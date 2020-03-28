Breaking a state record is enough to make any high school swimmer’s entire career.
Windham’s Alexis Martino, our 2020 Eagle-Tribune Winter Swimming MVP, broke two in one day at last month’s Division 2 state championship.
And only just a sophomore, Martino, already a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
“She’s an incredibly talented swimmer,” said coach Sheryl Scott. “She’s just always ready to go and never cracks under pressure. She’s a pleasure to be around and watch swim.”
Martino’s fantastic day at D2 States helped the Jaguars take seventh overall. She started by breaking the state record in the 100 butterfly in 56.00 flat, beating the old mark set by Timberlane’s Taylor Hogan in 2017 (56.89). She then broke the state record in the 200 IM in 2:03.32, beating the old time of 2:03.71 set in 2014.
And for a finisher, Martino swam a leg on the third-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:45.39).
It was a day that she won’t forget.
But anyone paying attention would have seen it coming.
Martino won the 200 IM state championship last year as a freshman (2:08.05), and has already had tremendous success swimming for her Phoenix club team. She and her teammates are the New England record holders in the girls 15-18 400 freestyle relay (3:22.44), and also the national record holders in the girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay (1:47.25).
And besides dominating in the pool, Martino boasts a 4.15 GPA and is a member of SALT.
She is also the first ever Eagle-Tribune Winter Swimming MVP from Windham High.
WINTER SWIMMING MVPs
2020: Alexis Martino, Windham; 2019: Jack Warden, Phillips/Bradford; 2018: Zach Grover, Andover; 2017: Taylor Hogan, Timberlane; 2016: Drew Carbone, Central; 2015: Allyson Ty, Phillips/No. Andover; 2014: Danielle Liu, Phillips/Andover; 2013: David Kitchen, Central; 2010-12: Jun Oh, Phillips/No. Andover;
2006-09: Nick D’Innocenzo, Andover; 2005: Steve Miller, Salem; 2004: Sean Geary, Andover; 2002-03: Brian Fiske, Phillips/Andover; 1999: Kevin Riley, Central; 1998: Kerryn O’Connor, Phillips/Andover; 1997: Kevin Riley, Central;
1996: Katie Kelleher, No. Reading; 1994-95: David Green, No. Andover; 1993: Sean Goggin, Haverhill; 1992: Brian Mayberry, Andover; 1991: Matt Liberty, Andover; also 1981: Drew Donovan, No. Andover
Kenneth Siu
Andover, Senior
Two-time All-MVC. Four-year varsity swimmer. Performed his best in biggest spots. In the 100 backstroke, took second at MVCs (1:01.30), fifth at North Sectionals (1:00.32) and fourth at D1 states (59.37), improving his time each week. Also competed in the 200 freestyle, where he took second at MVCs (1:51.17), 13th at Sectionals (1:50.93) and 15th at States (1:50.85). MVC All-Star as a sophomore.
Henry Campbell
Andover, Freshman
All-MVC. Burst onto scene with stellar rookie campaign. Started postseason at MVCs by taking first in the 500 freestyle (5:02.98) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.41). Improved at North Sectional, where he took sixth in the 500 in 4:58.31. Capped season with an eighth-place finish in the 500 at Division 1 states, swimming a season-best 4:56.58. Also swam on 400 freestyle relay.
Daniel McLaughlin
Haverhill, Sophomore
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time All-MVC. Impressive third-place finish at Division 1 states in the 100 backstroke (53.82) and eighth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (21.82). Finished seventh in the 100 freestyle (48.76) at North Sectional a week prior. Won both the 50 free (22.30) and 100 backstroke (57.81) at MVC Championship. “Dan is a leader, not only with his athleticism but also his enthusiasm,” said coach George Nigro.
Graeleigh Jones
Phillips, Junior
Three-year starter from North Andover. Swam a 1:05.37 to smash school record in the 100 breaststroke (previous record 1:08.96) at Eastern Championship to take third. Helped Phillips (5-1) take fourth at Eastern Championship and third at New England’s. Followed at New England’s with a third in the breaststroke (1:05.50) and an eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.12). Also swam a leg on the third-place 200 medley relay team (1:47.89).
Jack Armstrong
Windham, Senior
NH Division 2 state diving champion (350.10). Also swam on winning 200 freestyle relay (1:35.70) and 400 freestyle relay (3:32.88) teams to help Jaguars finish second as a team at D2 state championship. “Jack does so much for the team and he has a great attitude about it,” said coach Sheryl Scott. Committed to Hartwick (N.Y.) College, where he’ll study Nursing. On the Windham Bass Fishing Team. Works at Castleton, the family business.
Jeremy Bartley
Windham, Senior
Captain. Helped Jaguars take second as a team at D2 state championship. Took fourth at states in the 100 freestyle (52.59) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (23.75). Also swam on first place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams (splits of 22.93 and 51.44, respectively). Starting midfielder in soccer. Also plays volleyball. Originally from Rouse Hill, Australia. Swam eight years in Malaysia before coming to US.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Adam Medjamia, Sr.; Dennis Tang, Sr.; Patrick Currie, Jr.; William Qian, Jr.;
Central Catholic — Myles Mwathe, Sr.; Andrew Kelley, Soph.
Greater Lawrence — Robert Abreu, Jr.
Haverhill — Casey Connors, Frosh.
North Andover — Nicholas Ferrucci, Jr.; Harrison Rupp, Frosh.
Pelham — Will Kane, Sr.
Phillips — Yubo Jin, Jr., Andover; Veronika Kisova, Frosh., North Andover;
Pinkerton — John Gavin Divelbiss, Sr.; William Poole, Sr.; Maya Hedstrom, Sr.
Salem — Rutherford Atkins, Frosh.
Timberlane — Riley Militello, Jr.; Grace Brennan, Soph.
Windham — Miles Swank, Sr.; Carolyn Hoadley, Sr.
