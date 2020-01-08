Two winters ago, it seemed like the sky was the limit for Pentucket hockey’s trio of electric freshmen forwards.
Richie Hardy, Hazen Pike and Cam Martin burst onto the scene together, immediately taking over the Sachems’ top line and producing one of the most prolific offensive seasons in area history. The three combined for 57 goals, leading the 2017-18 team to a 12-8-2 record and the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
It was a tantalizing glimpse at what could lie ahead for the Sachems, but it wasn’t meant to last. Pike transferred to Pingree that summer, and Martin followed suit a year later, taking his talents to Bishop Fenwick.
Yet Hardy decided to stay.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Hardy said. “I feel like playing for my hometown and Pentucket is right and what I should do.”
In a world where top hockey prospects transfer all the time — and despite watching two of his closest peers choose that route — Hardy opted to remain at Pentucket. Now, the junior forward will likely become just the second Sachem to reach the 100 career points milestone, and with nearly two years to play, he has a great chance to eventually go down as the program’s greatest ever.
“I’m grateful that he’s still here,” said first-year Pentucket head coach Mike Lincoln. “He’s our leading point guy and he’s a crucial part of our team. I don’t know how rare 100 points is, but I don’t imagine it’s something you see a junior getting, so that speaks to his ability and talent.”
Hardy didn’t need any time adjusting to the high school game. As a freshman, he broke Pentucket’s single-season points record with 53, and in his first two years he has already been named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star twice.
Entering his junior year, Hardy had 36 goals and 53 assists for 89 career points, and so far he’s added another three goals and two assists. He will most likely reach 100 career points within the next two weeks, at which point he will join Billy Bomba as just the second Sachem to ever reach the milestone.
Yet while his role as the team’s top scorer has remained a constant from day one, his standing within the locker room has grown tremendously as he’s gotten older.
“I think he’s done a good job transitioning to more of a leadership role,” Lincoln said. “As a freshman, you’re not speaking up as much in the locker room, you have the captains and the seniors who are leading. Now he’s more vocal and has been helping take the younger guys under his wing and give them tips to help them out.”
Along with senior captain Josh Smith, Hardy has become one of the elder statesmen on a Pentucket team that now finds itself in a rebuilding phase again. Though the team has struggled, starting the season 1-4, Hardy says the younger players have already taken great strides. His job, as much as scoring goals, will now be to help bring them along just like his older teammates did when he was young.
“When I first came we had a great group of seniors who brought us in, so that’s my role now,” Hardy said. “I can see the chemistry coming together and pretty soon we’re going to start seeing the results in the games, because each game has been close but we’ve fallen just short in the end.”
Big picture, Hardy said he’s excited about the prospect of reaching 100 career points and down the road would like to continue his hockey career in college. But for now, he just wants to help leave Pentucket hockey in a better place than he found it, and hopefully leave behind a legacy greater than just scoring a lot of goals.
“The next two years I want to win as much as we can,” Hardy said.
Richie Hardy Career Stats
2017-18: 22-31-53
2018-19: 14-22-36
2019-20*: 3-2-5
Career: 39-55-94
*Through five games
