fundamentals — being positive and having a good team experience. “Because gymnastics is usually an individual sport, I really want them to focus on good sportsmanship and having fun,” she said.
Without a doubt, while crafting their historic season, the Rangers had plenty of fun this year.
WINTER SWIMMING
Scott coached record-breakers and state champions at Windham
Sheryl “Scotty” Scott knows that she has some tremendous swimmers to work with, and she made sure to get the most out of them this winter.
And for our Eagle-Tribune Winter Swimming Coach of the Year, it’ll be a season she won’t forget anytime soon.
The coach since Windham started its swimming program in 2011, Scott guided the boys team a second-place finish at the Division 2 state championship. The Jaguars, who scored 192 points and were led by three state title winners, trailed only Oyster River (205). Jack Armstrong won the diving, then teamed with Jeremy Bartley, Miles Swank and Miller Swank to win both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.
Then, of course, you have Alexis Martino, the sophomore who was named our Tribune MVP after breaking two state records in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM. Her performance helped the Jaguars take a solid seventh as a team.
Besides Martino being named our MVP, Armstrong and Bartley were both named Tribune All-Stars.
“It’s a pleasure to watch her swim,” said Scott. “We have some tremendous athletes.”
It was the second straight runner-up finish for the Windham boys, which hadn’t finished inside the top-two at states ever.
But with Scott at the helm, the Jaguars are certainly a team to watch in New Hampshire in the coming years.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bob and Dick Licare Award
Wane makes Haverhill contender again
Heading into this winter, Haverhill boys basketball hadn’t gone to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons since 2004-2005. In fact, before last winter, the Hillies hadn’t gone to the postseason at all since 2012-2013.
Under fourth-year head coach Souleymane Wane, Haverhill has now accomplished both.
After leading the Hillies to their best record (14-7) since 2004-05, Wane becomes the first Eagle-Tribune boys basketball Coach of the Year from Haverhill since the award was established in 2002.
“Coach Wane has been nothing but an amazing mentor for us,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star Hillie guard Elijah Haas. “Since my freshman year, he has encouraged the team and myself to do better and be Haverhill’s ‘Next big thing.’ Every award is well deserved.”
The 44-year-old Wane, a French teacher at Haverhill High, has an impressive background. A native of the Senegal, Wane played basketball for University of Connecticut (1997-2001) under Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun. He was a key reserve on UConn’s 1999 national championship team.
After playing professionally overseas, Wane became an assistant coach at Haverhill under Mike Trovato from 2008-11, then for two seasons at UMass Lowell (2011-13), before returning to the Hillies.
Wane was hired as Haverhill’s head coach in 2016, and in four seasons has a 40-42 record, 25-16 in the last two seasons.
“Coach has taught us grit and a passion to play basketball,” said guard Jeremyah Phillips. “He has made us want to win not just for ourselves, but for Haverhill, knowing (the school) hadn’t gone very far in a long time. He’s a great, understanding guy with a great knowledge of basketball.”
HOCKEY
Kane leads HPNA to record year
When Hannah Keating joined the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls hockey team as a freshman, she knew nothing would come easy for head coach Gary Kane.
“Coach Kane has pushed me to my limit since the second I stepped onto the ice for HPNA,” said the senior. “He would spend so much extra time with me working on my skill and improving my game every day. But he hasn’t just made me a better hockey player. He has helped me through a lot over the last four year, and helped me grow as a person.”
That hard work has paid off in a major way, not just for Eagle-Tribune All-Star Keating, but for the entire team.
This winter, HPNA raced to a program-best 18-1-2 record and its first MVC/DCL title in program history, earning Kane Eagle-Tribune hockey Coach of the Year.
Kane, a chiropractor, has been HPNA’s coach since the team kicked off varsity play in 2013-14. In seven seasons, he’s led the team to a 78-41-23 record. This winter — a year after going 6-11-2 and missing the tournament — his squad earned the first victory over 2019 Division 1 state champion Methuen Tewksbury in program history, snapping a 13-game (0-10-3) winless streak to the Red Rangers.
One of Kane’s greatest contributions to the programs are his daughters, 2016 Eagle-Tribune MVP Michaela Kane and 2019 Eagle-Tribune MVP Eliana Kane.
“My dad is my harshest critic, but he’s always the first one to congratulate me,” said Eliana. “Having your dad as a coach can be really difficult, but we have such a strong relationship. I’m going to miss those moments when I get off a shift and ask him what I did wrong, and he tells me exactly what I need to know. I am so proud we were able to do this together.
BOYS TRACK
Larry Klimas Award
Lawrence coaches bleed Blue and White
Lawrence High co-coaches Luis Cruz and Jonathan Speing (pronounced Spang) both consider it a dream job.
Both are former LHS athletes and work in the school system. When Bill Meuse stepped down to devote more time to his family (they welcomed a second child), Cruz and Speing were elated to become the new head coaches.
They guided Lawrence to great postseason success: sixth place at Division 1 States and also sixth at All-States.
“I always wanted to coach. I always wanted to give back,” said Cruz, 26, a standout distance runner at Lawrence and Merrimack College.
He’s an assistant to Meuse in the spring and has been the head cross country coach the last two years. Cruz, who won Lawrence’s Senior Scholar-Athlete Award in 2011, has a master’s from Boston University. He’s a math teacher at Lawrence’s Frost Middle School.
Speing ran track and played football at Lawrence (Class of 2005). He graduated from Worcester State and teaches Spanish at LHS. He’s been on the track staff since 2011.
He’s married to Silvia (Duverge) and they have two sons Harrison, 5; Jackson, 4; and a daughter, Kennedy, who’ll turn 2 in a couple weeks.
“Lawrence High has always been a part of me,” said Speing.
GIRLS TRACK
Trying season, but a championship season
Rick DelleChiaie won’t soon forget this winter season. He guided the Scarlet Knights to championships at the Division 2 State Relays and the MVC Meet, and had three of his girls place at New Englands.
It wasn’t easy.
He explained, “It was a very emotional season. My mom (Amy) died in January. I wasn’t with the team for a week. I asked the captains to assume control and lead the team.”
He had six captains who did just that: Sarah Lavery, Emma Martin, Katie Sullivan, Emma Gordon, Emily Grant and Anna Rozzi.
Soon after his return, the Knights won the Division 2 State Relays.
The North Andover grad (NAHS ‘83) said, “They kind of dedicated it to me. It was very nice.”
An English teacher at his alma mater for 25 years, DelleChaiae first started coaching at the school when he was still a student at UMass Lowell.
“I was there Year 1,” he said. “It was 1987 or 1988 (the school’s first year of indoor track).”
A lot has changed. Numbers have soared ... number of athletes and number of coaches.
“We had a pretty large group ... a total of 245 boys and girls. Back then (late ‘80s), I coached with Jack Kelley. We had 40 boys and girls total.”
Now they also have 11 coaches, including some of the tops in the area.
“Everybody gets some direct coaching,” said the former Knight distance runner. “The numbers don’t go down. We don’t have that 50 percent attrition.”
Having a coach like DelleChiaie is a big reason. This is the ninth time overall (cross country, indoor, outdoor) he’s been an Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mimi Hyde-Kevin Woelfel Award
No ‘Co’ needed for Hibino and his Warriors
When it mattered most, all Alan Hibino and the Andover girls basketball team knew how to do was win.
It didn’t matter what seed his team was, who they were playing, or where they were playing: The Warriors just won.
And sure, Andover (19-6) didn’t get to play its Division 1 state title game against Franklin due to the health crisis. But that doesn’t mean there should be any asterisks next to what the co-state-champions were able to accomplish this winter.
“What an amazing season and magical postseason run,” said Hibino, our 2019-20 Mimi Hyde-Kevin Woelfel Award winner, given to the top girls basketball coach in the area. “We would’ve loved to play that last game, but we are state champions! No “co” needed in my book.”
The Warriors’ postseason run, capped by a state semifinal victory over Bridgewater-Raynham at the TD Garden, was well-documented. And after each surprise victory, the ever-humble Hibino, a math teacher at the high school, was quick to heap praise on his players.
But Hibino and his staff (Connor Arnold, Kerry Cashman, Kerri O’Dea and Eddie Abbott) deserve a tip of the cap.
Andover dared Central Catholic to shoot from deep in its North quarterfinal upset while playing aggressively on offense. The Raiders were cold in the first half, and the Warriors built an 11-point halftime lead they wouldn’t give up. Hibino then went to a triangle-and-two defense against star guards Sophia Vital and Kizziah Ruff in the North finals, and dared the rest of Cambridge’s roster to beat them.
They couldn’t.
Then factor in the poise. Through all of the big moments, signature wins and emotional highs, Hibino was able to keep his team solely focused on the next opponent.
And with junior Tatum Shaw, sophomore Morgan Shirley and freshmen Anna Foley, Amelia Hanscom and Marissa Kobelski all set to return, Hibino is going to have plenty of talent to work with for a repeat run.
