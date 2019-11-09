NORTH ANDOVER — The top-seeded North Andover boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Concord-Carlisle in the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
The hosts trailed 1-0 at halftime, but tied the game up with 13 minutes left on a goal from Lucas Sciaudone. But with six minutes left, No. 9 Concord-Carlisle (10-3-5) scored the game-winning goal then added insurance with less than five minutes remaining.
The Knights end their fine season 14-3-2.
Raiders bounced
LAWRENCE — The No. 12 Central Catholic boys soccer team got off to a slow start and trailed 1-0 at halftime to No. 13 Wakefield, but tied the game up early in the second on a goal from Bobby Bakhtiari.
Wakefield, however, took the lead thanks to a corner kick, and added insurance with a minute left to beat the Raiders, 3-1, in the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
“We just got off to a slow start,” said Central coach Mike Bolduc. “The first goal was off a weird deflection, so that kind of threw us off a bit.”
The Raiders end their season 11-9-0.
“The kids played really hard the past couple of games,” said Bolduc. “I feel bad for the seniors. ... Nobody wanted it more than them.”
Concord-Carlisle 3, North Andover 1
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Lucas Sciaudone
Saves: Tyler Bussell 6
Concord-Carlisle (10-3-5): 1 2 — 3
North Andover (14-3-2): 0 1 — 1
Wakefield 3, Central Catholic 1
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Bobby Bakhtiari
Saves: James Sorenson 8
Wakefield (10-6-4): 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic (11-9-0): 0 1 — 1
