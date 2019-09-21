DANVERS — So far this season, when Whittier puts the ball in AJ Espinal’s hands good things happen.
The senior running back carried the rock 21 times for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Wildcats blanked Essex Tech 21-0 Friday night.
Espinal ran in for scores of 5 and 32 yards over the first two quarters to give Whittier (2-0) a 14-0 lead at the break. From there, it was all defense for the Wildcats. Jeremias Collazo and Nick Allen “were everywhere” at linebacker according to coach Kevin Bradley, and defensive end Colby Rice was disruptive on the line.
Nolan Mann and Joe Iannalfo came away with interceptions, and James Ball scored the Wildcats’ final score when he returned a pick 33 yards to the house with 20 seconds left in regulation.
Whittier will now prepare to host winless Northeast (0-3) next Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Lawrence rally falls short
DRACUT — For the second week in a row the Lawrence football team showed its tremendous heart, but for the second week in a row ultimately fell in heartbreaking fashion.
The Lancers trailed Dracut 28-6 at halftime, but clawed all the way back to make it a 28-26 game in the fourth quarter. But the game-tying two-point conversion run was stuffed, and the Middies were able to pick up a couple of first downs and run out the clock to earn the 28-26 win.
“Again we showed a lot of heart,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “We just made too many mistakes in the first half. ... It was a tough loss, especially when the defense plays so well to help up battle back. But we just ran out of time.”
Dewi Baez-Troncoso played well on defense and had an interception that led to a Lawrence score. Sophomore Sergio Mendes came in and played well at outside linebacker, and Gianni Vargas had a solid game on both sides of the ball.
The Lancers host Andover next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Whittier 20, Essex Tech 0
Whittier (2-0): 8 6 0 6 — 20
Essex Tech (1-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
W — AJ Espinal 5 run (Espinal run),
Second Quarter
W — Espinal 32 run (run failed),
Fourth Quarter
W — James Ball 33 interception return (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: WHITTIER (38-193): AJ Espinal 21-136, Niko Burke 4-12, Nolan Mann 3-21, Joe Iannalfo 6-20, Dylan Faize 3-3, Jyziah Ferreira 1-1
PASSING: W — Burke 0-2-0, 0, Espinal 1-1-0, 52
RECEIVING: W — Burke 1-52
