WEST NEWBURY — It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Pentucket will take the win.
Facing a 2-3 defensive zone by a determined Rockport boys basketball team, the Sachems were all out of sorts in the first half. Combined with some lackluster defense and a heaping load of turnovers, the Sachems went into halftime trailing by seven.
While it took a little time, Pentucket eventually righted the ship and pulled away for a 52-47 win.
“Defensive end of the floor we started playing significantly better,” said Pentucket coach Ed Hickey. “For whatever reason we didn’t have the intensity that we normally bring to games. Rockport is much better than their record shows, [Gavyn Hillier] is fantastic, [Austin Matus] is a tremendous guard, they’re a well-coached team and they gave us everything they had tonight.”
Trailing for nearly the entire game, Pentucket finally took the lead at the end of the third quarter and pulled ahead in the fourth thanks to a 9-2 run that made it 47-41 with around two minutes to play. Peter Cleary and Kenny Lee keyed that run, with Cleary scoring three baskets while grabbing five rebounds down the stretch, and Lee had a basket, some rebounds and a couple of huge defensive plays to help the Sachems take control.
Rockport didn’t go down without a fight, however. Trailing by six late, Rockport’s Bowen Slingluff knocked down a 3-pointer that made it 47-44, giving the Vikings a chance to stay in it. Rockport would still need Pentucket to give the game away at the free throw line, and Peter Lopata made sure that didn’t happen. The senior went 4 for 4 in the final possessions and also had a steal to help clinch the victory, including the game-winning free throws after Matus made another desperation 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left.
“I liked the way we battled back,” said Cleary, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Sachems. “It’s good to be in some close games, I liked the way we battled as a team, and we have a lot of work to do, we have the potential but we’re making progress.”
Pentucket’s play down the stretch was an encouraging sign given the continued absence of Jake Etter, a returning Daily News All-Star who is out with a knee injury. Etter said he’s scheduled to go in for an MRI this week and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to return this season, but the Sachems will have to make due without him in the meantime.
“It’s definitely a big hit,” Cleary said. “He does so much for us offensively, defensively, getting rebounds, but we have a lot of guys who can step up and we got it done without him tonight.”
In addition to Cleary, Lopata had nine points and Owen Kamuda scored seven for the Sachems. Hillier led Rockport with 15 points and Matus added 14 points.
Pentucket is now 5-1 overall and will be at Triton on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Pentucket 52, Rockport 47
Pentucket (52): O’Neil 1-0-3, Cleary 7-0-14, Kamuda 2-2-7, Bucco 1-0-2, Stys 3-0-6, Lee 2-1-5, Husak 2-0-6, Lopata 2-4-9, Perlitch 0-0-0. Totals: 20-7-52
3-pointers: Husak 2, O’Neil, Kamuda, Lopata
Rockport (2-6): 19 6 11 11 — 47
Pentucket (5-1): 11 7 17 17 — 52
