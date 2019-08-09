MANCHESTER — Despite a late homer from Josh Palacios, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were out-pitched by the Erie SeaWolves 4-2 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Led by Matt Manning’s career-high 10 strikeouts, Erie punched out 17 Fisher Cats batters. It matched a season-high in Ks for New Hampshire. Manning, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft, allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks. The SeaWolves improved to 8-0 in his last eight starts.
Erie scored twice in the first inning against Yennsy Diaz, who made his first start since making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Josh Palacios made it a two-run game with a solo shot in the eighth inning for the Fisher Cats, a towering 388-foot blast over the right field fence. Chad Spanberger produced the Fisher Cats only two-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles off Manning.
New Hampshire’s bullpen shined, with two innings of one-hit relief from William Ouellette and a perfect ninth with a strikeout from Vinny Nittoli.
Spinners’ skid continues
LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners have now lost seven games in a row, courtesy of a 5-2 loss to the Vermont Lake Monsters on Friday night.
The Spinners scored one run in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead, but a five-run third inning for Vermont was all it took to hand Lowell another loss.
Gilberto Jimenez had half the team’s hits, going 3 for 4 with a run scored. Kelvin Sanchez earned the loss, pitching one inning and allowing all five of Vermont’s runs, four of which were earned.
The Spinners will seek to end the skid at home against the Lake Monsters at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday.
