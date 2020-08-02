There is an open debate about whether Drew Eason’s best sport, when he begins his high school career at Methuen High this fall, will be football or basketball.
A good argument could be made for both. As a quarterback, Eason threw 27 TD passes in 21 games and led the Salem Rams to two state championships over the last two years. As a basketball player, the athletic 6-footer has been a standout on the Methuen travel team the last four years.
Brian Bettano, a former Methuen hoop standout and a 1997 graduate, who has been Eason’s travel coach, can’t say for sure. But he is certain about one thing.
“No matter what he does, Drew will do it 100% and work hard at it,” said Bettano.
Eason is definitely working hard this summer, working out at least twice a day. He has a personal trainer for football, does speed and agility workouts as well as a lot of strength training and takes hundreds of shots in basketball.
The hard work should pay off in both sports.
“He’s got a lot of talent and will be in the mix for the starting (quarterback) job,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan.
As for basketball, Bettano believes Eason can have an immediate impact and possibly start from the get-go.
“Physically, he’s a strong kid and he’ll have no problem competing with older kids,” said Bettano. “He’s a good scorer. He’s strong taking the ball to the basket and he’s a solid shooter. His shot has come a long way over the last two years
“He’s definitely very talented. He can take basketball as far as he wants as long as he keeps working at it and I think he will.”
For his part, of the two sports, Eason says he has a slight preference for basketball. But he wants to make his presence felt in both sports even if he does not have an immediate major impact on either.
“My goal is to play with the upperclassmen in basketball and show I belong and, in football, to prove myself and get to the starting spot as soon as I can,” he said.
Based to his work ethic and his background, that certainly seems attainable.
His father, P.J. Eason, was a running back years ago for powerful Everett High and the athletic genes seem to have been passed on not only to him but to younger brother Shane, a running back who played on Methuen’s talented seventh grade Pop Warner team last year.
