WRENTHAM — Haverhill High freshman Finleigh Simonds (Division 1, 19:13.12) and Pentucket sophomore Phoebe Rubio (Division 5, 19:09.31) were divisional runner-ups at the Eastern Mass. cross country championships.
At the 5K Wrentham Developmental Center course, Simonds continued to build her impressive resume.
She came in behind only Newton South star Lucy Jenks, who beat her by a minute.
Another stellar performance was by North Andover’s Courtney Dalke, who was fifth in Division 2 in 19:10.93.
The top area girls team was Pentucket in fifth. The Sachems also got strong performances from Audrey Conover (8th), Ella Edic (21st) and Phoebe’s twin sister Ella Rubio (38th).
The day’s fastest overall time was by Weston sophomore phenom Carmel Fitzgibbon in an eye-popping 17:36.38. Fitzgibbon is a transfer from Phillips Andover.
Central Catholic (5th, Division 2) and Pentucket (5th, Division 5) were the top boys teams.
Peter Lopata (7th, 16:44.35) paced the Sachems while Central’s Matt Giannasca (13th, 16:21.35) and James Pothier (22nd, 16:28.57) ran well.
Methuen’s Xavier Metivier was the fastest area boy, taking 18th in Division 1 in 16:23.88.
The top boys and girls runners will square off in the Division 1 and Division 2 State Meets next Saturday at the Gardner Golf Course.
Boys EMass. Championships
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
DIVISION 1
TEAM SCORES (24 teams): 1. St. John’s Prep 61, 12. Methuen 353, 21, Andover 540, 22. Haverhill 605
Winner/area runners (165 runners): 1. Tyler Brogan (Franklin) 15:54.91, 18. Xavier Metivier (Meth) 16:23.88; 38. Freddy Coleman (Meth) 16:44.89; 67. Jack Sipley (And) 17:09.88; 81. Mitchell Crowe (Meth) 17:22.21; 89. Collin Daugherty (Hav) 17:28.55; 90. Will Shahbazian (And) 17:29.26; 96. Jason Dibble (Meth) 17:32.85; 105. Ben Craven (Hav) 17:46.96
DIVISION 2
TEAM SCORES (24 teams): 1. Concord-Carlisle 59, 5. Central Catholic 238, 12. North Andover 301
Winner/area runners (168 runners): 1. Mike Griffin (King Philip) 15:34.80; 13. Matt Giannasca (CC) 16:21.35; 22. James Pothier (CC) 16:28.57; 25. Jack Bicksler (NA) 16:31.51; 44. Cormac Crippen (CC) 17:04.07; 48. Jett Stad (NA) 17:08.87; 60. Luke Ryan (CC) 17:22.03; 72. Lenny Veguilla (NA) 17:27.73; 74. Segev Moritz (NA) 17:30.87; 82. Chris Brady (NA) 17:40.27
DIVISION 3
TEAM SCORES (27 teams): 1. Milton 82; 23. Greater Lawrence 678, 26. Whittier 758
Winner/area runners (188 runners): 1. Bobby Carew (Milton) 15:55.23; 98. Jack Venturi (Whit) 18:06.28; 101. Marcos Oliveri (GL) 18:09.42; 106. Owen Carlton (GL) 18:13.14
DIVISION 4
TEAM SCORES (26 teams): 1. Newburyport
Winner/area runners (177 runners): 1. John Lucey (Newburyport) 15:56.96; no local runners
DIVISION 5
TEAM SCORES (23 teams): 1. Martha’s Vineyard 74; 5. Pentucket 174
Winner/area runners (154 runners): 1. Sean Kay (Arlington Catholic) 15:49.44; 7. Peter Lopata (Pent) 16:44.35; 24. Keegan Comeau (Pent) 17:16.22; 29. Cory Foster (Pent) 17:30.50; 35. Colin Costa (Pent) 17:39.88, 79. David Gangemi (Pent) 18:53.33
DIVISION 6
TEAM SCORES (26 teams): 1. Cohasset 104, 24. PMA 628 Winner/area runners (183 runners): 1. Taban Manyok (St. Mary-Lynn) 16:27.72; 55. Manny Reynoso (PMA) 19:03.16; 129. Marco Rizza (PMA) 20:45.31
Girls EMass. Championships
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
DIVISION 1
TEAM SCORES (21 teams): 1. Lexington 89, 8. Haverhill 257, 13. Andover 309, 17. Methuen 426
Winner/area runners (151 runners): 1. Lucy Jenks (Newton South) 18:13.96; 2. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 19:13.12; 12. Molly Kiley (And) 19:43.77; 33. Brynne LeCours (Hav) 20:31.14; 44. Miana Caraballo (Meth) 20:43.64; 46. Leila Boudries (And) 20:45.97; 62. Ariann LeCours (Hav) 21:09.26; 69. Kayla DiBenedetto (And) 21:21.37; 72. Juliet Sellers (And) 21:31.56; 77. Ivy Ackerman (And) 21:44.68; 85. Emily Charest (Meth) 21:44.68
DIVISION 2
TEAM SCORES (19 teams): 1. Concord-Carlisle 58, 7. North Andover 174, 17. Central Catholic 447
Winner/area runners (141 runners): 1. Emma Kerimo (Concord-Carlisle) 18:40.82; 5. Courtney Dalke (NA) 19:10.93; 31. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 20:07.62, 32. Abby Mastromonaco (NA) 20:08.44; 35. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 20:10.12; 44. Hannah Martin (NA) 20:25.66; 65. Lauren O’Connell (NA) 20:53.65; 90. Kaitlin Hastings (NA) 21:41.70
DIVISION 3
TEAM SCORES (22 teams): 1. Milton 68
Winner/area runners (163 runners): 1. Olivia Jones (Hopkinton) 18:36.79; no local runners
DIVISION 4
TEAM SCORES (22 teams): 1. Newburyport 76
Winner/area runners (158 runners): 1. Isa Pietrasiewicz (Norton) 18:55.49; no local runners
DIVISION 5
TEAM SCORES (23 teams): 1. Triton 59, 5. Pentucket 156
Winner/area runners (156 runners): 1. Carmel Fitzgibbon (Weston) 17:36.38; 2. Phoebe Rubio (Pent) 19:09.31, 8. Audrey Conover (Pent) 19:59.49, 21. Ella Edic (Pent) 20:40.92; 38. Ella Rubio (Pent) 21:17.10; 90. Livia Cole (Pent) 22:46.60
DIVISION 6
TEAM SCORES (17 teams): 1. West Bridgewater 71
Winner/area runners (135 runners): 1. Ava Mahoney (Bishop Fenwick) 19:38.01; 44. Elina Latino (PMA) 22:54.62
