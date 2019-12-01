NORTH ANDOVER — Holy Cross scored just 1:49 into the game, and held strong to beat the Merrimack College women’s hockey team 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Lawler Rink to complete the season sweep of the Warriors.
Holy Cross struck early, thanks to Emma Lange’s first college goal, and earned its first Hockey East season sweep in program history.
The Warriors had five power plays, including a minute-and-a-half of 5-on-3. But the Holy Cross defense killed off all five penalties.
Lea-Kristine Demers excelled with 28 saves in the losing effort for Merrimack. Jada Brenon earned her first collegiate shutout, stopping 30 shots.
After Merrimack outshot the Crusaders 12-6 in the first period, Holy Cross held the 23-18 advantage the rest of the way. Merrimack outshot Holy Cross by at least ten in each of their previous two meetings, but the Warriors held just a 30-29 edge on Sunday.
Megan Fergusson won 18 of 21 faceoffs for Merrimack, while Mikyla Grant-Mentis had a team-high seven shots on goal.
The Warriors will next host the University of New Hampshire for the first of a home-and-home series on Dec. 6 (6 p.m.) at Lawler Rink. The two teams will then play at UNH’s Whittemore Center on Dec. 7 (3 p.m.)
