Eddy steps up
With star guard Taina Mair out with an ankle injury, Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy stepped up in a big way with a season-high 15 points to lead Brooks to a 63-31 win over Middlesex. North Andover’s Brooke Cordes also added 15 points for Brooks, which is thankfully expecting Mair back for its game against BB&N on Wednesday.
Last-second stunner
With three seconds left in regulation, Andrew Perry scored a goal to bring North Andover to a 3-3 tie with Concord-Carlisle. Under the new format, the game technically ends in a tie, but Jimmy Boyle scored in overtime for the Knights (7-2-1).
Great Scott!
Colby Scott recorded a hat trick to lead the Methuen boys hockey team to a 6-4 win over Newton South. James Trussell had 30 saves for the Rangers (4-4), who snapped a four-game skid with the win.
An Angel on the court
It was a career day for Angel Herrera, who dropped 24 points with six 3s to lead Lawrence to a 76-57 win over Charlestown. Gabriel Zorrilla scored 12 points and added 15 rebounds and 5 blocks.
First win
Megan Malolepszy, Maddy Guy and Carmella Hillner each scored to lead the Central Catholic girls hockey team to its first win of the season, 3-1 over Cambridge.
Wallace wins one
There was one local winner at the WinterTrack League Meet at Phillips Exeter on Saturday, and that was Windham’s JP Wallace in the 600 (1:30.22). He helped the Jaguars take fourth out of 11 scoring teams with 32 points.
Season-high
Angelina Yacubacci scored a season-high 22 points to lead Pentucket to a hard-fought 57-50 win over Notre Dame of Hingham.
