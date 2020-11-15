Back in the summer, Pentucket freshman Kaylie Dalgar had a dilemma.
Should she go out for soccer or cross country?
Dalgar has played soccer most of her life with considerable success. She had run cross country, meanwhile, only in the seventh grade, winning several meets before missing her eighth grade season with a broken wrist.
“It was a huge decision, but we encouraged her to go out for cross country,” said Dalgar’s mother, Allyson. “We had her do it in seventh grade just to stay busy, but we were surprised how good she was. She won her first meet, then she won her second meet ... we didn’t expect it, but we could see she had some talent.”
Still, Dalgar enjoyed soccer and wasn’t convinced until late in the summer.
“I went to a soccer camp and then I decided at the end of camp,” said Dalgar. “I just thought I was better at cross country.”
It was a wise decision for Dalgar and a tremendous one for head coach Todd Rulin and his Sachems, who — paced by standout Phoebe Rubio — returned a strong nucleus from last year’s squad, which had a 5-1 dual meet record and was third in the Cape Ann League and eighth at the Division 2 All-State meet.
Dalgar quickly became a missing link for the Sachems, providing a strong No. 2 to Rubio in the first two meets and then placing first in the next two meets. Pentucket won all four meets, the closest being 21-39 over perennial girls power Hamilton-Wenham.
Although there was no Cape Ann League meet or team officially crowned, there is no question that Pentucket was the best team, having beaten the three other strong teams in Hamilton-Wenham, Newburyport and Triton.
“This is absolutely the best team we’ve had and if we had a state championship, we’d be right there,” said Ruland. “We had four good runners back (Phoebe Rubio, Ella Edic, Audrey Conover and Emily Rubio) and then adding Kaylie was just what we needed.
“What she (Dalgar) has done is pretty impressive. She didn’t do a ton of training in the summer, but she’s a natural runner who is going to get better.”
For her part, Dalgar was not overflowing with confidence at the start of the season, stating that “I didn’t know what to expect since I hadn’t run since the seventh grade,” but that changed quickly. Running alongside Phoebe Rubio helped.
“She is a huge role model and I always wanted to run with her,” said Dalgar, who plans on running track in the spring. “She really helped push me.”
Despite her success in cross country, distance running isn’t Dalgar’s only passion, however. She’s also an avid basketball player. She plays on Pentucket coach John McNamara’s Blizzard team and will be vying for a spot on the Sachems’ varsity this winter.
“Kaylie is a raw talent who will definitely help our program,” said McNamara.
And what does the 5-foot-7 Dalgar enjoy more between distance running and basketball? It’s a tough choice.
“I like them both but I’ve really enjoyed cross country,” said Dalgar. “All the girls were so nice and there’s a good team feeling.”
And having Dalgar come aboard just enhanced it.
