LAWRENCE — If you were 27 seconds late to Monday’s Division 1 North first round game between Central Catholic and Haverhill, you missed the game-winning goal.
Central started with the opening touch, and as fans were still packing along the fence to the school’s upper field, Adrianna Niles unleashed a rocket that bounced off the outstretched goalie’s hands and rolled into the back of the net.
“Our goal was to score within the first 5-10 minutes, which would put a lot of pressure on their backs,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “So, we scored a lot quicker than I anticipated! But it was a good start for us.”
Niles got Central rolling early, and the team didn’t look back in a convincing 3-0 win over Haverhill. The MVC rivals split their two regular-season matchups, with the Hillies taking the latest game, 1-0, a few weeks ago. But, Monday night, Central had the last laugh.
The No. 6 Raiders (11-4-3) will now travel to No. 3 Brookline for the North quarters on Thursday (6 p.m.).
“We are so excited,” said junior Sydney Wnek. “We played (Haverhill) recently and they beat us, so we wanted it so much. So we came out wicked hard, and now we’re getting ready for the next game.”
Haverhill (9-8-1) could never recover from the early knockout punch.
The Raiders swarmed Haverhill goalie Felicya DeCicco (13 saves) in the first half, and eventually broke through again when Niles dished off a nice feed to a waiting Wnek, who had a wide-open side of the net. The high-scoring junior easily buried her 12th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at the break.
After the first 40 minutes of play, Central had an 8-1 advantage in shots-on-goal.
“I think we just wanted it more than them,” said Wnek, a Haverhill resident who was equally excited that she scored against her hometown team. “We came out as hard as we could. We wanted to play our hardest.”
Haverhill’s Elena Albano, Meggie Dellea and Delani Dorsey tried to spark the offense in the second half, but it was more of the same. Central’s defense just wasn’t allowing much room to operate in front of goalie Kat DeSimone (3 saves).
“Hannah (Watson), our center back, she’s played midfield all her life,” said Grange. “This is her first year on varsity, and she’s just stepped in to the center back role like she’s been there all her life. And then we have veterans in Lizzie (Dankert) and Kaleigh (Lane) who just know the game really well, and they’ve been playing excellent.”
With under five minutes left, Victoria Moda added a goal to put the game well out of reach.
Tara Thompson, Brianna Harrington and Emma Eramo played hard defensively for Haverhill, which deserves credit for the way it even put itself in the playoff picture. The Hillies were a 4-6 team at one point, but finished the regular season 5-1-1 to storm back and qualify. And that stretch included wins over Central and Tewksbury, and also a tie against North Andover.
But Monday night, Central played too complete of a game.
“We need to keep playing like we did tonight,” said Wnek. “This was one of our better performances of the year. I think we all worked together and played our best. The bench was excited, it was just like everyone was excited to play.”
Central Catholic 3, Haverhill 0
Division 1 North First Round
Goals: Adrianna Niles, Sydney Wnek, Victoria Moda
Assists: Niles, Adrianna Niles, Faith Lee
Saves: CC — Kat DeSimone 3; H — Felicya DeCicco 13
Haverhill (9-8-1): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (11-4-3): 2 1 — 3
