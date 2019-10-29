The season came to a sad ending for the Presentation of Mary volleyball team on Monday.
The Panthers lost the finale to Greater Lawrence, 3-0, to conclude a somewhat disappointing 4-16 season. But that’s not the root of the sorrow permeating the team.
For the seniors, it was probably the last time they’ll ever hit the volleyball court. And, because the school announced the week before last that it is closing in June, it may be the last time that nearly everyone on the team plays the game.
But, for sophomore starters Stephanie Morrow of Methuen and Abby Spaniol of Haverhill, at least, there’s hope of continuing their volleyball career at a new school next year.
“I’m definitely going to play for whatever school I wind up at,” said Moreau, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter who plays travel ball for Mill City. “I love playing.”
Moreau and Spaniol are looking at Lowell Catholic and Central Catholic among other schools to transfer to. PMA head coach Sean Reardon is hopeful that they can continue to play and believes Moreau in particular has a promising future.
“I think Stephanie can play at another school and start at most schools,” said Reardon. “She’s a phenomenal athlete -- quick, she can jump and she has good instincts. She can play.”
That will be some compensation for Moreau, but the news that PMA was closing still hit her and Spaniol as hard as any of the Panthers.
“I think we were all so disappointed,” said Moreau. “I was with (captain) Sara (D’Agostino) when we heard and she was crying like all of us.”
Said Spaniol: “There were signs of it (PMA closing) but we still never thought it would happen. It was so shocking, so disappointing ... we were all crying.”
Still, says Reardon, “it’s been hard on all of them, but they continued to work hard, stay together and try to do the best they could.”
After the Panthers qualified for the tournament a year ago, finishing with a 13-9 record, the team’s final record in its final season — even with a young team — was a little disappointing. But Moreau and Spaniol, as well as the rest of the team, will remember fondly how the team stuck together in trying times.
“I’ll remember how much of a family we were and how we were always there for each other,” said Moreau.
Echoed Spaniol: “We were always a real team whether we won or lost. We stuck together.”
That’s something the Panthers can look back on as a real victory.
