NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89 on Saturday night.
Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0 and got off to a good start in turning around its road woes after finishing with a 12-26 road record last season.
New coach Doc Rivers earned his 945th victory, moving ahead of Bill Fitch into sole possession of 10th place on the career list.
Magic wins again
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Orlando Magic beat Washington 130-120 on Saturday night, overcoming another triple-double by Russell Westbrook in his home debut for the Wizards.
Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assistst to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his team’s first two games. Magic Johnson (twice), Jerry Lucas, and Oscar Robertson previously accomplished the feat. Westbrook is the first player to do it with a new team after being acquired from Houston in the off-season for John Wall.
Terrence Ross scored 25 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz added 21 points to help the Magic win its second straight to start the season.
Rozier: miss at buzzer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a jumper just inside the 3-point line with under two seconds left as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Charlotte Hornets, 109-107, Saturday night at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte guard Terry Rozier (19 points) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Hornets fell to 0-2. Forward Miles Bridges (14 points and six rebounds) led a frantic comeback that made up what had been a 13-point OKC lead in the fourth quarter.
Sexton paces Cavs
DETROIT (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 32 points and three of his teammates had at least 21 points, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 128-119 in two overtimes Saturday night.
The Cavs took advantage of Detroit wasting opportunities to win in regulation and the first overtime, improving to 2-0 and dropping the Pistons to 0-2.
Cleveland center Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Darius Garland added 21 points and 12 assists, and Cedi Osman had 22 points. Kevin Love, who scored 15 points, returned after missing the opener with a calf injury and JaVale McGee had 11 points off the bench for the Cavs.
Jerami Grant had 14 of his 28 points in the third quarter, when the Pistons took control before blowing it, and Blake Griffin finished with 26 points. Detroit’s Derrick Rose had 13 points, missing 11 of 15 shots, and had some costly turnovers.
