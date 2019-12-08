Early start by UNH dooms Merrimack men's hockey

DURHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire scored three times in the first seven minutes of the game and survived a second-period push from the Merrimack men’s hockey team to beat the Warriors, 5-2, on Sunday night at the Whittemore Center.
Angus Crookshank, Chase Stevenson and Charlie Kelleher scored on three of the game’s first six shots, sending Merrimack starter Jere Huhtamaa to the bench after 9:05.
“We didn’t compete well,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “They were the more desperate team than we were and it was clear from the very beginning of the game. Disappointing game by us all around.”
Merrimack sophomore forward Jordan Seyfert put Merrimack on the board at the 12:41 mark of the period, which sent the game to the first intermission with the Wildcats leading, 3-1. Seyfert finished a beautiful one-timer on a saucer pass from sophomore winger Chase Gresock.
The Warriors controlled the first half of the second period, outshooting the Wildcats 6-3 and cutting the deficit to 3-2 when freshman Regan Kimens scored his second goal of the season in transition from the right circle.
After Kimens’ goal, UNH outshot Merrimack 11-2 the rest of the second period and the Wildcats had an 18-5 shot advantage over the game’s final 30 minutes, limiting the Warriors to just three shots in the third period.
“This game here, I’m not sure we showed up to play the game,” Borek said. “We’ve made some positive steps as a young team, but today was not one of them.”
Merrimack came from behind to beat the Wildcats in the third period on Saturday night, wiping out a 2-1 UNH lead for a 4-2 victory after a pair of power-play goals and an empty-netter.
“We played a lot faster and got over lines (on Saturday),” Borek said, comparing the two games. “Tonight, we would pass it back when they put pressure on us. We gave them space and forechecking opportunities and (Saturday) night we played calm and composed. Tonight we gave away opportunities.
“They came right after us. (Saturday) night they got the lead and I think they sat back and let us back into the game. Tonight they had their foot on the gas the whole night.”
NOTES
Gresock led the Warriors with five shots and he extended his point streak to three games. ... Declan Carlile blocked a team-high four shots. ... Tyler Irvine was Merrimack’s only positive player on the faceoff dot, going 11-10 on the night.
NEXT
The Warriors travel to Schenectady, N.Y. on Friday night to face Union. The Dutchmen are 4-12-0 this season; they’re coming off a split weekend where they beat Brown (5-1) and fell to Yale (2-0). Union has won the last three meetings between the programs, with the last matchup coming in 2016; Merrimack’s last win in the series was in 2012.
New Hampshire 5, Merrimack 2
at Whittemore Center
Merrimack (4-10-2): 1-1-0—2
New Hampshire (8-7-1): 3-0-2—5
First Period: 1. UNH Angus Crookshank 8 (Liam Blackburn, Charlie Kelleher), 0:46 (ev); 2. UNH Chase Stevenson 3 (Kohei Sato, Patrick Grasso), 1:23 (ev); 3. UNH Charle Kelleher 5 (Liam Blackburn), 7:27 (ev); 4. MC Jordan Seyfert 3 (Chase Gresock, Zach Uens), 12:41 (ev).
Second Period: 5. MC Regan Kimens 2 (Liam Walsh, Tyler Irvine), 9:54 (ev).
Third Period: 6. UNH Ryan Verrier 2 (Patrick Grasso, Kohei Sato), 9:03 (ev); 7. UNH Eric MacAdams 2 (Eric Esposito), 15:34 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 7-8-3—18; New Hampshire 10-14-7—31
Saves: MC Huhtamaa (9:05) 3-x-x—3; MC Kobryn (50:55) 4-14-5—23; UNH Taylor (60:00) 6-7-3—16
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 2; New Hampshire 0 for 2
