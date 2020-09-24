Salem’s Noah Poulin knew the move meant sacrifice, trading in touchdowns and headlines for the good of his team.
Last fall, then-junior Poulin — who had played quarterback throughout his youth and saw varsity time at fullback as a sophomore — was asked to move to the offensive line by the Salem High coaches.
“Right before camp last year, (then-head coach Rob Pike) asked if I would be willing to switch to the offensive line,” remembered Poulin. “I told him I would do whatever he needed me to do. Learning an all-new position was difficult, but I adapted well.”
Now a senior co-captain, Poulin has not only adapted, he’s established himself as one of the region’s top offensive lineman.
At just 6-foot and 190 pounds, Poulin is a force at offensive guard and defensive end for Salem, which opens its coronavirus-delayed 2020 season on Friday, hosting Alvirne (7 p.m.)
“Noah is an exceptional player,” said first-year Blue Devils head coach Steve Abraham, a former Salem lineman. “He is unbelievably tough and one of the most cerebral players I’ve ever coached. He does whatever the team needs at an All-Star level.”
After losing his junior baseball season to COVID-19, Poulin is thrilled to be back on the field.
“Like a lot of guys on the team, I was very nervous the night the school board voted on whether or not we would have a season,” said Poulin. “When they finished the vote, it felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders and we could finally really get to work.
“This will be my last season of football, so I’m going to try to do all I can to help the team win each and every game, and have as much fun as I can.”
Growing up, playing offensive line was far from Poulin’s mind. He played quarterback from third to sixth grade, following in the footsteps of his big brother, former Salem High starting QB Kyle Poulin (SHS class of 2019). During the 2018 season, the two brothers shared the backfield at times for Salem, with Noah at fullback (13 carries, 43 yards).
Last fall, however, the coaches asked Noah to switch to the line, and where many may have pouted, he has excelled. Poulin led a Salem attack that rushed for 3,076 yards as a team in 2019, helping the Blue Devils return to the Division 1 semifinals for the third straight season.
This fall, he is fully entrenched in the trenches.
“We’re a run-heavy team, so having a powerful run game is everything to us,” said Poulin. “We rely on being able to run the ball up and down the field. I play left guard, so I have to pull to make blocks on many different plays. I take just as much pride in run blocking as I would in any other aspect of the game.”
Poulin also excels on defense, earning All-New Hampshire Division 1 South second team honors at linebacker last fall, finishing the season with six sacks. His top highlights were a key interception in a victory over defending Division 1 champion Bedford, and two sacks in a 12-0 win over archrival Pinkerton, Salem’s first shutout of the Astros in program history.
This fall, Poulin has made another switch, moving from linebacker to defensive end.
“I love playing defensive line,” he said. “I enjoyed playing linebacker, but I love defensive end. There are few better feelings in the world than, as a defensive end, sacking the quarterback.”
With the 2020 season officially a go — at least for now — Poulin plans to make it a special one.
“I believe we are capable of winning every game we play,” he said. “We have a lot of talented guys and a lot of guys who battle and are willing to fight every play. (Abraham) was already a big part of the coaching staff, so him taking over as head coach has been an easy transition. I’m excited to play.”
BASEBALL STANDOUT
Top Salem High offensive/defensive lineman Noah Poulin is also a standout catcher for the Salem baseball team.
As a sophomore in 2018, the cleanup hitter was second on the Blue Devils with a .319 average, and added six runs scored. His junior season was cancelled by COVID-19.
“Losing my junior baseball season was tough,” he said. “I felt like I had improved greatly and was looking forward to seeing how we did as a team.”
Noah’s father Keith Poulin was a track standout for Methuen High (50-11 shot put, 147-11 discus).
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
