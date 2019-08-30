DURHAM, N.H. — The University of New Hampshire football team did something this week that it had not done in the last two decades: The Wildcats practiced under the watchful eyes of a head coach other than Sean McDonnell.
McDonnell announced to his team on Monday evening that he was taking a leave of absence to deal with health issues.
Ricky Santos, one of the greatest Wildcat players ever under the tutelage of McDonnell, takes over the program on an interim basis and ran his first two practices on Bremner Field on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
“I think it went well,” Santos said after his first practice Tuesday. “I think the guys responded. The message beforehand was that this is all about leaving this place better than it was before and having a place where coach Mac wants to come back to and that’s everybody’s goal, his goal included, to make sure he can come back and coach and finish this thing on his terms.”
The Wildcats had a couple of days to regroup this week: Most college football teams open their season this weekend. UNH has this weekend off and begins its season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Holy Cross.
The team plays at Florida International in Miami on Sept. 14 and plays its home opener against the University of Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium.
It’s been an emotional week for the Wildcats, who heard the news that McDonnell, a 1978 UNH grad, was stepping away to deal with undisclosed health issues at the end of a team meeting on Monday.
“It was heartbreaking,” said senior linebacker and captain Michael Balsamo, the former Central Catholic standout. “He’s a big part of our family. He’s the head guy and without him there’s a big hole.”
Director of athletics Marty Scarano expressed great confidence in the ability of Santos and the rest of the coaching staff to lead the team forward and said that he expects McDonnell to return to coaching the team, but it’s unclear when that might be.
An intense, passionate, engaging and fearless leader respected throughout the Colonial Athletic Association and all of college football, McDonnell has been the face of the program and has built it into one of the nation’s best since taking over for his own mentor and coach, Bill Bowes, for the 1999 season.
“Honestly, the biggest challenge is going into that first game without him,” said senior captain and safety Pop Lacey. “
Between them, Bowes and McDonnell have led the program for nearly half a century (McDonnell was in his 21st year, Bowes coached 27).
Santos was thrust into the starting lineup at quarterback as a red-shirt freshman midway through UNH’s first game in 2004 at Delaware, the defending FCS national champion. He led the team to a win in that game, kickstarting his standout career, and led the Wildcats into the national playoffs, too, beginning a string of 14 straight playoff appearances in the tournament.
That streak ended last fall and the goal since then has been to start another.
Santos, after an earlier stint as wide receivers coach at UNH, returned to the team last winter as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach. He had spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Columbia University.
Now, with his coach’s lessons to guide him, Santos will carry on McDonnell’s mission.
The transition, said Lacey and Balsamo, has been as smooth as possible.
“Coach Santos did a phenomenal job,” Balsamo said. “He’s a UNH legend. He knows the ins and outs of UNH, the culture, what to expect.”
His message?
“Just to stay together,” Balsamo said. “The head guy’s gone. There’s not that one key leader, the head coach, so we absolutely need to stay together. Just one heartbeat. Coach Santos did an awesome job preaching to us that we need to stay together. Coach Mac is sick. But once we get on the football field we’ve just got to compete every day just like coach Mac would want us to.”
