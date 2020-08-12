HAVERHILL — The Northern Essex Community College Esports team has announced it will join the New England Collegiate Conference as an associate member beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
At the same time, it will maintain its full-time membership with the National Junior College Athletic Association esports, where it claimed two national championships this past spring.
The New England Collegiate Conference is a conference of seven four-year institutions with full-time members in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
The league will feature many of the same game titles that the Knights are currently playing as members of the NJCAA, but with expanded recruitment opportunities for students, to continue their academic and Esports collegiate careers after completing their studies at Northern Essex.
The league is expected to feature nine associate members for the upcoming season and provide additional opportunities for Knights' Esports athletes.
“I’d like to thank (NECC Commissioner) Jacob VanRyn for reaching out and offering associate membership to our program. We have big plans for Esports and we're excited to be a part of it,” stated NECC Athletic Director Dan Blair.
Earlier this summer, the NECC announced partnerships with ESTV and the NFL Alumni Association to help promote the league's esports efforts. The partnership with ESTV includes league and championship play on the channel.
