MANCHESTER, N.H. — Santiago Espinal doubled twice and drove in three runs, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats lost to the first-place Reading Fightin Phils 9-8 on Sunday afternoon.
With New Hampshire trailing 6-5, Kevin Smith doubled and scored on a two-bagger by Riley Adams. An Espinal double drove in Brock Lundquist for another run.
But the Phils rallied for two runs in the ninth to earn the comeback win. Jackson McClelland (0-2) took the loss.
After a scheduled day off on Monday, the Fisher Cats start a six-game road trip in Akron on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Top prospect Nate Pearson is scheduled to start for New Hampshire in the first meeting of the year with the RubberDucks.
Spinners rally falls short
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trailing by a run in the ninth inning, the Lowell Spinners got runners on second and third, but could not score and lost to the Staten Island Yankees 3-2 on Sunday.
The Spinners took a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Ricardo Cubillan scored on a throwing error and Dylan Hardy came home on a wild pitch.
The Yankees, however, came storming back scoring three runs in the next three frames.
Aldo Ramirez got the start for the Spinners and tossed four shutout innings, allowing just two hits.
The Spinners are off on Monday before traveling to the Brooklyn Cyclones On Tuesday (6 p.m.)
